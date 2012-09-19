Sept 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings for the city of
Roseville, CA:
--$55.8 million of outstanding Roseville Finance Authority electric system
revenue bonds at 'A+';
--$198.9 million of outstanding certificates of participation (COPs) at 'A+';
and
--$90 million bank bond rating on COPs, series 2008A at 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds and COPs are secured by a pledge and lien on the net revenues of the
electric system. The bank bond rating on the series 2008A is applicable only if
those variable rate bonds become bank bonds held with the liquidity provider.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
GROWING SERVICE AREA: Roseville Electric continues to benefit from a growing
service area (approximately 3% population growth per year), despite the economic
downturn. The customer base exhibits some customer concentration in
manufacturing; however, load and usage patterns of the largest customers remain
intact.
IMPROVING FINANCIAL METRICS: Fiscal 2011 and preliminary fiscal 2012 results
have improved and shown signs of financial recovery. The electric system's
operating performance was weak in fiscal 2007 through 2010, forcing reliance on
the rate stabilization fund (RSF) to bolster debt service coverage (DSC) levels.
LOW LIQUIDITY: Unrestricted cash balances have declined in recent years and are
below median levels. Additionally, the RSF balance has declined below targeted
amounts, due to substantial draws. Replenishment of the RSF to targeted amounts
is projected to occur by fiscal 2014.
AMPLE RATE FLEXIBILITY: Rates compare favorably with neighboring electric
systems. While the utility does not anticipate increasing rates beyond fiscal
2013, rate flexibility exists to absorb increases if needed.
MANAGEMENT OF POWER SUPPLY: Roseville's approach to power supply requires
active management. The utility purchased 55% of fiscal 2012 power supply,
benefiting from low market power prices, as compared to using gas-fired capacity
at the Roseville Energy Park.
MANAGEABLE CAPITAL PROGRAM: Roseville Electric's capital plan totals $61 million
over the next five years, a portion of which will be funded by construction
development fees. There are no plans to issue additional debt, which should
help strengthen the utility's balance sheet ratios.
CREDIT PROFILE
The city of Roseville owns and operates the electric distribution system,
serving all customers within the city's boundaries. In 2011, the system served
53,457 customers. Preliminary fiscal 2012 figures show a 1.2% increase in
customers to 54,116 and a 2.3% increase in megawatt hour sales (mWh),
representing the first increase in energy sales since fiscal 2008.
Roseville has moderate customer concentration, with its 10 largest customers
accounting for 27% of energy sales and 19% of total operating revenue for fiscal
2011. One of Roseville's larger customers is experiencing financial issues and
there is uncertainty as to whether its Roseville plant will remain operational
at its current capacity. Fitch does not view the possible closure or cutback of
the plant as a major credit concern, given that the utility has been adding new
customers, the lack of customer concentration, rate flexibility and the
adaptable power supply.
POWER SUPPLY
Roseville Electric's power supply in 2011 was provided from a combination of
output from its owned natural gas plant (22%), power received under long-term
contracts with Western Area Power Administration (13%) and Northern California
Power Agency (10%) and open market purchases (55%). Market purchases increased
in fiscal 2012, due to low electric spot market prices. This resulted in a
significant decrease in Roseville Energy Park generation, an increase in net
market purchases and also resulted in cost savings to Roseville Electric.
Combined generation capacity of 391 MW is more than sufficient to serve its
preliminary fiscal 2012 peak load of 312 MW.
Roseville Electric is positioned to meet the state's energy mandate of 33%
renewable resources by 2020. The utility is negotiating a long-term contract to
purchase renewable energy from Santa Clara and will purchase RECs for the
remainder of renewables needed. For compliance period 1 (2011-2013), the
utility is 88% to target (54% for compliance period 2 and 38% for compliance
period 3).
RETAIL RATES
The utility's current retail electric rates are comparable to other retail
electric rates charged in the Sacramento region. In January 2011, Roseville
Electric increased rates on average 6.2% for all customers. This followed two
previous 6.2% rate increases in January and July of 2010. Additional rate
increases after 2013 are not anticipated. Roseville Electric's competitive
rates and proactive approach to rate increases should provide future rate
flexibility when needed.
FINANCIALS
In fiscal 2008 through fiscal 2010, Roseville experienced weakened financial
performance and metrics, largely due to rising costs and decreased energy
consumption. Overall operating performance was weak and largely supported by
transfers from the rate stabilization fund.
Fiscal 2011 and preliminary fiscal 2012, results show signs of a turnaround, due
to the effects of lower fuel costs and rate increases in fiscal 2010 and 2011
that allowed the utility to increase its coverage and cash position.
Fitch-calculated DSC for fiscal 2011 and preliminary 2012 was 2.00x and 2.32x,
respectively, an increase from 1.06x DSC in fiscal 2010. Unrestricted cash,
while low for the rating category, increased from $16 million at fiscal year-end
2010, or 39 days cash on hand, to $44 million at fiscal year-end 2012, or 139
days cash on hand. The utility's projections show continued improvement in
operations and liquidity. Overall power supply costs and load growth are
assumed to remain flat.