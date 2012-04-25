(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Multifamily operating fundamentals are strong and we expect Post Properties Inc.'s high quality portfolio to outperform its peers in its local markets and produce steady growth through at least 2013. -- We also expect Post to maintain modest leverage and fund growth predominantly with proceeds from condominium sales and equity. -- We revised our outlook on Post to positive from stable and affirmed our 'BBB-' corporate credit rating. -- The positive outlook reflects improved fixed-charge coverage and our expectation that organic growth, the lease-up of development properties, lower leverage, and favorable debt cost will further strengthen the company's coverage measures over the next one to two years. Rating Action On April 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Post Properties Inc. (Post) to positive from stable and affirmed its 'BBB-' corporate credit rating on the company. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-' rating on the company's unsecured debt and 'BB' rating on the company's preferred stock. Today's actions affect roughly $376 million of senior unsecured notes and $43 million of preferred stock (see list). Rationale Our revised outlook on Post reflects improved fixed-charge coverage (FCC) and our expectation that organic growth, the lease-up of development properties, lower leverage, and favorable debt cost will further strengthen the company's coverage measures over the next one to two years. Our ratings on Post reflect the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile, characterized by a comparatively smaller and geographically concentrated portfolio of predominantly high-end apartment communities in low-barrier markets. We expect multifamily fundamentals in Post's submarkets to remain favorable due to the slowly improving economy, declining unemployment among the 20-to 34-year-old renter demographic, and limited new supply through at least 2013. Post's financial risk profile is "intermediate," in our view. We expect the company to maintain modest leverage and predominantly fund growth with proceeds from condominium sales and equity over the next one to two years. Atlanta, Ga.-based Post is among the smallest of the 10 multifamily REITs we rate. With a $2.9 billion undepreciated cost portfolio (as of Dec. 31, 2011), the company owns interests in 21,658 apartment units in 58 communities (including five communities under development and a 29% weighted average interest in five unconsolidated joint ventures (JVs). Post derives roughly 77% of its net operating income (NOI) from the low-barrier Atlanta, Dallas, Tampa, Charlotte, Houston, Orlando, and Austin markets. The company derives the remaining 23% from the high-barrier New York and Washington, D.C., markets. In our view, this level of geographic concentration is partially mitigated by the REIT's favorable high-end submarket locations and a younger portfolio (the average property age is 13 years). Operating performance in Post's same-store portfolio during 2011 (marked by a 5.6% revenue increase and 9.1% growth in net operating income {NOI}) outperformed all rated multifamily REIT peers (which averaged 4.4% revenue growth and 6.6% growth in NOI). Post's NOI growth was due to higher rents and occupancy, which were offset by modest expense growth. Monthly rent per unit rose in all of Post's markets. Monthly rent per unit was up 5.5% in Orlando (the largest increase), and the lowest rent growth came out of Houston, which was up 2.0%. Overall portfolio economic occupancy grew 70 basis points (bps) to 95.9%. Operating expenses were modestly higher (up 0.6%), principally due to a 5.4% rise in utility expense and a 3.3% increase in real estate taxes and fees, which were partially offset by a 4.7% lower insurance cost. With limited new supply and declining unemployment among the 20- to 34-year-old renter demographic, we expect more modest (5%-7%) same-store NOI growth in 2012 under the assumption that an increase in rents will result in higher turnover from move-outs contributing to higher expenses growth (3%-4%). We expect Post to be active on the investment front over the next few years as multifamily fundamentals remain favorable. Over the last six quarters, the company commenced five development projects ($272 million cost; $177 million left to complete as of Dec. 31, 2011) and purchased a two-year-old community in Dallas (for $49 million) in the fourth quarter of 2011. Although we expect development to be Post's main growth vehicle (as has been the case historically), we don't expect the cost of the company's development platform to exceed 15% of its assets. We also expect Post to maintain modest leverage and predominantly fund growth with proceeds from condominium sales and equity over the next few years, which in our view, will serve to mitigate the risks inherent with maintaining an expanded development platform. Due to the company's deleveraging efforts, Post's debt declined to 36% of undepreciated real estate at year-end 2011 (from 40% at year-end 2010). In addition, debt declined to 6.3x EBITDA and FCC improved to 2.3x in 2011 (from 7.9x and 1.9x, respectively in 2010). Looking ahead, we expect coverage metrics to continue improving, in part, due to a lower interest expense. During the fourth quarter of 2011, Post used cash and a $135 million draw on its revolving credit facility to prepay $185 million of 6.09% secured debt. Subsequent to year-end, the company sourced a $300 million 3.4% six-year unsecured term loan, using part of the proceeds from the facility to repay the draw on its revolving credit facility. We expect Post to use the remaining capacity on its term-loan and draw on its revolving credit facility to prepay $149 million (5.5%) secured and unsecured debt that matures through early 2013 and $130 million (6.3%) senior unsecured notes that mature in 2013. Pro forma for this activity, we estimate that the company's fixed charges will be roughly 15% lower in 2013 (than in 2011). Scenario analysis Our base-case scenario analysis incorporates 5% to 7% annual same-store NOI growth and a 3.4% debt cost upon refinancing per the recently sourced term loan). We also assume relatively flat leverage and an additional $70 million of development starts in 2012. Under this scenario, we estimate that FCC will improve to above 3.0x in 2013 and coverage of all fixed charges (including the common dividend) will remain comfortably above 1.3x. Liquidity Post's liquidity is adequate to meet its existing capital requirements through 2013, in our view. We based our liquidity assessment on the following factors: -- We expect the company's liquidity sources (including cash, funds from operations {FFO}, and revolver availability) to exceed its nondiscretionary uses by more than 1.2x through 2013; -- Pro forma for earlier noted activity, we estimate that the company's remaining debt maturities through 2015 comprise $4 million in annual principal amortization and $130 million of 6.3% unsecured notes due in June of 2013; and -- We expect the company to fund the bulk of committed and future discretionary external growth with proceeds from condominium sales and common equity issuance. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Post's sources of liquidity include $13 million of cash, $194 million available under $330 million unsecured revolving lines of credit (due 2016), full availability on a recently sourced $300 million unsecured term loan (due 2018), and an estimated $120 million in annual FFO. The company also has $55 million book value in unsold condo inventory and access to an at-the-market equity program, which we did not incorporate in our liquidity assessment, but assume will be a large source of funding for growth. Estimated uses of cash through 2013 include $226 million of unsecured debt maturities, $177 million left to complete active development projects, $31 million in annual recurring capital expenditures, $4 million in regularly scheduled principal amortization, and $52 million in annual preferred and common shareholder distributions. Post also faces $53 million in consolidated nonrecourse mortgage balloon maturities and $28 million of pro rata nonrecourse JV balloon maturities. In addition, we estimate that the company could pursue up to $70 million in new development starts in 2012, which is when units in $159 million of its existing development projects start to become available. Outlook The positive outlook reflects improved FCC and our expectation that organic growth, the lease-up of development properties, lower leverage, and favorable debt cost will further strengthen the company's coverage measures over the next one to two years. We also expect Post to maintain modest leverage and predominantly fund growth with proceeds from condominium sales and equity over the next few years. We would raise our ratings one notch if the company achieves, underwritten returns on new development, funds growth in a prudent manner, and sustains an improved FCC in the 2.7x-3.0x range, while maintaining adequate liquidity with modest reliance on the revolver. Conversely, we would revise our outlook back to stable if FFO declines precipitously (perhaps because of a sizable debt-financed growth) such that FCC drops below 2.0x, draw on the revolver is greater than 50% for a sustained period of time, or coverage of the common dividend dips below 1.0x. 