Sept 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-' rating to Mount Nittany Medical Center's (MNMC) expected $112 million series 2012A&B revenue bond issuance through the Centre County Hospital Authority, and affirmed the 'A-' rating on the organization's outstanding series 2011 and 2009 bonds. The series 2012 bonds are expected to be structured as fixed-rate debt and will be priced during the week of Oct. 1, 2012 through negotiated sale. Proceeds from the series 2012 bonds will be used to refund MNMC's series 2009 bonds, fund $43.7 million of various capital projects, and pay costs of issuance. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a pledge of gross revenues and mortgage. KEY RATING DRIVERS DOMINANT MARKET POSITION: MNMC holds the leading and dominant market share of 77.3% within its primary service area (PSA) and continues to strengthen its relationship with Pennsylvania State University (PSU) and Penn State Hershey Medical Center (Hershey). MNMC's most formidable competitor is Geisinger Health System (GHS), which had an 8.5% share. STRONG OPERATING PROFITABILITY: At June 30, 2012 (audited), MNMC earned $14.8 million in operating income, which translated into a strong 4.9% operating margin and 11.9% operating EBTIDA margin, and compared favorably against Fitch's 'A' respective category medians of 2.8% and 9.8%. Additionally, due to strong volume and clinical services growth, total revenues have increased by nearly $100 million over the past two years. RELATIVELY HIGH DEBT BURDEN: Pro forma maximum annual debt service coverage (MADS) of $11.7 million represented 3.9% of total revenues in fiscal 2012, which is relatively high compared against the median of 2.8%. However, MNMC's debt burden has decreased from a high of 6.1% in fiscal 2009 as the organization continues to rapidly grow its revenue base. ADEQUATE DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: Over the past four fiscal years MADS coverage by EBITDA as well as operating EBITDA has improved to all-time highs in 2012 of 3.3x and 3.1x, respectively. Strong profitability has helped support improved debt service coverage, but Fitch believes the organization is at its maximum debt capacity for the rating level. GOOD SERVICE AREA CHARACTERISTICS: MNMC operates in State College, PA, which has good service area characteristics including above-average wealth and education levels, as the local service area is anchored by PSU. CREDIT PROFILE The 'A-' rating is supported by MNMC's dominant market position, strong operating profitability, favorable service area characteristics, and adequate debt service coverage. Fitch's main credit concerns include a relatively high debt burden, increased competitive pressure, and light balance sheet metrics. In fiscal 2011 MNMC's leading market position grew to 77.3% in its PSA, which was up from 76% in Fitch's last review. Management attributes the market share growth to the organization's expanding footprint in the total service area and strengthened physician alignment strategies, which have both led to increases in various volume indicators. Further, MNMC's market growth has translated into strong profitability, as the organization has averaged an 8.1% operating margin and 14.3% operating EBITDA margins over the past four fiscal years, comparing favorably against Fitch's 'A' category medians. Fitch views MNMC's pro forma debt service coverage indicators as adequate, since MADS coverage by operating EBITDA was 3.1x for fiscal 2012, which is slightly below the category median of 3.3x. Additionally, MNMC's debt burden continues to be high, although declining, at 3.9% MADS as a percentage of revenue, which is unfavorable against the 2.8% median. Fitch believes MNMC is at its maximum debt capacity for the rating level and does not expect any other new debt issuances over the medium term. MNMC's competitive marketplace continues to be a key credit concern as GHS is further developing its outpatient presence in the service area. GHS has historically had a strong presence in MNMC's service area and has plans to build a new ambulatory surgery center, which management expects to negatively impact some outpatient service volume. However, MNMC continues to indicate that it has a good relationship with GHS and the two providers collaborate when appropriate. Overall, management does not believe GHS's new outpatient facility will significantly impact MNMC's bottom line profitability. At June 30, 2012 MNMC had $121.9 million of unrestricted cash and investments, which equated to 167.3 DCOH, 10.3x pro forma cushion ratio, and 66% pro forma cash to debt. These liquidity indicators compared unfavorably against Fitch's medians of 191 DCOH, 16.3x, and 116.4% cash to debt, respectively, and highlight MNMC's limited financial cushion at the current rating level. New Issue Details MNMC's series 2012A&B bonds will be used to refund the organization's outstanding series 2009 bonds as well as fund certain capital projects. Management intends to use the new money debt to expand its operating room (OR) suites to create five new ORs. Additionally, management plans to fund the construction of an ambulatory lab and radiology services building, will relocate its pain management clinic, upgrade certain inpatient rooms at its main facility, and perform other various renovations. Management anticipates spending approximately $43.7 million in total (series 2012A bonds) on new projects. Although in Fitch's last review no new money debt was expected, Fitch believes MNMC has enough capacity at its current rating level to absorb the new debt amount. Conservative Debt Profile Fitch views MNMC's outstanding debt profile, which will total approximately $184.7 million after the new debt issuance, as conservative. The outstanding debt mix is 100% fixed rate and MNMC has three outstanding basis swaps with Bank of America (rated 'A/F1'; Stable Outlook by Fitch). As of June 30, 2012 the mark-to-market value of the swaps combined was $1.5 million. Collateral postings are required at a threshold amount of $7.5 million for all swaps. Stable Rating Outlook The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that MNMC will sustain good levels of operating profitability, which will support the organization's debt service coverage metrics. Fitch believes MNMC is near its maximum debt capacity and any additional debt issuance over the near-term could trigger negative rating pressure. Organization Overview Mount Nittany Medical Center is a 260 licensed (207 staffed) bed acute care hospital located in State College, PA, which is approximately 136 miles east of Pittsburgh and 194 miles west of Philadelphia. In fiscal 2012, MNMC had total revenues of $305 million. Disclosure MNMC covenants to disclose quarterly financial information with 45 days of quarter-end and annual financial information with 120 days of the year-end to the EMMA system. Additionally, management was candid and timely in its responses to Fitch throughout the credit review process.