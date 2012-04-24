Overview
-- We are revising our outlook on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT) to
stable from positive.
-- We are also affirming our 'BB+' long-term corporate credit and senior
secured debt ratings on the company. The '3' recovery rating on the senior
secured debt is unchanged.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's credit
metrics will weaken in the near term; however, we expect favorable long-term
fundamentals leading to a robust recovery in the medium term.
-- WFT is a wood products company, primarily located in western Canada,
with 5.7 billion board feet of lumber manufacturing capacity and 1.15 million
metric tons of pulp capacity.
Rating Action
On April 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT) to stable from positive. At the same
time,
Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'BB+' long-term corporate credit and senior
secured debt ratings on the company. The '3' recovery rating on the senior
secured debt is unchanged, reflecting our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%)
recovery in the event of default.
The outlook revision reflects our expectations of the company's credit metrics
temporarily weakening in the near term, followed by a more robust recover in
2013 stemming from favorable long-term fundamentals.
Rationale
The ratings on WFT reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's position as
a leading North American lumber producer, its low-cost lumber operations, high
degree of fiber integration, good product diversity, and low leverage. These
strengths are somewhat offset, in our opinion, by the company's participation
in the north American cyclical housing construction market, shrinking annual
allowable cuts (AAC) in British Columbia (B.C.) subsequent to the mountain
pine beetle (MPB) infestation, and volatile pulp markets.
WFT is an integrated wood products company with operations in western Canada
and the southern U.S. Although its core business is lumber production, it also
produces panels, pulp, and newsprint. The company has an annual production
capacity of 5.7 billion board feet of lumber (Bbf) and 1.15 million metric
tons of pulp capacity.
Standard & Poor's considers WFT's business risk profile as fair. The company's
Canadian lumber mills, which represent close to two-thirds of its production
capacity, are very cost-competitive and are considered to be on the lower end
of the industry cost curve. Even in the current weak demand environment, WFT's
Canadian lumber mills are running at full capacity while other Canadian
producers are running at 74% of capacity on average. Operating efficiencies in
the near term are being overshadowed by increasing log costs. For 2011, log
costs in Canada increased while market lumber prices declined; we consider
these trends temporary and expect it to correct itself in the next few
quarters. The company's U.S. lumber mills, which represent about one-third of
capacity, are not as cost-competitive and have been operating at lower rates.
WFT is in the process of upgrading its sawmills in the U.S., which should lead
to improved efficiencies at these mills. For 2012, we expect an increase in
lumber production stemming from a recovery of U.S. housing starts.
Furthermore, we believe WFT's panels, and pulp and paper operations benefit
from upstream integration with its lumber business and will benefit from
Canadian Green Transformation credits, which are expected to lead to stable,
albeit modest, revenues from electricity generation.
The company's business is heavily exposed to the cyclical North American
housing construction market and, while the long-term fundamentals for the
industry are positive, we expect a prolonged recovery in the U.S. market.
Standard & Poor's expects U.S. housing starts to be about 740,000 for 2012, a
21% increase from the previous year, and about 1 million in 2013, which is
well below the historical average of about 1.5 million housing starts.
Although Canadian lumber exports to China have helped offset depressed demand
in the U.S., Canadian producers exported 1.9 Bbf in 2010, and about 3.1 Bbf in
2011; lumber sold to China is typically lower grade and sold at a discount to
the higher-grade benchmark.
While WFT has a sufficient fiber supply for its Canadian lumber mills through
long-term timber tenures, our concern is the long-term availability of
sufficient fiber for its lumber mills in the interior B.C, which represents
close to half of its production capacity. Specifically, we are worried that
the MPB infestation in the interior B.C., where WFT's operations are, will
eventually lead to a lower annual allowable cut, but at present it's not clear
how much lower. Moreover, the MPB infestation will shrink the B.C. lumber
industry by weeding out high-cost capacity. In January 2011, B.C.'s chief
forester reduced the AAC for Prince George by 16% and for Quesnel by 25%.
While current AAC exceeds harvest levels it could have a long-term impact. We
believe recent steps the company took, which included purchasing timber
tenures in B.C., will help offset reduced AAC.
WFT's financial risk profile is intermediate in Standard & Poor's view. Its
current adjusted debt is C$519 million and we expect it to remain at this
level for the next few years. EBITDA for 2011 weakened more than expected due
to rising input costs in the company's lumber operations, resulting in
adjusted leverage at 2.3x at Dec. 31, 2011. In our base case scenario for WFT,
we expect revenues to increase by about 5% with a more robust recovery in
2013. We expect EBITDA margins to be affected by wood supply conditions in
Canada in the near term, resulting in leverage increasing to about 3.5x in
2012. While we expect lumber prices to be flat to somewhat better in 2012,
given our expectations of WFT's higher sales volumes of lower-grade lumber,
the company's realized lumber price is likely to be significantly lower. We
expect log supply conditions to subside by late 2012, improved margins at the
U.S. sawmills, and moderate recovery in U.S. housing starts to generate better
earnings in 2013 when we expect leverage to improve to 1.5x. Current cash flow
protection levels (as measured by funds from operations to total debt on an
annualized basis) are 25% as of Dec. 31, 2011, and we expect them to remain
relatively unchanged in the near term.
Liquidity
Standard & Poor's considers WFT's liquidity strong based on our criteria. As
of Dec. 31, the company has C$68 million cash on hand and full availability
under its C$500 million revolver, which was recently extended to September
2016. Other sources of liquidity include cash flow from operations of which we
expect about C$130 million in 2012 excluding any excess contributions to its
defined benefits plan. Near-term capital commitments include capex and
dividends totaling C$214 million and resulting in a sources-to-uses ratio of
3.3x in 2012, and 3.0x in 2013. Our sources minus uses test, based on 70% of
expected EBITDA for 2012 is also comfortably met in 2012 and 2013. Debt
maturities are favorable, as no debt is due until October 2014. We expect
heavy capital expenditure in 2012 and 2013 as WFT upgrades its lumber mills
and invests in green transformation programs at its pulp mills. We expect
capital expenditure to be fully funded with internally generated cash flows
and credits from the Government of Canada. WFT is compliant with all its bank
covenants and has ample cushion.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report to be published on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following this report.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that while WFT's credit metrics
will deteriorate slightly in the near term due to industrywide factors, its
debt levels should remain stable. Furthermore, we believe the company's debt
levels will remain flat despite expected high capital expenditure in the next
two years. An upgrade would require improvement in the company's business risk
profile, either as a result of improved U.S. housing starts leading to a
sustained leverage ratio of about 1.5x, or a change in the company's asset mix
resulting in more stable EBITDA generation. We could lower the ratings on WFT
if lumber and pulp prices decline sharply, or if log costs relative to product
prices do not return to historical norms, resulting in lower EBITDA generation
and a leverage ratio of about 3x on a sustained basis.
Ratings List
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
Outlook Revised To Stable
To From
Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/-- BB+/Positive/--
Ratings Affirmed/Recovery Ratings Unchanged
Senior secured notes BB+
Recovery rating 3