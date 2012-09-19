(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Volksbanken Verbund's (VB-Verbund)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with a Stable Outlook, Short-term
IDR at 'F1', Support Rating at '1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A'. The
agency has affirmed VB-Verbund's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb-' and removed it
from Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
Fitch has also affirmed VB-Verbund's central institution, Oesterreichische
Volksbanken Aktiengesellschaft AG's (OeVAG) Long-term IDR at 'A', Short-term IDR
at 'F1', Support Rating at '1' and SRF at 'A'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR
is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
VB-Verbund, which is not a legal entity itself but a cooperative grouping of
member banks, is Austria's fourth-largest banking group. OeVAG is the central
institution of VB-Verbund. As such, Fitch has assigned OeVAG "group" ratings
under Fitch's rating criteria for banking structures backed by mutual support
mechanisms. Fitch does not assign OeVAG a VR.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The removal of the RWN on VB-Verbund's VR and its affirmation at 'bb-' reflects
Fitch's opinion that VB-Verbund has made progress in improving OeVAG's risk
profile and capitalisation in the context of a comprehensive group restructuring
initiated in early 2012. Although the restructuring is ongoing, VB Verbund has
received regulatory approvals for the new group structure and Fitch expects the
implementation of the new structure to be completed shortly. The new group
structure, which envisages a re-focus on VB-Verbund's Austrian core business, a
simpler business model for OeVAG and tighter risk management and supervision,
should in Fitch's view result in the group having a more sustainable financial
profile.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
VB-Verbund's IDRs, Support Rating and SRF reflect Fitch's view of an extremely
high probability of support for the group from the Republic of Austria
('AAA'/Stable), if needed. VB-Verbund will in Fitch's opinion continue to be a
systemically important bank for the Austrian economy once the group
restructuring has been completed. Its domestic market share (6.78% and 6.83%
domestic loan and deposit share at end-Q112, respectively) should remain largely
unaffected by OeVAG's ongoing deleveraging as most disposed assets relate to
OeVAG's Central and Eastern European (CEE) activities.
Fitch assigns the same Support Rating and SRF to OeVAG as to VB-Verbund to
reflect the likelihood that any outside support provided to the banking group
will be channelled through the central institution.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the probability of support is
likely to remain strong in the short to medium term under most reasonable
scenarios.
The IDRs, Support Rating and SRF are sensitive to developments within the
regulatory and legal framework, either in Austria or at a pan-European level.
Any changes in the agency's view of support would result in downgrades of the
bank's IDRs, Support Rating and SRF. These ratings are also sensitive to any
changes in Fitch's view of the ability of the Austrian authorities to provide
support, which would be signalled by a negative rating action on Austria's
sovereign rating.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR
VB-Verbund's VR reflects the progress made in repositioning the group to focus
on domestic retail operations. After a sizeable loss in 2011, OeVAG returned to
profitability in H112 and Fitch expects profitability to improve further albeit
at levels below those experienced before the crisis. It disposed of several of
its riskier assets in 2011 and during H112, notably its CEE operations
(excluding VB Romania) and some real estate activities. VB-Verbund's asset base
is now of acceptable quality, and lumpy loan and securities impairments observed
in the past are now less likely. The exception to this is VB Romania, where
asset quality could potentially deteriorate although restructuring efforts are
currently underway. The recapitalisation of OeVAG should result in improved
capital ratios, and Fitch believes VB-Verbund will consequently have sufficient
capital to carry out the restructuring process without the need for additional
extraordinary capital measures.
VB-Verbund's VR is sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumption about the
viability of the new business model and sustainability of the bank's financial
and risk profile. Should the deleveraging process (including its Romanian
operations) result in material losses for the group, then VB-Verbund's VR could
be downgraded. Additional external capital support measures or inability to
repay government participation and common share capital over time would also
result in a downgrade of the VR.
The VR could be upgraded if the 'new' VB-Verbund successfully repositions itself
to focus primarily on domestic retail operations whilst avoiding material credit
losses. Clear sustainable improvements in the group's capital and financial
positions would also be ratings-positive.
AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
The Long- and Short-term IDRs of Wiener Spar- und Kreditinstitut rGmbH (WSK),
one of VB-Verbund's member banks, were maintained on RWN and simultaneously
withdrawn as a result of the reorganisation of the rated entity. WSK decided not
to participate in the new mutual support mechanism, and accordingly no longer
benefits from Fitch's Verbund ratings. As WSK's ratings have been assigned in
the context of Fitch's group rating methodology, the agency has not performed a
standalone assessment of WSK. However, given WSK's size any standalone rating
would likely have been several notches lower than VB-Verbund's IDRs.
Fitch will no longer provide analytical coverage of WSK.
The rating actions are as follows:
VB-Verbund
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'; RWN removed
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
OeVAG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Government guaranteed bonds affirmed at 'AAA'
Market Linked Securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Wiener Spar- und Kreditinstitut rGmbH
Long-term IDR: 'A'/RWN maintained; withdrawn
Short-term IDR: 'F1'/RWN maintained; withdrawn
The other VB-Verbund member banks' Long-term IDRs have been affirmed at 'A' with
Stable Outlook and Short-term IDRs at 'F1'. The full list of VB-Verbund member
banks (in addition to OeVAG and Wiener Spar- und Kreditinstitut rGmbH) is as
follows:
Bank fuer Aerzte und freie Berufe AG
Volksbank Weinviertel e.Gen.
VOLKSBANK OBERES WALDVIERTEL rGmbH
Gaertnerbank, rGmbH
Volksbank Tullnerfeld eG
Volksbank Bad Goisern eingetragene Genossenschaft
Volksbank Osttirol rGmbH
Volksbank Oetscherland eG
Volksbank Fels am Wagram e.Gen.
Volksbank Krems-Zwettl AG
Volksbank Laa eGen
Volksbank Marchfeld e.Gen.
Volksbank, Gewerbe- und Handelsbank Kaernten AG
VOLKSBANK fuer den Bezirk Weiz rGmbH
Volksbank Tirol Innsbruck-Schwaz AG
Volksbank Altheim-Braunau rGmbH
Volksbank Feldkirchen, rGmbH
Volksbank Schaerding eG
Volksbank Steirisches Salzkammergut, rGmbH
VOLKSBANK BADEN e.Gen.
VOLKSBANK OBERKAERNTEN rGmbH
VOLKSBANK VOECKLABRUCK-GMUNDEN e.Gen.
Volksbank Wien AG
Volksbank Enns- und Paltental rGmbH
Volksbank Bad Hall e.Gen.
Volksbank Linz-Wels-Muehlviertel AG
Volksbank Gmuend eingetragene Genossenschaft
Allgemeine Bausparkasse rGmbH
Volksbank Alpenvorland e.Gen.
Waldviertler Volksbank Horn rGmbH
Volksbank Ost rGmbH
Volksbank Kufstein eG
Volksbank Ried im Innkreis eG
Volksbank Enns-St. Valentin eG
Volksbank Friedburg rGmbH
Oesterreichische Apothekerbank eG
Volksbank Voecklamarkt-Mondsee rGmbH
Volksbank Gailtal eG
Volksbank Niederoesterreich Sued eG
Volksbank Oberndorf rGmbH
Volksbank Obersdorf-Wolkersdorf-Deutsch-Wagram e.Gen.
VOLKSBANK GRAZ-BRUCK e.Gen.
Volksbank Muerztal-Leoben e.Gen
Volksbank Eferding-Grieskirchen rGmbH
Volksbank fuer die Sued- und Weststeiermark rGmbH
Volksbank Donau-Weinland rGmbH
Volksbank Salzburg eG
Volksbank Almtal e.Gen.
VOLKSBANK VORARLBERG e.Gen.
VOLKSBANK LANDECK eG
Volksbank Aichfeld-Murboden rGmbH
SPARDA-BANK VILLACH/INNSBRUCK rGmbH
Volksbank Kaernten Sued e.Gen.
IMMO-BANK AG
Volksbank Niederoesterreich-Mitte e.G.
Volksbank Sued-Oststeiermark e.Gen.
Volksbank Suedburgenland rGmbH
SPARDA-BANK LINZ rGmbH
VB Factoring Bank AG
Volksbank-Quadrat Bank AG
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)