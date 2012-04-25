April 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cornerstone Titan 2005-2 plc's notes due 2014 as follows: GBP15.3m Class E (XS0237331375) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable GBP15.4m Class F (XS0237331615) affirmed at 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate RE10% GBP10.3m Class G (XS0237330302) affirmed at 'Csf'; RE0% The affirmations reflect the largely unchanged performance of the two remaining loans since the last rating action in May 2011. The Negative Outlook reflects the upcoming maturity of the West Midlands Office loan, the likelihood of a maturity default and the short tail period of the transaction (two years). The GBP27.6m West Midlands Office loan is backed by a single office property located in Solihull. Although the property is fully let to the Paragon Group, the tenant vacated the premises several years ago, subsequently sub-letting floors one to three. Fitch understands that the ground floor remains vacant. Fitch believes much of the asset's current market value is derived from Paragon's contractual rental obligations, set to expire in 2019. This is due to a number of factors, including limited tenant demand, which implies long void periods upon vacancy, the poor to average condition of the property, which means considerable capital expenditure will need to be spent to prolong its operational life, and the over-rented nature of the property, with current contracted rent 57% above estimated market rent. The latest vacant possession value of GBP10m, against a market value of GBP22m, confirms Fitch's opinion on the asset. The interest coverage ratio (ICR) has remained unchanged for four consecutive quarters, at 1.34x. However, with a reported loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 125.4% (based on a 2010 valuation), it seems unlikely that the borrower will repay the loan at maturity in October 2012 without any equity injections. Fitch understands that the primary servicer is in discussions with the borrower regarding possible exit strategies at the upcoming loan maturity. The GBP8.1m Bradford Retail loan is already past its maturity date (July 2010) and remains in special servicing. The loan is secured by seven retail units near the main shopping district in Bradford city centre. Following the demise of several tenants (including Zavvi and Birthdays), three of the units remain vacant, although a local tenant will take over Unit 1 on a three-month rolling basis. Excluding lease contracts still under negotiations, the current ICR is 0.1x, according to the special servicer. This is due to a combination of high irrecoverable costs and other liabilities including default interest. Fitch expects very limited recoveries from Bradford Retail whose LTV stood at 261.3% in January 2012. A performance update will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer, servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports. Applicable criteria, "EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria", dated 4 April 2012 and 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 4 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and