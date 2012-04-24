Overview -- Fort Myers, Fla.-based oncology services company Radiation Therapy Services Inc. is refinancing its existing senior secured credit facility in a leverage neutral transaction. The new structure restricts performance covenants to the revolving credit facility with only a first-lien secured leverage test expected. -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating and raising the outlook to stable from negative, reflecting the elimination of any near-term covenant or liquidity concerns. -- At the same time, we are assigning a 'BB-' debt rating and a '1' recovery rating to the proposed revolver and a 'B+' debt rating and '2' recovery rating to the proposed second-lien notes. These ratings reflect our expectations of very high (90%-100%) and substantial (70%-90%) recovery on the revolver and second-lien notes, respectively, in the event of a payment default. The 'CCC+' debt rating and '6' recovery rating on the subordinated notes remains unchanged. -- Our stable outlook reflects our expectation of approximately 10% revenue growth, steady EBITDA margins and minimal deleveraging as the company utilizes cash flow to fund its growth strategy. Rating Action On April 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating on Radiation Therapy Services Inc. and raised the rating outlook to stable from negative. In addition, we assigned our 'BB-' debt rating and '1' recovery rating to the company's proposed revolver, and our 'B+' debt rating and '2' recovery rating to the proposed second-lien notes. Rationale The rating on Fort Myers, Fla.-based Radiation Therapy Services Inc. reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and the financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." We expect Radiation Therapy to continue to be subject to significant reimbursement risk such as the recent Medicare payment cut (8% for IMRT and 22% for IGRT treatments) to radiation treatment providers for 2012. We expect Radiation Therapy's total revenue to increase by approximately 10% for 2012, primarily on the impact of acquisition activities and continued growth of the company's Latin American business, Medical Developers LLC. Our expectations are for EBITDA margins to remain relatively flat in 2012 over 2011, as cost mitigation strategies are offset by increases in lower margin multi-specialty practice businesses. We expect any free operating cash flow to be used to fund acquisitions rather than to repay debt. We view Radiation Therapy's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged", reflected in our forecast of adjusted debt to EBITDA of over 6.5x at the end of 2012, down from 6.9x at year-end 2011, and our expectation of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt in the high single digits. We do not expect any shareholder dividends or debt paydown, and expect any discretionary cash flow (estimated to be approximately $20 million in 2012) will be used to fund acquisitions. Significant revolver availability along with growth strategy means the company likely will borrow to finance acquisitions, keeping leverage high. We view the company's business risk as weak; Radiation Therapy operates in the highly fragmented and competitive radiation therapy (oncology) market, has geographic and technology concentration, and faces ongoing reimbursement concerns. It has reduced its dependency on Florida from nearly 50% of global freestanding revenues in 2008 to 40% in 2011. We note however, that its latest acquisition and license agreement are both in Florida. The company is continuing to reposition itself as a multispecialty cancer care organization (rather than a freestanding radiation oncology model), and is rebranding itself under the name "SaviaCare." Radiation Therapy owns, operates, and manages outpatient radiation oncology services in its 127 treatment centers in 16 states, with a significant concentration in Florida and a growing presence in Latin America through its Medical Developers LLC business. Approximately 45% of Radiation Therapy's revenue is derived from government reimbursement, predominantly Medicare. The uncertainty of federal efforts to reduce health care spending subjects the company to ongoing federal regulatory risk, as evidenced by the Medicare cuts. The underlying radiation business is expected to grow at a fairly modest pace (1% to 3% annually), with the Medicare rate cuts partly offset by improvement in volumes and in improved commercial reimbursement rates. We believe growth is going to be primarily derived from acquisition activity. Liquidity We believe Radiation Therapy's liquidity is adequate, revised from less than adequate. The refinancing will extend maturities into late 2016 for the revolver and 2017 for the notes, with no amortization and only a first-lien leverage covenant on the revolver. Relevant aspects of Radiation Therapy's liquidity are: -- We expect liquidity sources (consisting primarily of $20 million of cash on hand, discretionary cash flow of approximately $20 million and availability under the revolver) to exceed uses by over 2.0x over the next 12 to 24 months; -- We expect liquidity sources to exceed uses, even if EBITDA declines by 20%; -- We believe the company could absorb a high-impact, low probability event; -- We view the bank facility as covenant-light; the first-lien leverage test is on the revolver only, which is expected to be held predominantly by key relationship banks, making any amendments more easily negotiated; -- We estimate the revolver will be utilized to fund acquisitions; and -- In our assessment, the company has well-established bank relationships; however, sponsor ownership and high debt leverage could hurt prospective access to capital markets in the future. Recovery analysis The rating on the company's revolving credit facility is 'BB-' (two notches above the corporate credit rating), and the recovery rating is '1', indicating our expectation of very high recovery in the event of a payment default. The rating on the proposed second-lien notes is 'B+'(one notch above the corporate credit rating on Radiation Therapy), and the recovery rating is '2', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The rating on subordinated notes is 'CCC+' (two notches below the corporate credit rating on Radiation Therapy), and the recovery rating is '6', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive negligible (0-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Radiation Therapy, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.) Outlook Our stable rating outlook on Radiation Therapy reflects our expectation of approximately 10% revenue growth, steady EBITDA margins, and minimal debt paydown as the company uses cash flow to fund its growth strategy. Considering its weak business risk profile, sponsor ownership, and adjusted debt leverage well over 5.0x, we do not expect an upgrade in the near to medium term. A downgrade would most likely be predicated on a large, debt-funded acquisition limiting revolver availability and liquidity or a decline in EBITDA such that headroom under its covenants was reduced to below 10%. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Radiation Therapy Services Inc. Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B/Negative/--