April 25 - Fitch Ratings affirms Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage
Securities Corp., CSMC series 2010-RR6 as follows:
--$67,020,387* class A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$51,875,387** class A-A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$15,145,000** class A-B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$15,147,000** class B-A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.
*Exchangeable certificates
**Exchangeable REMIC certificates
Fitch does not rate classes B and B-B.
This transaction is a resecuritization of the ownership interest in two
commercial mortgage-backed certificates from Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc.
2007-HQ12.
The transaction consists of one re-REMIC bond group backed by two underlying
super-senior bonds from the same transaction. The bond group is split into one
senior and one support class of certificates. Principal and interest from the
underlying commercial mortgage-backed certificates is applied sequentially while
losses from the underlying commercial mortgage-backed certificates are applied
in reverse sequential order.
Credit enhancement is approximately 60% for class A-A; 50% for class A, 40% for
class A-B and 30% for class B-A. Credit enhancement for each class is provided
by the structural support of the underlying transaction and the respective
subordinate classes in the resecuritization.
The re-REMIC securities are collateralized by the following classes of Morgan
Stanley Capital I Inc. 2007-HQ12 which were affirmed by Fitch at 'AAA', Outlook
Stable on March 6, 2012:
--12% interest in class A-2;
--100% interest in class A-2FX.
