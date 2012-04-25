April 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cornerstone Titan 2005-2 plc's notes
due 2014 as follows:
GBP15.3m Class E (XS0237331375) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
GBP15.4m Class F (XS0237331615) affirmed at 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate RE10%
GBP10.3m Class G (XS0237330302) affirmed at 'Csf'; RE0%
The affirmations reflect the largely unchanged performance of the two remaining
loans since the last rating action in May 2011. The Negative Outlook reflects
the upcoming maturity of the West Midlands Office loan, the likelihood of a
maturity default and the short tail period of the transaction (two years).
The GBP27.6m West Midlands Office loan is backed by a single office property
located in Solihull. Although the property is fully let to the Paragon Group,
the tenant vacated the premises several years ago, subsequently sub-letting
floors one to three. Fitch understands that the ground floor remains vacant.
Fitch believes much of the asset's current market value is derived from
Paragon's contractual rental obligations, set to expire in 2019. This is due to
a number of factors, including limited tenant demand, which implies long void
periods upon vacancy, the poor to average condition of the property, which means
considerable capital expenditure will need to be spent to prolong its
operational life, and the over-rented nature of the property, with current
contracted rent 57% above estimated market rent. The latest vacant possession
value of GBP10m, against a market value of GBP22m, confirms Fitch's opinion on
the asset.
The interest coverage ratio (ICR) has remained unchanged for four consecutive
quarters, at 1.34x. However, with a reported loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 125.4%
(based on a 2010 valuation), it seems unlikely that the borrower will repay the
loan at maturity in October 2012 without any equity injections. Fitch
understands that the primary servicer is in discussions with the borrower
regarding possible exit strategies at the upcoming loan maturity.
The GBP8.1m Bradford Retail loan is already past its maturity date (July 2010)
and remains in special servicing. The loan is secured by seven retail units near
the main shopping district in Bradford city centre. Following the demise of
several tenants (including Zavvi and Birthdays), three of the units remain
vacant, although a local tenant will take over Unit 1 on a three-month rolling
basis.
Excluding lease contracts still under negotiations, the current ICR is 0.1x,
according to the special servicer. This is due to a combination of high
irrecoverable costs and other liabilities including default interest. Fitch
expects very limited recoveries from Bradford Retail whose LTV stood at 261.3%
in January 2012.
