OVERVIEW
-- We revised our financial position for CHG-Meridian Mexico S.A.P.I. de
C.V. to Sufficient.
-- Our BELOW AVERAGE ranking on CHG-Meridian Mexico as an equipment
leasing servicer remains unchanged.
-- The outlook remains positive.
MEXICO CITY (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 19, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services today revised its financial position for CHG-Meridian Mexico S.A.P.I.
de C.V. (formerly known as CHG-El Camino S.A.P.I. de C.V.) as an equipment
leasing servicer for the Mexican market to Sufficient from Insufficient. Our
BELOW AVERAGE ranking and positive outlook on the company remain unchanged.
On Sept. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's raised its Mexican long-term rating on
CHG-Meridian Mexico to 'mxBB+' from 'mxSD' and its Mexican short-term rating
to 'mxB' from 'mxSD'. Based on our servicer evaluation criteria, these ratings
correspond with a sufficient financial position for the company.
Our servicer rankings incorporate a servicer's financial position into the
analysis, which can only be regarded as Sufficient or Insufficient. Given the
new financial position, we believe, that CHG-Meridian Mexico's management,
organizational, and loan administration capabilities as an equipment leasing
servicer could be strengthened by its current adequate capital levels.
The overall BELOW AVERAGE ranking is supported by our BELOW AVERAGE subranking
for management and organization. This subranking is limited by delays
pertaining to the internal auditing and training programs and the
documentation of several procedures that have been ongoing since December 2011.
The overall ranking is also supported by our AVERAGE subranking for loan
administration, which reflects the reestablishment of the company's loan
administration capabilities after a recently concluded legal conflict among
the company's main shareholders and portfolio performance that, despite an
increase in balance-sheet nonperforming ratios (6.3% in June 2012 vs. 2.1% in
June 2011:), remains in line with our AVERAGE subranking.
OUTLOOK
The outlook remains positive. In our opinion, CHG-Meridian's Mexico sufficient
financial position, operational capabilities, and the strong support that its
parent company could provide may enable CHG-Meridian Mexico to continue with
reestablishing its servicing operations over the next 12 months. This could
include updating its internal audit and training programs and developing the
servicing procedures that it has not documented previously.
