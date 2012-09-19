OVERVIEW -- We revised our financial position for CHG-Meridian Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. to Sufficient. -- Our BELOW AVERAGE ranking on CHG-Meridian Mexico as an equipment leasing servicer remains unchanged. -- The outlook remains positive. MEXICO CITY (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 19, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised its financial position for CHG-Meridian Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. (formerly known as CHG-El Camino S.A.P.I. de C.V.) as an equipment leasing servicer for the Mexican market to Sufficient from Insufficient. Our BELOW AVERAGE ranking and positive outlook on the company remain unchanged. On Sept. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's raised its Mexican long-term rating on CHG-Meridian Mexico to 'mxBB+' from 'mxSD' and its Mexican short-term rating to 'mxB' from 'mxSD'. Based on our servicer evaluation criteria, these ratings correspond with a sufficient financial position for the company. Our servicer rankings incorporate a servicer's financial position into the analysis, which can only be regarded as Sufficient or Insufficient. Given the new financial position, we believe, that CHG-Meridian Mexico's management, organizational, and loan administration capabilities as an equipment leasing servicer could be strengthened by its current adequate capital levels. The overall BELOW AVERAGE ranking is supported by our BELOW AVERAGE subranking for management and organization. This subranking is limited by delays pertaining to the internal auditing and training programs and the documentation of several procedures that have been ongoing since December 2011. The overall ranking is also supported by our AVERAGE subranking for loan administration, which reflects the reestablishment of the company's loan administration capabilities after a recently concluded legal conflict among the company's main shareholders and portfolio performance that, despite an increase in balance-sheet nonperforming ratios (6.3% in June 2012 vs. 2.1% in June 2011:), remains in line with our AVERAGE subranking. OUTLOOK The outlook remains positive. In our opinion, CHG-Meridian's Mexico sufficient financial position, operational capabilities, and the strong support that its parent company could provide may enable CHG-Meridian Mexico to continue with reestablishing its servicing operations over the next 12 months. This could include updating its internal audit and training programs and developing the servicing procedures that it has not documented previously. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- CHG-El Camino S.A.P.I. de C.V. BELOW AVERAGE Equipment Leasing Servicer Ranking Affirmed; Outlook Is Positive, July 25, 2012 -- CHG-El Camino S.A.P.I. de C.V. Equipment Lease Servicer BELOW AVERAGE Ranking Remains On Watch Negative, April 27, 2012 -- Standard & Poor's Comments On Potential Conflicts Of Interest Within Commercial Special Servicing Market, March 9, 2012 -- Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, April 16, 2009 -- Servicer Evaluations: Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., Sept. 21, 2004