-- U.S. auto parts distributor Transtar is proposing a new, $510 million
senior secured credit facility and plans to use proceeds of the new term loans
to repay outstanding borrowings under its existing credit facility and fund a
special dividend to the equity sponsor.
-- We are lowering the corporate credit rating to 'B' from 'B+'.
-- We are also assigning our 'B+' issue-level rating, with a recovery
rating of '2', to the proposed revolver and first- lien term loan, and our
'CCC+' issue level rating, with a recovery rating of '6', to the proposed
second-lien term loan.
-- The stable outlook reflects our assumption that company will continue
to generate positive free cash flow and that adjusted leverage will decline
eventually because of EBITDA growth.
Rating Action
On Sept. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on
Cleveland-based auto parts distributor Transtar Holding Co., including the
corporate credit rating to 'B' from 'B+'. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned our issue-level and recovery ratings to the
company's proposed $510 million senior secured credit facility, comprising a
$50 million revolving credit facility due 2017, a $295 million first-lien term
loan due 2018, and a $165 million second-lien term loan due 2019. We rated the
revolver and first-lien term loan 'B+' (one notch above the corporate credit
rating), with a recovery rating of '2', indicating our expectation of
substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment
default. We rated the second-lien term loan 'CCC+' (two notches below the
corporate credit rating), with a recovery rating of '6', indicating our
expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a
payment default.
The company will use proceeds of the term loans and $10 million of existing
cash to repay outstanding borrowings under the company's existing credit
facility and fund a special dividend to the equity sponsor of $91 million.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects the increase in leverage as a result of the proposed
debt-financed dividend transaction. We now view Transtar's financial risk
profile as "highly leveraged," based on the expectation that pro forma debt to
EBITDA (adjusted to include operating leases) will be about 7x. Additionally,
the automotive aftermarket has experienced general softness through the second
quarter of 2012, despite a slight increase in miles driven. In our view, the
most significant variable in Transtar's credit profile in the near term will
be the extent of the owner's focus on debt reduction, as we expect the company
to continue its track record of generating free cash flow.
The rating on Transtar reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that the company
will maintain its operating performance in line with recent history, including
good margins that exceed those of other rated aftermarket distribution
companies in the mid-teens percentage area. Given the company's good margins
and low capital expenditure requirements, we expect continued positive free
cash flow generation over the next few years. Still, these characteristics
have not led to lower leverage yet. Private-equity firm Friedman Fleischer &
Lowe acquired Transtar in 2010 and controls the company.
We view the business risk profile as "weak" based on its exposure to the
fragmented and competitive transmission parts aftermarket. However, the
business risk profile assessment benefits from Transtar being the largest
light-vehicle aftermarket transmission parts distributor in the U.S. and its
good margins. Transtar also competes in the auto body repair supply segment,
and, though gross margins are attractive, Transtar is not the market leader.
Still, the company is midsized compared with some other rated distribution
companies. We believe competition in Transtar's main product lines is based on
service and price. The company's margins are stronger than those of many rated
aftermarket distributors, pointing to its ability to aggregate a massive
number of parts for customers and provide good service.
Competitive strengths include a geographic footprint broader than those of its
competitors and a wide array of products. These factors help Transtar obtain
accounts with a wide range of customers, from national accounts to local
repair shops. Within its narrow scope of businesses, Transtar has good
customer, supplier, and geographic diversity. The company said that no single
customer accounted for more than 5% of total sales, and no supplier provided
more than about 13% of the cost of goods sold. In addition, we view Transtar's
information systems as an important competitive strength because these systems
manage a substantial portion of the distribution network and process more than
10,000 transactions per day.
Sales in the U.S. auto aftermarket (excluding tire sales) have historically
been fairly recession-resilient compared with new-vehicle-related sales and
have grown by single-digit percentages yearly. However, more recently,
unemployment remains high, consumer sentiment volatile, and data from the U.S.
Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration indicates that
the number of miles driven remains less than the 2005 peak. The weak economy
and volatile gas prices caused consumers to drive less and defer discretionary
maintenance in recent years, whereas in previous years, consumer maintenance
purchases provided slight revenue growth.
Transtar's financial risk profile is "highly leveraged." Low capital
expenditures, coupled with manageable working capital requirements, should
enable the company to continue generating free cash flow. We assume Transtar
will generate positive free cash flow (before any required cash flow sweep for
debt reduction) at about the low-double-digit million area annually. The
ratings account for the potential for smaller acquisitions from available cash
flow.
Liquidity
Transtar's liquidity is "adequate." Our assessment of Transtar's liquidity
incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
-- Transtar's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility
availability, should exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 months.
-- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by
15%.
-- We believe Transtar could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks
because of its good conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow, partly
because of low capital spending.
Liquidity sources include prospects for free cash generation and the proposed
$50 million revolving bank credit facility expiring in 2017, which we believe
will be mostly unused. We expect cash balances to be minimal. We believe the
credit agreement will provide for adequate covenant headroom under the net
leverage covenant in the event of a shortfall from projections provided to
lenders.
Near-term debt maturities should be manageable, in our view, and will consist
mainly of about $3 million in annual amortization of the first-lien term loan.
No funded debt matures until 2018.
Recovery analysis
For the latest recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery
report, to be published later on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our stable rating outlook on Transtar reflects our belief that the company can
maintain its good EBITDA margins and positive free cash flow and that leverage
will decline in the 12 months ahead. We estimate this would require modest
revenue growth in 2012 and maintenance of historical profitability and capital
spending levels.
We could lower the rating if free cash flow generation turns negative or if we
believed debt to EBITDA will increase further. For example, we estimate that
adjusted debt to EBITDA could remain above 7x during the next year if Transtar
does not reduce debt, gross margins fall by about 100 basis points, and
revenue growth is limited.
Although less likely during the next year, we could consider a one-notch
upgrade if business fundamentals are healthy and adjusted debt to EBITDA
trends toward 5x.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Transtar Holding Co.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B+/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
Transtar Holding Co.
Senior Secured First-Lien BB-
Recovery Rating 2
Senior Secured Second-Lien B-
Recovery Rating 6
New Rating
Transtar Holding Co.
Senior Secured
US$295 mil 1st-lien term ln due 2018 B+
Recovery Rating 2
US$50 mil revolv credit fac due 2017 B+
Recovery Rating 2
US$165 mil 2nd-lien term ln due 2019 CCC+
Recovery Rating 6
