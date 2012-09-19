Sept 19 - It looks like the U.S. restaurant industry will remain relatively
stable through the rest of 2012, but there are a few hiccups in the coming year,
said a report published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
"We base our view of the sector on slow economic expansion in the U.S., slight
improvements in the unemployment rate, and modest increases in consumer
spending on food away from home," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst
Mariola Borysiak.
"But there are still some concerns because U.S. restaurant companies remain
vulnerable to prolonged economic weakness, persistently high unemployment in
the U.S., and increasing commodity and labor costs. Furthermore, this summer's
severe drought will likely push food costs up making it difficult for
restaurants to pass increases on to customers," Ms. Borysiak added.
The commentary, entitled "U.S. Restaurant Companies Dish Up Stable Performance
Despite Lower Consumer Spending And Higher Labor Costs," covers issuers in
both Standard & Poor's publicly rated and credit-estimated universes.
Standard & Poor's expects larger companies to better weather the economic
pressures but believes that restaurant companies in its credit estimates group
remain vulnerable to both downturns in the economy and lower consumer spending
amid fierce competition in the industry.
