Overview -- U.S. host connectivity and systems and security management provider Attachmate intends to pay dividends of $585 million to sponsors, with proceeds from incremental debt as part of refinancing existing senior secured facilities and from existing cash on hand. -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company. -- In addition, we are assigning our 'BB-' issue-level rating to the company's $1.14 billion senior secured first-lien credit facility with a recovery rating of '1'. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Attachmate's operating performance will continue to improve following the integration of the Novell acquisition. Rating Action On April 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its existing 'B' corporate credit rating on Houston-based host connectivity and systems and security management provider Attachmate Corp. The outlook remains stable. Attachmate is one of four business units in a privately held enterprise software holding company named The Attachmate Group Inc. The other three business units are Novell, NetIQ, and SUSE. The senior secured facilities are secured by substantially all the assets of The Attachmate Group. Additionally, we assigned our 'BB-' issue-level rating to the company's $1.14 billion senior secured first-lien credit facility (co-issued by NetIQ Corp. & Novell Inc.), which includes a $1.1 billion first-lien term loan due 2018 and a $40 million revolving credit facility due 2017. The recovery rating is '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The company also has a $400 million second-lien term loan that we do not rate. Attachmate intends to use the proceeds from the first- and second-lien term loan facilities, after the repayment of existing credit facilities, along with about $276 million of existing cash, to pay dividends of $585 million to the sponsors. Rationale The ratings reflect our expectation that Attachmate will generate good free operating cash flow (FOCF) and the substantial progress made in its integration of Novell, which it acquired in April 2011. Attachmate had identified substantial operational and end-market synergies and expects to fully realize the planned benefits by June 2012, the most considerable of which is from reduction-in-force, which the company already implemented by September 2011. However, the rating reflects its aggressive financial policy, with the proposed dividend recapitalization at about a year after a transformative acquisition, while still facing the challenge of reversing the negative revenue trend at Novell. For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, total revenue has declined modestly. Legacy Attachmate has experienced revenue growth while Novell's has been under pressure, with revenue declines due to the establishment of post-closing business unit structure and the extended closing period for the acquisition. Overall profitability is good, in the high-30% area, and we expect it to remain at the current level as the cost-reduction plan has been mostly complete. As part of the Novell acquisition, a significant amount of Novell's deferred revenue cannot be recognized in accordance with GAAP. As a result, we believe that cash flow metrics rather than debt to EBITDA metrics currently better reflect both the company's underlying operating performance and its credit quality. Pro forma for the dividend financing, we estimate Attachmate's ratio of FOCF to debt to be in the high-single-digit area, which is good for the rating. For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, pro forma debt to EBITDA is about 8x, on a GAAP-basis. We view Attachmate's business risk as "weak" (as defined in our criteria). The company has a narrow product portfolio, consisting of its host connectivity business and a systems and security product line. The host connectivity business has significant market share in its modestly declining, mature market. The systems and security management business, which consists of Attachmate's NetIQ and Novell's Identity/Security Management and Systems and Resource Management businesses, serves the growing markets related to security and storage and is subject to more competition. The remaining businesses include its mature Novell Collaboration Solutions and its SUSE Linux solution, which could represent an area for growth, where Novell holds a No. 2 market share position and demand for Linux-based products is likely to continue to grow. The financial profile of Attachmate is "highly leveraged" (as defined in our criteria). The company has demonstrated an aggressive financial policy with the proposed dividend recapitalization, which weakens its credit metrics and liquidity, while still facing the challenge of reversing negative business trends in some business segments. Despite that, we expect the company to generate good FOCF, above $120 million annually. Liquidity Attachmate has "adequate" liquidity (as defined in our criteria), with sources of cash likely to exceed uses for at least the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources include cash and short-term investment balances of approximately $100 million, pro forma for cash to fund the dividend payment, and expected positive FOCF in the intermediate term. Additional liquidity is provided by the company's $40 million revolving credit facility. We expect uses to include moderate growth-related working capital investments, and annual capital expenditures of less than $20 million. Relevant aspects of Attachmate's liquidity, in our view, are as follows: -- We see sources to be in excess of uses for the next 24 months, in part reflecting no near-term debt maturities; -- We expect that net sources would be positive in the near term, even with a 15%-20% decline in EBITDA from December 2011 latest-12-month levels; -- Material additional acquisitions are not expected or incorporated in the current rating; and -- Adequate headroom under the financial maintenance covenants. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Attachmate's operating performance will continue to improve following the integration of the Novell acquisition. We could raise the rating if Attachmate can grow organically by improving its Novell and NetIQ businesses without significantly affecting the company's profitability, while sustaining their leverage at its current level. We could consider a downgrade if the reduced headcount contributes to higher-than-expected revenue declines, or if the company engages in additional shareholder-friendly initiatives, leading to depressed FOCF and leverage sustained above 8x. Senior Secured US$1.1 bil 1st-lien term bank ln BB- due 2018 Recovery Rating 1 US$40 mil 1st-lien revolver bank ln BB- due 2017 Recovery Rating 1