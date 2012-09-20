Overview -- Privately-held North Carolina-based Baker & Taylor Acquisitions Corp.'s fourth-quarter operating performance was weaker than we expected and the company's proposed debt refinancing higher interest rates will weaken its credit protection measures. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook is stable. -- We are assigning our 'B+' senior secured debt rating and '1' recovery rating to the company's proposed $245 million revolving credit facility and $45 million FILO tranche--both maturing in 2016--and assigning our 'CCC' and '6' recovery rating to the company's $150 million senior secured second lien notes due 2017. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that Baker & Taylor's will maintain adequate liquidity following the refinancing, despite our expectation of continued revenue pressure in its retail segment. Rating Action On Sept. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Charlotte, N.C.-based Baker & Taylor Acquisitions Corp. to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'B+' senior secured debt rating to Baker & Taylor's proposed $245 million revolving credit facility due 2016 and $45 million FILO tranche due in 2016. We also assigned this debt a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Concurrently, we assigned our 'CCC' issue-level rating to the company's proposed $150 million senior secured second-lien notes due 2017. We also assigned this debt a recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. Furthermore, we lowered our senior secured debt rating on the company's $165 million senior secured second-lien notes due 2013 to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. The recovery rating remains '6', indicating our expectations for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. According to the company, it intends to use the proceeds from these new issues to pay in full all amounts outstanding under its existing revolving credit facility and existing notes. Upon completion of the refinancing, we will withdraw our ratings on the $165 million second-lien notes. Rationale The ratings on privately held, Charlotte, N.C.-based Baker & Taylor reflect our assessment that the financial risk profile is "highly leveraged" and its business risk profile is "vulnerable." The company's financial risk profile reflects its highly leveraged capital structure following the refinancing, thin credit protection measures, and modest free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation. Credit protection metrics deteriorated for the fiscal year ended June 29, 2012, because of lower EBITDA. This in turn was due in part to the bankruptcy of Borders, a major customer in the retail segment, as well as continued softness with its other retail customers. Declining cash flow resulted in weakened credit protection measures, with total debt to EBITDA of 5.8x, EBITDA to interest of 1.7x, and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of 11.7% at year-end, compared with 4.3x, 2.2x, and 15.8%, respectively in the prior year. Our forecast for Baker & Taylor assumes that: -- Revenues remain pressured in the retail segment and decline in the low- to mid-single digits in fiscal 2013 and 2014. -- Gross margin remains relatively flat, given the company's focus on its higher-margin library and education segment, offset by the lower retail segment's margins. -- Capital expenditures will be $18 million or less. -- Modest free cash flow will be less than $10 million. We estimate that total debt (including unrated third-lien notes and holding company debt) to EBITDA will remain in the 6.5x area, EBITDA to interest coverage will be in the 1.3x area, and FFO to total debt will be in the 8.5% area. We believe that the company will use some of its modest FOCF for debt repayment, but that it will not materially reduce leverage over the next several years. In terms of Baker & Taylor's "vulnerable" business risk profile, we believe that the company will continue to be susceptible to small changes in costs (especially higher freight costs), given its low operating margins as a distributor. Customer concentration is also a risk, especially given the rapidly changing landscape in its retail segment. Still, we estimate that the company will benefit from its continued focus on cost control. We believe the company will focus mainly on extensions of its library and educational business, and digital media initiatives. Also, we expect limited acquisition activity in the near term, given its thin FOCF. Liquidity We believe Baker & Taylor's liquidity is "adequate" to meet its needs over the next 12 months. Also, we expect that there should be no significant shortfall in liquidity over this time frame, given that the company has minimal debt maturities until 2016. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations: -- We expect liquidity sources (including cash and availability under its revolving credit facility) to exceed uses by 1.2x or more. -- We also expect liquidity sources to continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA declines by 15%. -- We do not expect Baker & Taylor to have any covenant issues, even if there is a 15% decline in EBITDA, because covenants do not apply unless availability falls below a prescribed percentage of the revolving credit facility. We expect cash flow from operations and borrowing under the company's bank facilities to be sufficient for working capital needs (especially in seasonal peaks during the September and December quarters) and capital expenditures. We believe that the company could use modest FOCF for debt repayment or very small-sized acquisitions in the consolidating industry. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Baker & Taylor, to be published as soon as possible after this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our outlook on Baker & Taylor is stable. We expect the company to maintain current levels of margins and profitability measures, despite our expectations for negative sales growth in the retail segment in fiscal 2013 and 2014. We could downgrade the company if Baker & Taylor's liquidity position deteriorates or it loses a major customer, resulting in much lower EBITDA and, consequently, thinner cash flow protection measures. In addition, if revenues decline in the mid- to high-single digit range and gross margin contracts by 50 basis points (bps) or more, or some combination of the two, we estimate that EBITDA to interest coverage will be less than 1x. We would then consider lowering the rating. Although unlikely in the near term, we could raise the rating if we see meaningful new customer additions resulting in improved operating performance and credit protection measures, including debt leverage in the 5.5x area or less. We estimate that this could occur if we see a combination of positive sales growth, gross margin improvement (150 bps or more), or debt reduction. 