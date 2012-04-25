April 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings,
including its 'BB' corporate credit rating and 'BB' issue-level ratings, and
positive outlook on Nashville-based Corrections Corp. of America (CCA)
remain unchanged following the California Department of Corrections and
Rehabilitation's (CDCR) release of a reorganization plan to address prison
overcrowding in California's state prison system.
The aspect of the reorganization plan that most directly impacts CCA proposes
to end out-of-state prison contracts and return the estimated 9,500 inmates
associated with these contracts to state-operated facilities by 2016. Under
the proposed reorganization plan, the out-of-state capacity would drop to
4,596 inmates by Dec. 27, 2013, to 1,160 inmates by June 30, 2015, and to zero
inmates by June 30, 2016. We believe the majority of the out-of-state
contracts referenced in the reorganization plan are associated with CCA. For
the years ended December 2011, December 2010, and December 2009, the CDCR
accounted for about 13%, 13%, and 11% of CCA's revenue, respectively. As of
Dec. 31, 2011, CCA disclosed that it housed about 9,300 inmates from the state
of California.
We still forecast financial ratios to potentially improve to levels indicative
of an "intermediate" financial risk profile. We forecast little negative
impact to EBITDA in fiscal 2012 and moderate negative impact to EBITDA in
fiscal 2013 if the reorganization plan is executed as proposed, with the
reduction in out-of-state inmates occurring through 2016. If the negative
impact to EBITDA is more severe than we currently forecast, possibly because
the reduction in out-of-state inmates occurs at a faster pace than the CDCR
currently projects, we believe the company could still improve credit
protection measures given its ability to generate consistent cash flow. In
this scenario, we presume management's financial policies would remain
moderate, and debt reduction would become a more important priority.