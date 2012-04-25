(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Italy-based Lottomatica Group SpA's strong operating performance in 2011 has led to a meaningful improvement in its financial profile. -- We are affirming our 'BBB-' corporate credit rating on Lottomatica and revising our rating outlook to positive. -- The positive rating outlook reflects our view that, despite economic uncertainty in Italy, Lottomatica's financial profile will continue to improve to an extent which could be consistent with a higher rating. Rating Action On April 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, including its 'BBB-' corporate credit rating, on Italy-based Lottomatica Group SpA and revised the rating outlook to positive from stable. Rationale The revision of our rating outlook to positive reflects Lottomatica's strong performance in 2011 relative to our expectations. Stronger-than-expected EBITDA generation, coupled with some debt repayment, resulted in leverage, as we measure it, improving to 2.9x from 3.6x one year ago. Furthermore, despite economic uncertainty in Italy, from which Lottomatica derives a majority of its revenue, we believe the company will continue generating good levels of discretionary cash flow, some of which will be used to repay debt, thereby building flexibility in its current financial profile. This should allow for potentially large, upfront payments for contract renewals or new contracts. At the 'BBB' rating, we expect Lottomatica to maintain leverage, as we measure it, below 3x. We also expect Lottomatica to maintain a 0.5x cushion relative to our maximum leverage threshold at a given rating level when there is lower contract re-bidding activity. With significant uncertainty regarding the macroeconomic environment in Italy over the next few years, we have incorporated a conservative set of assumptions into our performance expectations for Lottomatica. We factored in low-single-digit revenue growth in 2012 for its Italian operations segment, because we expect a moderating level of growth from video lottery terminals (VLTs) as additional competitors enter the market, offset by a low-single-digit decline in the lottery business. Our expectations for the Italian lottery business are largely driven by our European economist's baseline forecast for a 1.5% decline in GDP in 2012 and flat GDP in 2013 in Italy, and for unemployment to increase to 9.5% by the end of 2013. We expect the GTECH segment to see low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth, incorporating our U.S. economist's forecast for modest consumer spending growth and changes in various lotteries, including the PowerBall price increase. Because of economic uncertainty, we believe EBITDA margins could be pressured, so we have adopted a baseline forecast for a low-single-digit decline in EBITDA in 2012. Our preliminary expectations for 2013 incorporate low-single-digit revenue and EBITDA growth, primarily reflecting stable performance in the Italian operations segment, and modest growth in the GTECH lottery segment. Our 'BBB-' corporate credit rating on Lottomatica reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate," according to our criteria. Lottomatica is the world's leading operator of online lottery systems and manages the Italian lottery business, which offers both traditional Italian lotto tickets and instant lottery scratch cards. Our assessment of its business risk profile as satisfactory reflects Lottomatica's position as one of the world's largest lottery operators, its well-established relationships with lottery authorities worldwide, and the high barriers to entry for competitors. Lottomatica also benefits from a relatively predictable cash flow base--the result of substantial recurring revenue. Lottery contracts typically last several years and Lottomatica is generally successful in renewing contracts with existing customers. Somewhat offsetting these factors are the mature, capital-intense nature of the worldwide online lottery business, intense pricing pressure (particularly in the U.S. lottery industry); the potential for large upfront payments to renew key licenses; and the substantial geographic concentration in Italy. Our assessment of Lottomatica's financial risk profile as intermediate reflects our expectation that our measure of leverage will keep improving and remain below 3.0x over the next few years; interest coverage will remain strong; the company will generate positive discretionary cash flow to be partly used for debt repayment; and our assessment of the company's liquidity profile as strong. Lottomatica's revenue and EBITDA in 2011 grew 29% and 21%, respectively, compared with our previously outlined expectation for low-teens percentage growth. This performance largely resulted from strong performance in the Italian operations segment. Meaningful growth in its core Lotto and instant ticket segments was bolstered by additional revenue from the roll-out of VLTs in Italy. It also benefitted from 3% revenue growth across its combined GTECH lottery, SPIELO, and GTECH G2 segments. Credit measures remain comfortably in line with our rating. As of Dec. 31, 2011, our measure of operating lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA was 2.9x, and we expect leverage to remain below 3x in 2012 under our performance assumptions. We adjust debt to include only 50% of the amount of Lottomatica's EUR750 million capital securities as debt, to reflect the intermediate equity content assigned under our criteria. We also treat UniCredit's EUR100 million investment in the instant ticket consortium as debt, because of the payment of preferred dividends and the option to call the investment in 2014. We deduct distributions to minority investors in the consortium from our measure of EBITDA. EBITDA coverage of interest was 6.5x at Dec. 31, 2011. We expect Lottomatica to maintain debt to EBITDA (after applying our adjustments and assigning intermediate equity content to Lottomatica's capital securities) between 3.5x and 4.0x at the 'BBB-' rating, given our assessment of the company's business risk profile as satisfactory. Lottomatica has built in some cushion within its credit measures, which affords it flexibility to pursue additional strategic growth opportunities. Liquidity Based on likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 24 months and incorporating our performance expectations, Lottomatica has a "strong" liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant factors in our assessment of Lottomatica's liquidity profile include the following: -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to cover uses by at least 1.5x. -- We expect net sources of liquidity to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by 30%. -- We believe the company has very prudent financial risk management, a solid relationship with its bank group, and generally high standing in the credit markets. -- We expect Lottomatica to maintain sufficient covenant headroom such that forecasted EBITDA could fall by 25%-30% without breaching covenants. Sources of liquidity include a large, relatively stable cash flow base, two revolving credit facilities with a total borrowing capacity of EUR900 million, and excess cash balances. At Dec. 31, 2011, Lottomatica had about EUR191 million of cash on the balance sheet, about one-half of which we believe is excess, and about EUR673 million available under its two revolvers. The revolving credit facilities mature in 2015. We expect Lottomatica to focus its cash flow from operations primarily on capital expenditures, dividend payments, and debt repayments. In 2011, Lottomatica generated about EUR684 million in cash from operations, an 18% increase over the previous year. (The company reports interest paid in cash flow from financing, which we adjust to be part of cash flow from operations.) Capital expenditures, including purchases of intangible assets, totaled EUR338 million, resulting in free operating cash flow of EUR346 million in 2011. Under our forecast, we expect Lottomatica to generate well over EUR300 million of free operating cash flow in 2012 and 2013 incorporating management's expectation for capital expenditures of up to EUR285 million this year and lower levels of capital spending in 2013. Lottomatica pays an annual dividend to shareholders, using some of this free operating cash flow. Dividends will total about EUR122 million in 2012. Its publicly articulated dividend policy links dividend payments to cash flow generation, and we expect it to keep paying sizable dividends over the next few years. Lottomatica also pays a dividend to minority interests in the Lotterie Nazionali, which totaled EUR62 million in 2011 (including return of capital payments). Although the company intends to seek approval for a new share repurchase authorization, we do not expect it to make share repurchases in 2012. Outlook Our rating outlook is positive, reflecting our expectation that, despite economic uncertainty in Italy that could hurt performance, Lottomatica will continue generating meaningful levels of free operating cash flow, using some of this cash flow to repay debt and improve its financial profile. We have factored in an expectation for a low-single-digit decline in EBITDA in 2012, largely driven by our expectations for macroeconomic conditions in Italy, and low-single-digit growth in 2013. Under our assumptions, we expect leverage to remain below 3x in 2012 and improve closer to 2.5x by the end of 2013, providing a substantial cushion relative to our range for operating-lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA of 3.5x to 4.0x at the 'BBB-' rating. An upgrade to 'BBB' would be contingent on our increasing level of comfort regarding what impact, if any, the macroeconomic environment and possible austerity measures in Italy has on the revenue and cost base of Lottomatica's Italian operations segment. We would also need to see management's continued demonstrated commitment to a financial policy that is aligned with a higher rating. At a 'BBB' rating, we would expect Lottomatica to maintain leverage, as we measure it, below 3x, and expect it to build in about a 0.5x cushion during years of leaner capital spending. This would give it the flexibility to make potentially large, upfront license payments to renew important lottery contracts without meaningfully exceeding leverage of 3x. Our view of the credit quality of De Agostini S.p.A. (Lottomatica's controlling shareholder, with about a 60% ownership position) also has some bearing on our rating. 