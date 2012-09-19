Sept 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'B' rating
to Chattanooga, Tenn.-based US Xpress Enterprises Inc.'s proposed $230 million
senior secured credit facility. We assigned a '4' recovery rating to the
facility to reflect our expectation that lenders would receive average (30%-50%)
recovery in a payment default.
The proposed senior secured facility is composed of a $40 million revolving
credit facility due 2015 and a $190 million term loan B due 2016. The company
will use proceeds from the proposed debt issue to repay existing indebtedness.
In addition, the transaction will grant US Xpress additional covenant headroom
under the proposed covenants. (For our complete recovery analysis, see the
recovery report on US Xpress KCS to be published following this report on
RatingsDirect.)
The ratings on US Xpress reflect the company's highly leveraged capital
structure and the intensely competitive, highly fragmented cyclical truck-load
(TL) market in which it operates. US Xpress' significant business position as
a major TL carrier with good customer, end-market, and geographic diversity
partially offsets these factors. We categorize its business profile as "weak,"
its financial profile as "aggressive," and its liquidity as "adequate" under
our criteria.
The company's earnings have stabilized as a result of more balanced supply and
demand as well as better pricing in the trucking sector. Still, the U.S.
economy remains weak, and we continue to expect slow GDP growth, particularly
during the second half of 2012. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, credit
metrics are within expectations for the ratings with funds from operations
(FFO) to total debt at 20%, EBITDA interest coverage at 2x, and debt to EBITDA
at 6x.
Over the next few quarters, we expect slow GDP growth, higher fuel costs, and
wages to constrain earnings in the TL sector. We could lower our ratings if
earnings deterioration leads to FFO to debt falling into the midteen percent
area on a sustained basis or if the proposed financing does not materialize.
Alternatively, we could revise the outlook to stable if consistent earnings
improvement results in debt to EBITDA declining below 4.5x on a sustained
basis or if covenant cushion improves based on completion of the proposed
transaction and revised covenant levels.
RATINGS LIST
US Xpress Enterprises Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/--
New Ratings
US Xpress Enterprises Inc.
$230 mil sr secd credit facility B
Recovery Rating 4