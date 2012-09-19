Sept 19 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA+' rating to the following Tarrant
Regional Water District, Texas (TRWD) revenue bonds:
--$102.4 million water revenue refunding bonds, series 2012A.
The bonds are expected to sell via negotiated sale the week of Oct. 22.
Proceeds will be used to refund a portion of TRWD's series 2002 bonds for
savings with no extension of maturity dates and pay costs of issuance.
In addition, Fitch affirms the 'AA+' rating on the following TRWD bonds:
--$716.1 million in outstanding water revenue bonds.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are special limited obligations of TRWD payable from pledged revenues,
which consist mainly of payments made by the cities of Fort Worth, Arlington,
Mansfield and the Trinity River Authority (TRA; combined, the contractors)
pursuant to the Tarrant County Regional Supply Facilities Amendatory contract
(the contract) between TRWD and the contractors.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STRONG LEGAL COVENANTS: Legal provisions provide for a joint and several
contract among the contractors for the repayment of obligations to TRWD,
including debt service on the bonds. The payment history of the contractors is
exemplary.
SOUND MEMBER CREDIT PROFILES: The contractors account for the vast majority of
district revenues and all have ratings or (for the contractor not rated by
Fitch) a credit profile consistent with at least the 'AA' rating category. The
contractors have the capacity to make up any revenue shortfalls of the district
from delinquent customers if necessary.
ESSENTIAL SERVICE: The contractors are either entirely or almost entirely
dependent on TRWD for supplies, and development of alternative sources likely
would be cost prohibitive.
INCREASING CAPITAL AND DEBT NEEDS: Expected capital needs are sizable and will
increase TRWD's debt burden over the next five years.
CREDIT PROFILE
SERVICE AREA
TRWD operates as a water control and improvement district, providing raw water
service to about 50 municipal and non-municipal entities located both within and
outside of Tarrant County. Overall, the district provides water either directly
or indirectly to about 95% of Tarrant County and an estimated 1.6 million
people. The district is governed by a five-member, publicly elected board. Board
members are elected to four-year terms.
SIZABLE CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN
TRWD's large capital improvement plan (CIP) totals an estimated $1 billion
through 2018 that will increase TRWD's debt burden by an estimated 88% over the
next five fiscal years. Fitch believes the resulting cost increases will be
manageable for member agencies but will monitor the impact, if any, on member
agencies' capacity to meet their debt service obligations to the TRWD. The
primary CIP project is the design, permitting, project management, and
construction costs of a 150-mile pipeline to deliver 347 million gallons per day
(mgd) of water from East Texas to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The project
will provide the additional water supply the district anticipates will be needed
in the 2018?2020 time frame.
JOINT AND SEVERAL WATER CONTRACT
Effective in 1982, the contract provides the terms under which TRWD shall supply
raw water to the contractors and the contractors agree to pay for such service.
The contractors agree to make monthly payments to TRWD equal to the annual
requirement of the district's operations and maintenance (O&M) expenses, debt
service requirements (including debt service on the bonds), and any other
requirement under the district's bond resolution, including replenishment of any
draws on the debt service reserve fund. If there is a deficiency in the
district's revenues required to fund such items, the contractors are required to
make up this difference proportionally to their level of consumption relative to
all non-delinquent customers and prior to the next debt service payment date. To
date, the contractors have never failed to make timely payments to the district
required under the contract. The contract is in effect until all outstanding
debt obligations are paid in full.
ADEQUATE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND AFFORDABLE RATES
Financial performance is typical for a wholesale provider where revenues are
derived from take-or-pay contracts. ADS coverage has been, and is expected to
continue to be, at or about 1.0x, per the contract. In terms of liquidity,
because the contract delineates what constitutes part of the annual charge that
contractors pay, reserves are limited to those pertaining to the bond covenants.
Rate setting is done by the district board. Rates are adjusted annually as
needed to meet the annual requirements of the district. However, the dominant
factor in determining rates is the consumption levels of the customers, which
vary year to year, given consumption is the basis for customer payments to the
district. Current district rates at $0.88 per 1,000 gallons are very
reasonable. Rates are anticipated to increase by 47% to $1.29 by 2018.
Nevertheless, with rates at $1.29 which translates to about $420 per acre feet,
rates are still projected to be very affordable relative to the district's
peers.
SOLID MEMBER CREDIT PROFILES
The contractors accounted for about 90% of all water deliveries and 86% of all
water payments made to TRWD in fiscal 2011. The obligation of each contractor to
make TRWD annual payments is payable as an O&M expense from each contractor's
water and sewer system (in the case of Fort Worth, Arlington, and Mansfield) or
Tarrant County Water Project (in the case of TRA) and superior in priority to
the contractor's own debt obligations. Fort Worth's (55% of TRWD fiscal 2011
water payments) water and sewer revenue bonds are rated 'AA+' by Fitch, while
Arlington (18%) and Mansfield's (3%) water and sewer revenue bonds are rated
'AAA' and 'AA', respectively. Fitch does not rate TRA's debt pertaining to the
Tarrant County Water Project, but believes TRA's credit profile is consistent
with the 'AA' rating category; TRA contributed 10% of the district's fiscal 2011
water payments.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's
Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was informed by information from
CreditScope and the Municipal Advisory Council of Texas.
