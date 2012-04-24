April 24 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the long-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) and Viability rating of First BanCorp (FBP) and its main subsidiary,
Firstbank Puerto Rico, to 'B-' and 'b-' from 'CC' and 'f', respectively. Fitch
has also assigned a Stable Rating Outlook to both companies. A complete list of
ratings follows at the end of this release.
The upgrade follows an improvement in FBP's capital position, which provides a
buffer for potential losses in its loan portfolio and improves its financial
flexibility. The company's tangible common equity (TCE) and Tier 1 Common equity
ratios improved to 10.25% and 12.96% during 4Q'11 compared to 3.80% and 5.01%
for 3Q'11. Additionally, FBP's enhanced capital position exceeds by a wide
margin the minimum capital ratios outlined by regulators in the consent order of
Tier 1 capital of 10%, Total RBC of 12% and Leverage of 8%. As of Dec. 31, 2011,
FBP's Tier 1 Capital, Total RBC and Leverage were 15.79%, 17.12% and 11.91%. The
rating upgrade incorporates the view that FBP will remain in compliance with its
regulatory order.
FBP's current ratings reflect Fitch's view that credit quality trends should
continue to modestly improve with some volatility expected given the loss
content in the CRE and construction loan portfolios. However, Fitch does not
expect net charge-offs (NCO) to return to peak level experienced in 2010.
Fitch's ratings also reflect FBP's geographic concentration in Puerto Rico,
which makes the company performance correlated to the local economic and real
estate sector conditions.
During 2011, FBP's reduced the level of non-performing loans through
charge-offs, pay downs, and loan sales. The company's sizeable NCOs during 2009
and 2010 reduced its construction exposure, which is the main source of
problematic loans. The construction book totaled $428 million at Dec. 31, 2011
compared to a peak of $1.49 billion in 2009. Although asset quality measures
remain weak, the level of non-performing assets (which includes restructured
loans and 90+ past dues) on an absolute basis has declined to $1.84 billion for
4Q'11 compared to $1.91 billion the same period a year-ago. Offsetting the
modest improvements in credit quality, non-performing loan levels still remain
elevated (16.3% of total gross loans for 4Q'11) and much higher than FBP's
Fitch-rated peers.
In 3Q'11, FBP sold $510 million ($269 million book value) of adversely
classified and non-performing loans (NPL) through a seller financed loan sale.
Although Fitch recognizes the sale improves credit quality measures, FBP still
remains exposed to potential credit losses through its subordinated and equity
interest. Fitch deducts the subordinated interest from its Fitch Core Capital
calculation as it does not view it as loss absorbing. As such, Fitch Core
Capital would be 9.72% at Dec. 31, 2011.
The enhanced capital follows FBP's completion of its previously announced equity
raise in 4Q'11. The $525 million equity raise which was mainly from private
equity investors, Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. (THL) and Oaktree Capital
Management, L.P. (Oaktree) contributing $174 million each and now owning 24.59%
each of FBP's total common stock outstanding. The two investors also hold one
board seat each.
Ratings could be positively impacted should the absolute level of FBP's
nonperforming assets materially decline coupled with a sustainable improvement
in earnings and prudent capital measures. However, if credit problems persist
trending toward peak levels while eroding capital, FBP's ratings would face
downward pressure.
FBP is the second largest locally owned bank in Puerto Rico with total assets of
$13.1 billion at Dec. 31, 2011. FBP has the third largest branch network on the
island with 48 branches throughout Puerto Rico. The company also has 10 branches
in Florida and 14 in the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.
In performing its analysis of Recovery Ratings, Fitch employed some assumptions
that were more conservative than those outlined in its criteria 'Recovery
Ratings for Financial Institutions' dated Aug. 16, 2011. Some of the recovery
rates for certain loan categories were assumed to be lower to reflect the
current distressed credit environment.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
First BanCorp
--Long-term IDR to 'B-' from 'CC';
--Short-term IDR to 'B' from 'C';
--Viability to 'b-' from 'f'.
FirstBank Puerto Rico
--Long-term IDR to 'B-' from 'CC';
--Long-term deposit obligations to 'B-/RR3' from 'CCC/RR3';
--Short-term IDR to 'B' from 'C';
--Short-term Deposits to 'B' from 'C'.
--Market Linked deposit securities to 'B-emr/RR3' from 'CCCemr/RR3';
--Viability to 'b-' from 'f'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
First BanCorp
--Support at '5'.
--Support floor at 'NF'.
FirstBank Puerto Rico
--Support at '5'.
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
