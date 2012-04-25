April 25 - During the 2012 elections, Mexican local and regional
governments' (LRGs) budgetary performance will stall and debt will rise due to
short-term financial planning and weak tax collection policies, according to a
recently published report by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services titled, "Limited
Budgetary Flexibility Continues To Hamper Mexican Local And Regional Governments
In The Election Year."
"We consider the budgetary flexibility to service annual long- and short-term
debt, and not the debt amount relative to total revenues, as the LRGs' main
credit weakness," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Daniela Brandazza.
Ability to strengthen financial planning and solidify the LRGs' budgetary
performance beyond political cycles will result in higher ratings.
