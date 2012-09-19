Overview -- U.S.-based Alpha Natural Resources Inc. has announced plans to curtail production in 2013 following previous cuts it made in 2012. -- We believe EBITDA in 2013 will be materially lower than our prior expectations due to lower expected volumes and pricing. -- We are placing all ratings on Alpha, including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will update our performance expectations and meet with management to discuss its near-term operating and financial prospects, including liquidity and end-market demand trends. Rating Action On Sept. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings, including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating, on Bristol, Va.-based Alpha Natural Resources Inc. on CreditWatch with negative implications. The CreditWatch negative listing means we could affirm or lower the ratings after we complete our review. Rationale We placed the ratings on CreditWatch following Alpha's announcement that it plans further production curtailments in 2013, given weaker pricing and demand for both thermal and metallurgical (met) coal. Alpha now plans 2013 tonnage production around the low-80 million range, down from our previous expectation of 90 million tons. We previously expected 2013 EBITDA of between $750 million and $850 million. We now expect that EBITDA will be materially lower, given lower expected volumes and pricing. As a result, we expect leverage will likely be above 6x, with funds from operations (FFO)-to- debt of below 15%, which we may consider to be in line with a lower rating. The ratings on Alpha reflect our continuing assessment of the company's "fair" business risk and its "aggressive" financial risk profiles. The company has significant exposure to the high-cost Central Appalachia (CAPP) region and faces challenges posed by the inherent risks of coal mining, including operating problems, price volatility, and increasing costs and regulatory scrutiny. CreditWatch In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will review our performance expectations and Alpha's liquidity position, and assess its operating prospects to determine whether a lower rating is warranted. This will include meeting with management to discuss near-term operating and financial prospects, including end market trends. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing within the next several weeks. Related Criteria And Research -- Issuer Ranking: North American Metals And Mining Companies, Strongest To Weakest, July 10, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining Industry, June 23, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Alpha Natural Resources Inc. Corporate credit rating BB-/Watch Neg BB-/Negative Senior Unsecured BB-/Watch Neg BB- Recovery Rating 3 3 Convertible notes B/Watch Neg B Recovery Rating 6 6 Massey Energy Co. Senior Unsecured Local Currency BB- /Watch Neg BB- Recovery Rating 4 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.