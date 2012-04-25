BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
CALGARY, Alberta, April 25 Encana Corp : * CEO says he expects natural gas prices to begin to recover later this year or
in 2013 * Encanas eresman says demand is rising with more gas used for electricty
production * Encanas eresman says industry-wide shut ins of natural as may be as much as
1 bcf * Encanas eresman says a sustained natural gas price correction will only
happen if producers cut spending on dry gas assets
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding