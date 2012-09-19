Sept 19 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA+' rating to the following Tarrant Regional Water District, Texas (TRWD) revenue bonds: --$102.4 million water revenue refunding bonds, series 2012A. The bonds are expected to sell via negotiated sale the week of Oct. 22. Proceeds will be used to refund a portion of TRWD's series 2002 bonds for savings with no extension of maturity dates and pay costs of issuance. In addition, Fitch affirms the 'AA+' rating on the following TRWD bonds: --$716.1 million in outstanding water revenue bonds. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are special limited obligations of TRWD payable from pledged revenues, which consist mainly of payments made by the cities of Fort Worth, Arlington, Mansfield and the Trinity River Authority (TRA; combined, the contractors) pursuant to the Tarrant County Regional Supply Facilities Amendatory contract (the contract) between TRWD and the contractors. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG LEGAL COVENANTS: Legal provisions provide for a joint and several contract among the contractors for the repayment of obligations to TRWD, including debt service on the bonds. The payment history of the contractors is exemplary. SOUND MEMBER CREDIT PROFILES: The contractors account for the vast majority of district revenues and all have ratings or (for the contractor not rated by Fitch) a credit profile consistent with at least the 'AA' rating category. The contractors have the capacity to make up any revenue shortfalls of the district from delinquent customers if necessary. ESSENTIAL SERVICE: The contractors are either entirely or almost entirely dependent on TRWD for supplies, and development of alternative sources likely would be cost prohibitive. INCREASING CAPITAL AND DEBT NEEDS: Expected capital needs are sizable and will increase TRWD's debt burden over the next five years. CREDIT PROFILE SERVICE AREA TRWD operates as a water control and improvement district, providing raw water service to about 50 municipal and non-municipal entities located both within and outside of Tarrant County. Overall, the district provides water either directly or indirectly to about 95% of Tarrant County and an estimated 1.6 million people. The district is governed by a five-member, publicly elected board. Board members are elected to four-year terms. SIZABLE CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN TRWD's large capital improvement plan (CIP) totals an estimated $1 billion through 2018 that will increase TRWD's debt burden by an estimated 88% over the next five fiscal years. Fitch believes the resulting cost increases will be manageable for member agencies but will monitor the impact, if any, on member agencies' capacity to meet their debt service obligations to the TRWD. The primary CIP project is the design, permitting, project management, and construction costs of a 150-mile pipeline to deliver 347 million gallons per day (mgd) of water from East Texas to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The project will provide the additional water supply the district anticipates will be needed in the 2018?2020 time frame. JOINT AND SEVERAL WATER CONTRACT Effective in 1982, the contract provides the terms under which TRWD shall supply raw water to the contractors and the contractors agree to pay for such service. The contractors agree to make monthly payments to TRWD equal to the annual requirement of the district's operations and maintenance (O&M) expenses, debt service requirements (including debt service on the bonds), and any other requirement under the district's bond resolution, including replenishment of any draws on the debt service reserve fund. If there is a deficiency in the district's revenues required to fund such items, the contractors are required to make up this difference proportionally to their level of consumption relative to all non-delinquent customers and prior to the next debt service payment date. To date, the contractors have never failed to make timely payments to the district required under the contract. The contract is in effect until all outstanding debt obligations are paid in full. ADEQUATE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND AFFORDABLE RATES Financial performance is typical for a wholesale provider where revenues are derived from take-or-pay contracts. ADS coverage has been, and is expected to continue to be, at or about 1.0x, per the contract. In terms of liquidity, because the contract delineates what constitutes part of the annual charge that contractors pay, reserves are limited to those pertaining to the bond covenants. Rate setting is done by the district board. Rates are adjusted annually as needed to meet the annual requirements of the district. However, the dominant factor in determining rates is the consumption levels of the customers, which vary year to year, given consumption is the basis for customer payments to the district. Current district rates at $0.88 per 1,000 gallons are very reasonable. Rates are anticipated to increase by 47% to $1.29 by 2018. Nevertheless, with rates at $1.29 which translates to about $420 per acre feet, rates are still projected to be very affordable relative to the district's peers. SOLID MEMBER CREDIT PROFILES The contractors accounted for about 90% of all water deliveries and 86% of all water payments made to TRWD in fiscal 2011. The obligation of each contractor to make TRWD annual payments is payable as an O&M expense from each contractor's water and sewer system (in the case of Fort Worth, Arlington, and Mansfield) or Tarrant County Water Project (in the case of TRA) and superior in priority to the contractor's own debt obligations. Fort Worth's (55% of TRWD fiscal 2011 water payments) water and sewer revenue bonds are rated 'AA+' by Fitch, while Arlington (18%) and Mansfield's (3%) water and sewer revenue bonds are rated 'AAA' and 'AA', respectively. Fitch does not rate TRA's debt pertaining to the Tarrant County Water Project, but believes TRA's credit profile is consistent with the 'AA' rating category; TRA contributed 10% of the district's fiscal 2011 water payments. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. 