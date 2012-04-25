CALGARY, Alberta, April 25 Encana Corp : * CEO says he expects natural gas prices to begin to recover later this year or

in 2013 * Encanas eresman says demand is rising with more gas used for electricty

production * Encanas eresman says industry-wide shut ins of natural as may be as much as

1 bcf * Encanas eresman says a sustained natural gas price correction will only

happen if producers cut spending on dry gas assets