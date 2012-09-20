Sept 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that our 'B+' rating on Bristol, Pa.-based The Jones Group Inc.'s existing 6.875% senior notes due March 2019 is unchanged following the company's proposed $100 million add-on offering. The recovery rating is also unchanged at '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. The company has indicated that it plans to use proceeds from this debt issuance for general corporate purposes. Proceeds from the offering will replenish cash balances in anticipation of its pending payment to acquire the remaining 45% interest in Stuart Weitzman in December 2012 and could ultimately be used to redeem a portion of its notes due in 2014. We estimate the total debt level will rise to about $959 million following this offering. Our forecast is for the company's debt-to-EBITDA leverage to remain in the mid-4x area at year-end 2012. However, if leverage exceeds our expectations and approaches our 5x benchmark for lowering the rating, we could revise our outlook to negative. Our ratings reflect our view that the company's financial risk profile is "aggressive," based on the company's high leverage and moderate financial policies. The company's leverage has increased over the past year and is in line with indicative ratios for an "aggressive" financial profile. In addition, we believe the company's business risk profile will continue to be "fair," given the very competitive nature of the apparel and footwear businesses, and the company's concentration in the department store channel. We also factor into our business risk assessment the company's scale and portfolio of well-recognized brands and its product portfolio diversity. The ratings also reflect the company's continued ability to generate positive cash flow despite still weak economic conditions. The 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Jones Group remains unchanged. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the research update on Jones Group Inc., published April 23, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Jones Group Inc. Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/-- Senior unsecured $400 mil. 6.875% notes due 2019 B+ Recovery rating 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.