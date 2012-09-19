BRIEF-Walt Disney files for 3-part notes offering of up to $2.0 Bln
* Files for 3-part notes offering of up to $2.0 billion - sec filing
Sept 19 - Fitch Ratings has published a report on San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District, CA.
WASHINGTON, June 5 U.S. services sector activity slowed in May as new orders tumbled, but a jump in employment to a near two-year high pointed to sustained labor market strength despite a deceleration in job growth last month.