(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Meridian Hospital Company Plc's (Meridian) GBP91.2m index-linked bonds due 2028 at 'BBB+' and revised the Outlook to Negative from Stable. The revision of the Outlook reflects Fitch's perception of increased operational risk for the project. The special administration of the South London Healthcare Trust (the Trust) has no immediate rating impact. Meridian's ratings continue to be supported by a predictable availability-based payment mechanism, strong regulatory framework for NHS creditors, appropriate risk pass-through to contractors, adequate structural provisions, and robust coverage ratios and sensitivity analysis results. Meridian is currently in an ongoing dispute with the Trust with regards to the project company's alleged non-compliance with hard FM service standards as set out in the concession agreement. While the agency expects the dispute to be settled through the dispute resolution process stipulated in the concession agreement or some other means acceptable to all parties and all deductions to be pass-through to Vinci Construction UK Limited, trading as Vinci Facilities, (Vinci), a confirmed substandard provision of hard FM services may entitle Meridian or the Trust to ask Meridian to terminate the hard FM contract with Vinci. Fitch is of the opinion that finding a replacement hard FM provider in these circumstances may only be possible at a higher cost which would be recoverable from Vinci up to the limit of approximately two annual hard FM service fees. There is no immediate rating impact as result of the appointment of a special administrator at the Trust. The ratings continue to be supported by a strong regulatory framework for NHS creditors which offsets the weak financial position of the Trust (see Fitch: No Rating Impact on Meridian from South London Healthcare NHS Trust Administration, dated 19 July 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch sees the likely outcomes of the special administration as being reorganisation accompanied by financial rescue, acquisition or merger of the Trust with another NHS trust or Foundation trust, or the dissolution and transfer of services and staff to another NHS trust or Foundation trust. In the case of a transfer of liabilities to a Foundation trust without explicit government support, Fitch will monitor the financial strength of the relevant Foundation trust as part of its rating analysis of Meridian's senior debt. The debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), excluding project's cash balances, as at 31 March 2012 was 1.34x. Meridian's most recent financial model projects a minimum DSCR of 1.29x in 2018 and an average of 1.56x. These metrics still position the project comfortably within the 'BBB' category for availability-based PFI hospitals projects. Fitch ran several sensitivities, including a 30% increase in hard FM costs, a 30% increase in life cycle costs, unitary charge deductions at 5% and a combined stress analysis. The agency considers all results to be robust and consistent with the project's current ratings. A prolonged period of higher deductions coupled with the replacement of the hard FM provider at higher cost could trigger a negative rating action. Furthermore, although unlikely, a dissolution of the Trust without honouring its liabilities, or a transfer of the Trust's liabilities to a financially weaker counterparty would also expose the project's ratings to a downgrade. Meridian has been in operation since 2001, and holds a minimum 30-year concession with the Trust to redevelop, maintain and provide services to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Greenwich, London, under the UK's government's PFI programme. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)