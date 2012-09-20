Overview -- U.S. travel technology provider Sabre Inc. plans to issue $250 million in add-on senior secured notes due 2019, using the proceeds to repay 2014 maturities. -- We are affirming our existing 'B' issue-level rating on the secured notes. -- We are also affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on both Sabre Inc. and parent Sabre Holdings Corp. The outlooks are positive. -- The positive outlook indicates the possibility of an upgrade if Sabre can satisfactorily resolve its litigation with airlines and maintain its EBITDA margin. Rating Action On Sept. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its existing 'B' issue-level rating (the same as our corporate credit rating on the company) on Sabre Inc.'s senior secured notes due 2019 following a $250 million add-on. The '3' recovery rating on the notes remains unchanged, indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a payment default. We also affirmed our 'B' corporate credit rating on both Sabre Inc. and its parent, Sabre Holding Corp. The outlooks are positive. Rationale Our 'B' rating on the company incorporates our assumption of fairly stable operating performance, despite Sabre's ongoing dispute with two of its large airline customers and competitive pressure at Travelocity, its online travel agency (OTA). We expect that growth in the travel market will more than offset weakness that Sabre is currently experiencing at the Travelocity unit. We assess the company's business risk profile as "fair," reflecting its market-leading position in travel distribution in the U.S. and growing demand for travel-related services. We view Sabre's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," as debt leverage remains high, in the mid-5x area as of June 30, 2012, and the company still faces some debt maturities in 2014. The company intends to use the proceeds from the proposed notes offering to repay 2014 maturities. Sabre has been very active in refinancing and reducing the size of its 2014 maturities. At the beginning of 2012, its 2014 maturities were close to $3 billion. Pro forma for the refinancing, the company's 2014 maturities will be less than $400 million, rendering it much more manageable relative to its cash flow profile. Sabre's business includes global distribution systems (GDS) that travel agents and corporations use, software for travel providers, and the Travelocity. Sabre is a major provider of marketing and distribution services to the travel industry. The company owns one of the largest GDSs, which are an intermediaries between travel suppliers (airlines, hotels, car renters, cruises, etc.) and travel agencies, OTAs, and corporations. As such, a GDS gathers inventory (seats, rooms, etc.) from those suppliers. The company generates revenues from booking fees paid by travel suppliers and fees charged for hardware and software used by agencies. As the global travel market rebounds from a low point in 2009, the GDS business has been registering very healthy increases in transaction volume. Even though the GDS market is fairly well consolidated with three major players, the market is highly competitive and some of its customers (commercial airlines) have begun to exert pressure on fees and to push for alternative distribution platforms. Sabre's software business also has been growing at a healthy rate, as airlines seek to cut costs and increase productivity. Software is the fastest-growing business unit within Sabre. Travelocity has been experiencing competitive pressure from Priceline.com Inc. and Expedia Inc. Sabre Holdings' litigation with AMR Corp. (American Airlines Inc.'s parent company) is ongoing, despite AMR's bankruptcy filing on Nov. 29, 2011. The litigation began in 2011 when AMR filed an antitrust lawsuit against Sabre and its competitor as part of AMR's effort to directly connect with online travel agencies (such as Orbitz Worldwide Inc. and Expedia), bypassing GDSs. Shortly thereafter, Sabre filed a counter-claim against AMR. For a time, this led to de-preferencing of American Airlines tickets (e.g., shown on page two or three of search results). There is a temporary agreement in place that ensures that the current arrangement stays in place through the end of the litigation. There is currently a state court trial date set in October 2012. If American Airlines is successful in bypassing GDSs and the practice becomes widely adopted by other airlines, it could have significant negative revenue and profit implications for all GDSs. Sabre generates a significant portion of its revenues connecting OTAs and airlines. We recognize that this is not the first time airlines have attempted to bypass or pressure GDSs in an effort to lower airline distribution costs, but it is the most aggressive attempt to date. We will watch these developments and the litigation closely. For 2012, we are anticipating low- to mid-single-digit percentage revenue growth and mid-single-digit percentage EBITDA growth driven by the company's software business, with the EBITDA margin flat to up slightly. Since its 2007 acquisition by Silver Lake Partners and Texas Pacific Group, Sabre has not publicly disclosed its financial results, with the exception of its 2008 results. In the second quarter of 2012, revenues and EBITDA grew moderately, fueled by increased travel transaction volume and passengers boarded. Pro forma for the secured notes issuance, Sabre's debt leverage was in the mid-5x area, down from close to 9x at the end of 2008. Over the same period, EBITDA coverage of interest increased to the mid-2x area, up from 1.7x at the end of 2008. We expect credit ratios will improve modestly in 2012 as a result of EBITDA growth. Sabre generates good discretionary cash flow, which it has used to reduce debt and fund acquisitions. Working capital typically represents a moderate use of cash flow. Capital expenditures are a more significant use of cash, especially with the growth of its software business. We expect that discretionary cash flow will be down slightly from current levels in 2012 due to higher interest costs and higher capital expenditures. Liquidity Sabre has "adequate" liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12 months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x. -- We also expect that cash sources would remain positive, even with a 15% EBITDA decline. -- In addition, we expect that the company would be able to maintain covenant compliance, even with a 10% decline in EBITDA. We currently believe that, if the margin of compliance narrows to less than 10%, the company would be able to obtain necessary waivers and amendments from its bank group. -- We expect that the company has the ability to absorb, with limited need for refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events. Liquidity sources include cash, substantial availability under both Sabre's $249 million revolving credit facility due March 2013 and its $251 million extended revolving credit facility due September 2016, and our expectation of discretionary cash flow in excess of $200 million in 2012 and $150 million in 2013. Sabre is subject to a net secured debt leverage covenant. The company currently has a sufficient margin of compliance with the leverage covenant. However, we expect that the margin of compliance could narrow in the third quarter of 2012 as the leverage covenant steps down. We currently believe that Sabre would be able to obtain necessary waivers and amendments from its bank group if it becomes necessary. Outlook The rating outlook is positive. Still, the company's contract disputes and litigation with its airline customers remain a risk factor in the rating, especially if this leads to a disruption of the GDS business model. If the airline litigation is satisfactorily resolved and we become convinced that airlines will not be successful in circumventing GDSs and that the company can sustain its EBITDA margin, we could raise the rating. On the other hand, if the airlines can disintermediate GDSs, leading to margin deterioration, we could revise the outlook to stable and would closely monitor performance in a dramatically changed business model. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Sabre Holdings Corp. Sabre Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Positive/-- Sabre Inc. Senior Secured $650 mil 8.5% nts due 2019 B Recovery Rating 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.