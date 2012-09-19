Sept 19 - It looks like the U.S. restaurant industry will remain relatively stable through the rest of 2012, but there are a few hiccups in the coming year, said a report published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. "We base our view of the sector on slow economic expansion in the U.S., slight improvements in the unemployment rate, and modest increases in consumer spending on food away from home," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Mariola Borysiak. "But there are still some concerns because U.S. restaurant companies remain vulnerable to prolonged economic weakness, persistently high unemployment in the U.S., and increasing commodity and labor costs. Furthermore, this summer's severe drought will likely push food costs up making it difficult for restaurants to pass increases on to customers," Ms. Borysiak added. The commentary, entitled "U.S. Restaurant Companies Dish Up Stable Performance Despite Lower Consumer Spending And Higher Labor Costs," covers issuers in both Standard & Poor's publicly rated and credit-estimated universes. Standard & Poor's expects larger companies to better weather the economic pressures but believes that restaurant companies in its credit estimates group remain vulnerable to both downturns in the economy and lower consumer spending amid fierce competition in the industry. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.