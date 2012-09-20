OVERVIEW -- ACS 2006-1 Pass Through Trust and ACS 2007-1 Pass Through Trust are both backed by the lease revenue and sales proceeds from a portfolio of commercial aircraft. -- We raised our rating on ACS 2006-1 Pass Through Trust's class G-1 notes to 'A (sf)' from 'A- (sf)' and affirmed our 'A+ (sf)' rating on ACS 2007-1 Pass Through Trust's class G-1 notes. -- The upgrade reflects our opinion of ACS 2006-1 Pass Through Trust's class G-1 notes' ability to pass our 'A (sf)' rating stress test as a result of a faster amortization following the expected final maturity date (five years after closing). -- The affirmation reflects our opinion of ACS 2007-1 Pass Through Trust's class G-1 notes' ability to pass our 'A+ (sf)' rating stress test. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 20, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its rating on ACS 2006-1 Pass Through Trust's class G-1 notes to 'A (sf)' from 'A- (sf)'. At the same time, we affirmed the 'A+ (sf)' rating on ACS 2007-1 Pass Through Trust's class G-1 notes. The notes from each transaction are collateralized primarily by the lease revenue and sales proceeds from a portfolio of commercial aircraft. The upgrade on ACS 2006-1 Pass Through Trust's class G-1 notes reflects our opinion of the notes' ability to pass our 'A (sf)' rating stress test as a result of a faster amortization following the expected final maturity date (five years after closing). The affirmation of ACS 2007-1 Pass Through Trust's class G-1 notes reflects our opinion of the notes' ability to pass our 'A+ (sf)' rating stress test. We considered the following factors in our rating analysis: -- The aircraft collateral's value and quality; -- The credit worthiness of the lessees; -- The transactions' payment structures and cash flow mechanics; -- The subordination to the rated notes; -- The transactions' legal structure; -- The liquidity facility provided by Credit Agricole Corp. and Investment Bank with respect to ACS 2006-1 Pass Through Trust's class G-1 notes; -- The draw-to-cash on the liquidity facility in 2009 following the downgrade of the liquidity provider HSH Nordbank AG with respect to ACS 2007-1 Pass Through Trust's class G-1 notes; -- The interest rate swaps and the credit quality of the swap counterparties; -- The servicer's (Aircastle Investment Ltd.'s) servicing ability; and -- The back-up servicer's (ILFC's) servicing ability. As of Aug. 15, 2012, the collateral backing ACS 2006-1 Pass Through Trust's class G-1 notes consisted of 31 aircraft: 12 Airbus and 19 Boeing. The majority of the aircraft are narrowbody passenger planes (five B737-800, five A320-200, four 737-400, three A319-100, two B737-300, and one B737-700. In addition, six are widebody passenger planes (two A330-300, two B767-300ER, one A330-200, and one B767-200ER), and five are freighters. The 31 aircraft are leased to 18 lessees operating in 16 countries. The top five lessees, as measured by the aircraft's appraised value, represent approximately 60% of the collateral (lower of the mean and median of half-life base values provided by appraisers). As of the Aug. 31, 2011, appraisal, the collateral totaled $537.4 million. As of Aug. 15, 2012, the class G-1 notes have a remaining balance of $327.5 million. As of Aug. 15, 2012, the collateral backing ACS 2007-1 Pass Through Trust's class G-1 notes consisted of 44 aircraft: 18 Airbus, 25 Boing, and one McDonnell Douglas. The aircraft include 28 narrowbody passenger planes (nine A320-200, six B737-700, four B737-800, four B737-400, three A319-100, and two A321-200), 11 widebody passenger planes (three A330-300, three B757-200, three B767-300ER, one A330-200, and one B777-200ER), and five freighters. The 45 aircraft are leased to 30 lessees operating in 13 countries. The top five lessees, as measured by the aircraft's appraised value, represent approximately 46% of the collateral. As of the May 30, 2012, half-life base value appraisal, the collateral totaled $1,121.1 million. As of Sept. 10, 2012, the class G-1 notes have a remaining balance of $807.7 million. The transaction has recently entered into new interest rate swaps to replace the old ones that recently matured. The lowered hedging costs are beneficial to the transaction. Both transactions have passed their fifth-year anniversaries; therefore, both class G-1 notes are receiving turbo payments in addition to the minimum principal payment amounts. No further equity payments are permitted until the class G-1 notes are paid in full. Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings currently assigned to the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement available to support them and take rating actions as it deems necessary. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at