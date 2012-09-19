Sept 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB' debt rating to Aflac Inc.'s $500 million issue of junior
subordinated debentures due in 2052. Aflac will use proceeds from this issue for
general corporate purposes. With this issue, we estimate that Aflac's financial
leverage (including pension and lease obligations) will be approximately 25%,
and fixed-charge coverage will remain around 20x, which supports the current
ratings.
During the first half of 2012, Aflac's operating earnings increased 3.4%,
excluding the impact of foreign exchange. Japanese sales growth continues to
be robust, having increased 51% during the first half of the year, reflecting
continued strong bank channel sales and strong sales of the WAYS product. U.S.
sales increased 3% during this period.
The negative outlook on Aflac parallels the negative outlook on Japan. Any
downward movement in the sovereign rating will cause a parallel downward
movement in our ratings on Aflac.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009
RATINGS LIST
Aflac Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Negative/--
New Rating
Aflac Inc.
$500 Mil. Jr. Sub. Debt Due 2052 BBB
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
Primary Credit Analyst: Jon D Reichert, New York (1) 212-438-7234;
jon_reichert@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Patrick C Wong, New York (1) 212-438-1936;
patrick_wong@standardandpoors.com
