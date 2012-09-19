(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 19 - Fitch Ratings today published its first edition of the 'High Yield Food, Beverage, Restaurants (FBR) and Consumer Products Hand Book', a 250-plus page report that provides a comprehensive analysis of leveraged finance companies within the sectors. The report profiles 20 high yield FBR and Consumer Products issuers. Each company report includes Fitch's assessment of the business and financial profile, as well as key selected financial data, a detailed debt organizational chart, and covenant analyses. In general, Fitch believes near-term liquidity (cash and credit facility availability) remains sufficient to address the key fixed obligations of the majority of the high yield issuers. Liquidity is expected to remain adequate to fund near-term maturities needs given current availability under its credit facilities and cash balances. However escalating agricultural commodities prices will likely give rise to higher input cost inflation which will likely pressure operating earnings and cash flow in 2012 and 2013. JBS S.A. (JBS), Constellation Brands, Inc. (Constellation), ARAMARK Corporation (ARAMARK), Dean Foods Company (Dean), and Pinnacle Foods Finance LLC (Pinnacle) all have large amounts of debt maturing 2013-2015. Most of these firms will have to access capital markets to address these maturities. The ability to refinance significant debt maturities over the next two years is a key rating concern given on-going economic uncertain but markets in general remain accommodating. The stability and the strength of each firm's FCF will likely dictate the terms of their refinancing. Most companies within the 20-member set reflect past LBOs, significant acquisitions and/or divestitures, or debt-financed shareholder payouts. The names with the best opportunities to deleverage are Constellation, Dean, ARAMARK, Burger King Worldwide, Inc. and ACCO Brands Corp. (ACCO). Those firms less likely to make a material dent in their leverage are those generating low or negative FCF, exhibiting near-term operating earnings pressure, or having an aggressive acquisition strategy. JBS, Pinnacle and Del Monte Corporation are among the companies falling into these categories. The full report 'High-Yield Food, Beverage, Restaurants and Consumer Products Hand Book - An Examination of Credit Risks and Opportunities' is available at www.fitchratings.com/sectors/Corporate Finance/Leveraged Finance. For more information, visit: 'www.fitchratings.com/usleveragedfinance'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)