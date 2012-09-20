Overview
-- U.S. travel technology provider Sabre Inc. plans to issue $250 million
in add-on senior secured notes due 2019, using the proceeds to repay 2014
maturities.
-- We are affirming our existing 'B' issue-level rating on the secured
notes.
-- We are also affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on both Sabre
Inc. and parent Sabre Holdings Corp. The outlooks are positive.
-- The positive outlook indicates the possibility of an upgrade if Sabre
can satisfactorily resolve its litigation with airlines and maintain its
EBITDA margin.
Rating Action
On Sept. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its existing
'B' issue-level rating (the same as our corporate credit rating on the
company) on Sabre Inc.'s senior secured notes due 2019 following a $250
million add-on. The '3' recovery rating on the notes remains unchanged,
indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for debtholders in
the event of a payment default.
We also affirmed our 'B' corporate credit rating on both Sabre Inc. and its
parent, Sabre Holding Corp. The outlooks are positive.
Rationale
Our 'B' rating on the company incorporates our assumption of fairly stable
operating performance, despite Sabre's ongoing dispute with two of its large
airline customers and competitive pressure at Travelocity, its online travel
agency (OTA). We expect that growth in the travel market will more than offset
weakness that Sabre is currently experiencing at the Travelocity unit.
We assess the company's business risk profile as "fair," reflecting its
market-leading position in travel distribution in the U.S. and growing demand
for travel-related services. We view Sabre's financial risk profile as "highly
leveraged," as debt leverage remains high, in the mid-5x area as of June 30,
2012, and the company still faces some debt maturities in 2014. The company
intends to use the proceeds from the proposed notes offering to repay 2014
maturities. Sabre has been very active in refinancing and reducing the size of
its 2014 maturities. At the beginning of 2012, its 2014 maturities were close
to $3 billion. Pro forma for the refinancing, the company's 2014 maturities
will be less than $400 million, rendering it much more manageable relative to
its cash flow profile.
Sabre's business includes global distribution systems (GDS) that travel agents
and corporations use, software for travel providers, and the Travelocity.
Sabre is a major provider of marketing and distribution services to the travel
industry.
The company owns one of the largest GDSs, which are an intermediaries between
travel suppliers (airlines, hotels, car renters, cruises, etc.) and travel
agencies, OTAs, and corporations. As such, a GDS gathers inventory (seats,
rooms, etc.) from those suppliers. The company generates revenues from booking
fees paid by travel suppliers and fees charged for hardware and software used
by agencies. As the global travel market rebounds from a low point in 2009,
the GDS business has been registering very healthy increases in transaction
volume. Even though the GDS market is fairly well consolidated with three
major players, the market is highly competitive and some of its customers
(commercial airlines) have begun to exert pressure on fees and to push for
alternative distribution platforms.
Sabre's software business also has been growing at a healthy rate, as airlines
seek to cut costs and increase productivity. Software is the fastest-growing
business unit within Sabre. Travelocity has been experiencing competitive
pressure from Priceline.com Inc. and Expedia Inc.
Sabre Holdings' litigation with AMR Corp. (American Airlines Inc.'s parent
company) is ongoing, despite AMR's bankruptcy filing on Nov. 29, 2011. The
litigation began in 2011 when AMR filed an antitrust lawsuit against Sabre and
its competitor as part of AMR's effort to directly connect with online travel
agencies (such as Orbitz Worldwide Inc. and Expedia), bypassing GDSs. Shortly
thereafter, Sabre filed a counter-claim against AMR. For a time, this led to
de-preferencing of American Airlines tickets (e.g., shown on page two or three
of search results). There is a temporary agreement in place that ensures that
the current arrangement stays in place through the end of the litigation.
There is currently a state court trial date set in October 2012.
If American Airlines is successful in bypassing GDSs and the practice becomes
widely adopted by other airlines, it could have significant negative revenue
and profit implications for all GDSs. Sabre generates a significant portion of
its revenues connecting OTAs and airlines. We recognize that this is not the
first time airlines have attempted to bypass or pressure GDSs in an effort to
lower airline distribution costs, but it is the most aggressive attempt to
date. We will watch these developments and the litigation closely.
For 2012, we are anticipating low- to mid-single-digit percentage revenue
growth and mid-single-digit percentage EBITDA growth driven by the company's
software business, with the EBITDA margin flat to up slightly. Since its 2007
acquisition by Silver Lake Partners and Texas Pacific Group, Sabre has not
publicly disclosed its financial results, with the exception of its 2008
results. In the second quarter of 2012, revenues and EBITDA grew moderately,
fueled by increased travel transaction volume and passengers boarded. Pro
forma for the secured notes issuance, Sabre's debt leverage was in the mid-5x
area, down from close to 9x at the end of 2008.
Over the same period, EBITDA coverage of interest increased to the mid-2x
area, up from 1.7x at the end of 2008. We expect credit ratios will improve
modestly in 2012 as a result of EBITDA growth.
Sabre generates good discretionary cash flow, which it has used to reduce debt
and fund acquisitions. Working capital typically represents a moderate use of
cash flow. Capital expenditures are a more significant use of cash, especially
with the growth of its software business. We expect that discretionary cash
flow will be down slightly from current levels in 2012 due to higher interest
costs and higher capital expenditures.
Liquidity
Sabre has "adequate" liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12 months. Our
view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations:
-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18
months to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x.
-- We also expect that cash sources would remain positive, even with a
15% EBITDA decline.
-- In addition, we expect that the company would be able to maintain
covenant compliance, even with a 10% decline in EBITDA. We currently believe
that, if the margin of compliance narrows to less than 10%, the company would
be able to obtain necessary waivers and amendments from its bank group.
-- We expect that the company has the ability to absorb, with limited
need for refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events.
Liquidity sources include cash, substantial availability under both Sabre's
$249 million revolving credit facility due March 2013 and its $251 million
extended revolving credit facility due September 2016, and our expectation of
discretionary cash flow in excess of $200 million in 2012 and $150 million in
2013.
Sabre is subject to a net secured debt leverage covenant. The company
currently has a sufficient margin of compliance with the leverage covenant.
However, we expect that the margin of compliance could narrow in the third
quarter of 2012 as the leverage covenant steps down. We currently believe that
Sabre would be able to obtain necessary waivers and amendments from its bank
group if it becomes necessary.
Outlook
The rating outlook is positive. Still, the company's contract disputes and
litigation with its airline customers remain a risk factor in the rating,
especially if this leads to a disruption of the GDS business model. If the
airline litigation is satisfactorily resolved and we become convinced that
airlines will not be successful in circumventing GDSs and that the company can
sustain its EBITDA margin, we could raise the rating. On the other hand, if
the airlines can disintermediate GDSs, leading to margin deterioration, we
could revise the outlook to stable and would closely monitor performance in a
dramatically changed business model.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Sabre Holdings Corp.
Sabre Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Positive/--
Sabre Inc.
Senior Secured
$650 mil 8.5% nts due 2019 B
Recovery Rating 3
column.