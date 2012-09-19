Overview
-- U.S. gaming operator Jacobs Entertainment Inc. plans to issue $370
million in new first- and second-lien credit facilities, which the company
will use predominantly to refinance existing debt.
-- We are placing our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company on
CreditWatch with positive implications.
-- We are also assigning our preliminary 'BB-' issue-level rating and
preliminary '1' recovery rating to the proposed $260 million first-lien senior
secured credit facilities, and our preliminary 'CCC+' issue-level rating and
preliminary '6' recovery rating to the proposed $110 million second-lien
senior secured term loan.
-- The CreditWatch listing reflects our expectation that we will raise
our corporate credit rating on Jacobs to 'B' upon the close of the proposed
transaction, as we believe the proposed transaction improves the company's
financial risk profile to the extent a one-notch higher rating is warranted.
Rating Action
On Sept. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B-'
corporate credit rating on Golden, CO-based Jacobs Entertainment Inc. on
CreditWatch with positive implications.
At the same time, we assigned our preliminary 'BB-' issue-level rating to
Jacobs' proposed $260 million first-lien credit facility, which consists of a
$50 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2017, and a $210 million
first-lien term loan, maturing in 2018. We also assigned the first-lien credit
facility our preliminary recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of
very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment
default.
We also assigned our preliminary 'CCC+' issue-level rating to Jacobs' proposed
$110 million second-lien term loan maturing 2019, and assigned the credit
facility our preliminary recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation of
negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.
Jacobs plans to use the proceeds from the first- and second-lien term loans
predominantly to refinance existing debt (on June 30, 2012, Jacobs had around
$80 million in senior secured debt due December 2013 and $210 million in
principal amount of notes due June 2014). The company also plans to use the
proceeds to buy out a management contract, acquire a revenue sharing contract,
fund a reimbursement to the company's owner for prior truck stop plaza
acquisitions, and fund fees and expenses.
Rationale
The CreditWatch listing reflects our expectation that we will raise our
corporate credit rating on Jacobs to 'B' from 'B-' after the financing
transaction closes. The upgrade would reflect the elimination of near-term
refinancing risk, and our belief that operating performance will remain fairly
stable over the intermediate term, resulting in EBITDA interest coverage
remaining around 2x, which we view as in line with a 'B' rating level. While
the transaction would add around $40 million in incremental debt to Jacobs'
capital structure, we expect adjusted leverage (pro forma for the transaction,
leverage was 6.5x at June 30, 2012) to improve toward 6x over the intermediate
term. Our expectation for gradual improvement of leverage incorporates our
expectation for modest EBITDA growth over the intermediate term, in
conjunction with required term loan amortization under the proposed first-lien
term loan. Further, while we believe the company will continue to pursue
modest acquisitions, particularly of truck plazas in Louisiana, through both
internally generated funds and revolver availability, we do not expect Jacobs
would pursue acquisitions to the extent that adjusted leverage would increase
meaningfully above the low-to-mid 6x range.
Our rating incorporates our expectation for revenue and EBITDA to grow in the
low-single-digit percent area through 2013. Our revenue expectation follows
2.8% revenue growth in the first half of 2012 and our belief that continued
growth in gaming revenue (particularly at The Lodge and Louisiana truck
plazas) will offset our expectation for fuel revenue growth to be flat to a
modest decline in 2013 (fuel revenue represented 31% of net revenue in the
first half of 2012). Our revenue expectation also stems from our belief that
demand for gaming will benefit somewhat from continued modest increases in
consumer spending (our economists are currently forecasting 1.9% and 2.2%
growth in 2012 and 2013, respectively).
Notwithstanding a 3.4% EBITDA decline in the first half of 2012 (due in part
to higher legal, consulting, and payroll expense, and a 48 basis point decline
in fuel margin) our expectation for modest growth in EBITDA reflects
anticipated revenue growth and our belief that the company's cost structure
will remain fairly constant over the intermediate term, resulting in EBITDA
margin remaining in the low to mid-teens percent range. Our expectation for
EBITDA growth also reflects the contribution, albeit minimal, from the buyout
of the management contract and the associated elimination of required
management fee expenses. Our forecast is also notwithstanding our belief that
fuel margin will continue to exhibit modest volatility.
While the elimination of near-term refinancing risk improves Jacobs' credit
profile, we continue to assess the company's financial risk profile as "highly
leveraged," according to our criteria, given our expectation that adjusted
leverage will remain above 6x over the intermediate term and that the company
will prioritize acquisitions as a use of excess cash in lieu of optional debt
reduction.
We assess Jacobs' business risk profile as "weak," reflecting the second-tier
nature of its gaming properties, many of which operate in highly competitive
markets. We believe these risk factors are only partially offset by Jacobs'
good geographic diversity and fairly stable operating performance.
CreditWatch
In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will monitor Jacobs' progress to
complete the proposed financing transaction. After the transaction closes and
we have reviewed the executed documents, we expect to raise our corporate
credit rating to 'B' and assign a stable rating outlook, as well as assign
final issue-level and recovery ratings to Jacobs' proposed first-lien and
second-lien senior secured credit facilities. If Jacobs does not successfully
close its transaction, we would likely affirm our 'B-' corporate credit rating
and remove it from CreditWatch. However, failure to close the proposed
transaction would likely increase our concern regarding the company's ability
to meet its upcoming maturities, and result in a negative outlook.
Ratings List
CreditWatch Action
To From
Jacobs Entertainment Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Watch Pos/-- B-/Stable/--
New Rating
Jacobs Entertainment Inc.
$50M revolver due 2017 BB-(prelim)
Recovery Rating 1(prelim)
$210M 1st-lien term ln due 2018 BB-(prelim)
Recovery Rating 1(prelim)
$110M second-lien term loan due 2019 CCC+(prelim)
Recovery Rating 6(prelim)
