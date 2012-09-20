Sept 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to Sempra Energy's
(SRE) $500 million issue of 2.875% senior notes due Oct. 1, 2022. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. Net proceeds of the offering will be used for general
corporate purposes including the repayment of commercial paper.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Predictable Earnings:
The ratings of SRE primarily reflect its financial strength underpinned by its
regulated utilities in California and by its contracted energy infrastructure
investments. The utilities are expected to continue to benefit from constructive
regulation in California that includes various mechanisms providing for timely
recovery of costs. At the same time, it is expected that future investments in
the non-regulated businesses will be financed in a manner consistent with the
current capital structure and supported by long-term contracts, particularly for
investments in renewable power projects.
Strong Financial Metrics:
SRE's interest coverage measures are strong with EBITDA-to-interest projected to
be approximately 5x and funds flow from operations (FFO)-to-interest expected to
range from 4.8x to 5.2x over the next several years. Leverage ratios are
modestly affected by the sizeable capital investments at the utilities and the
renewable business. Debt-to-EBITDA is expected to be in the low 3x range for the
forecast period while FFO-to-debt should stabilize in the low 20% range for the
same period.
Large CapEx Program:
Sempra's California utilities, San Diego Gas and Electric and Southern
California Gas Company face large infrastructure and system safety investments
through 2016 estimated at $5.8 billion and $5 billion, respectively. Concerns
related to these anticipated sizeable capital expenditures and those related to
potential incremental pipeline safety investments are partially mitigated by
regulatory pre-approval of capital spending plans, single-issue rate
proceedings, and forward-looking test years.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
Negative
--Unexpected regulatory outcomes that prevent timely recovery of costs or
adequate return on capital;
--Investments in non-regulated assets that alter and lead to a higher business
risk profile.
Positive
--Unlikely due to sizeable capital spending program.