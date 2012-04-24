April 24 - OVERVIEW
-- We placed our ratings on 14 tranches from 10 synthetic CDO
transactions on CreditWatch positive.
-- We placed our ratings on four tranches from four synthetic CDO
transactions on CreditWatch negative.
-- We affirmed our ratings on seven tranches from four synthetic CDO
transactions and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 24, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services today placed its ratings on 14 tranches from 10 corporate-backed
synthetic collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transactions on CreditWatch
positive. At the same time, we placed our ratings on four tranches from four
corporate-backed synthetic CDO transactions on CreditWatch negative. In
addition, we affirmed our ratings on seven tranches from four synthetic CDO
transactions backed by commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and
removed them from CreditWatch negative (see list). Today's rating actions
followed our monthly review of U.S. synthetic CDO transactions.
The CreditWatch positive placements reflect seasoning of the transactions,
rating stability of the obligors in the underlying reference portfolios over
the past few months, and synthetic rated overcollateralization (SROC) ratios
that rose above 100% at the next highest rating level. The CreditWatch
negative placements reflect negative rating migration in the respective
portfolios and SROC ratios that fell below 100% as of the March month-end run.
The rating affirmations reflect our review of synthetic CDOs backed by CMBS
securities after applying our updated criteria for CDOs backed by pooled SF
securities (see "Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology
And Assumptions," published Feb. 21, 2012). The affirmations reflect SROC
ratios that were at or above 100% at their current rating levels.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
RATING ACTIONS
Aphex Capital NSCR 2007-5 Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
A-1FL CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg
A-1FX CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg
ARLO Ltd.
Series 11
Rating
Class To From
A BBB-p (sf)/Watch Neg BBB-p (sf)
Corsair (Jersey) No. 4 Ltd.
Series 10
Rating
Class To From
Notes BB (sf)/Watch Neg BB (sf)
Greylock Synthetic CDO 2006
Series 3
Rating
Class To From
A1-EURLMS BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos BBB+ (sf)
Greylock Synthetic CDO 2006
Series 6
Rating
Class To From
A1A-$LMS BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos BBB+ (sf)
Morgan Stanley ACES SPC
Series 2005-12
Rating
Class To From
Fltg Rt Nt BB- (sf)/Watch Pos BB- (sf)
Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC
Series 2005-1
Rating
Class To From
III A B+ (sf)/Watch Pos B+ (sf)
III B B+ (sf)/Watch Pos B+ (sf)
III C B+ (sf)/Watch Pos B+ (sf)
III D B+ (sf)/Watch Pos B+ (sf)
Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC
Series 2006-2
Rating
Class To From
III B+ (sf)/Watch Pos B+ (sf)
North Street Referenced Linked Notes 2005-9 Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
C AA+ (sf)/Watch Pos AA+ (sf)
D AA- (sf)/Watch Pos AA- (sf)
Pegasus 2006-1 Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
A1 BB (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Neg
A2 BB (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Neg
Pegasus 2007-1 Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
A1 B+ (sf) B+ (sf)/Watch Neg
A2 B+ (sf) B+ (sf)/Watch Neg
Rutland Rated Investments
Series 2006-2 (28)
Rating
Class To From
A1A-L CCC- (sf)/Watch Pos CCC- (sf)
Rutland Rated Investments
EUR5 mil, US$197 mil Dryden XII - IG Synthetic CDO 2006-1
Rating
Class To From
A5-$LS BB (sf)/Watch Pos BB (sf)
Rutland Rated Investments
US$105 mil Dryden XII - IG Synthetic CDO 2006-2
Rating
Class To From
A1A-$LS BBB (sf)/Watch Pos BBB (sf)
Seawall 2006-1 Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
C-2 BBB- (sf) BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg
STEERS Thayer Gate CDO Trust Series 2006-1
Rating
Class To From
Trust Cert B- (sf)/Watch Neg B- (sf)
STEERS Thayer Gate CDO Trust Series 2006-2
Rating
Class To From
Trust Unit B- (sf)/Watch Neg B- (sf)
Strata Trust Series 2007-7
Rating
Class To From
Notes B (sf)/Watch Pos B (sf)