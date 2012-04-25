Overview
-- Calabasas, Calif.-based Harbor Freight Tools USA, Inc.
(HFT) is refinancing its existing capital structure and paying a dividend to
its
shareholders.
-- We are assigning a 'B+' issue-level rating, with a '4' recovery rating
to the company's proposed $1 billion term loan
-- We are also affirming the existing ratings on the company, including
the 'B+' corporate credit rating, despite higher leverage following this
transaction.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the company's
niche position in the industry will continue to propel profitability gains.
Rating Action
On April 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services assigned its 'B+' bank
loan rating, with a '4' recovery rating to the company's proposed $1 billion
term loan. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation for an average
(30% to 50%) recovery of principal in the event of a default.
At the same time we affirmed the existing ratings on the company, including
the 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The proposed dividend recapitalization results in pro forma debt to EBITDA
increasing to about 4.5x on Jan. 31, 2011 from about 2.7x before the
transaction. We expect pro forma EBITDA interest coverage to weaken to low-4x
from about 5.3x before the dividend. Although these measures are meaningfully
weaker than before the transaction, we are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit
rating, as it had already incorporated a high likelihood for future dividends.
In addition, our revised better assessment of the company's profitability
provides additional capacity to support this increased leverage and weaker
coverage of interest.
The ratings on Harbor Freight Tools USA Inc. (HFT) reflect our expectation
that the company's niche position in the tools and equipment retailing
industry and its value-proposition strategy will continue to drive operational
gains. Although we believe that some modest deleveraging will occur over the
next year because of EBITDA growth, this will likely be temporary. The
company's financial policies are very aggressive in our view, as evidenced by
a history of debt financed dividends, and we believe this will continue for
the foreseeable future.
The proposed capital structure includes a $400 million ABL revolver, of which
the company plans to draw about $250 million at closing. We believe that this
larger-than-before revolver will likely be the source for future dividends and
consequently, we anticipate that credit measures will remain indicative of an
"aggressive" financial risk profile. The proposed $400 million ABL revolver is
unrated.
HFT's business risk profile is "weak" in our view, because of its relatively
weak market position in the intensely competitive and fragmented tools and
equipment retailing industry. Still, the company's low-cost direct sourcing
from Asia and its value proposition strategy targeting mainly do-it-yourself
buyers enabled it to establish a niche position in the industry and
successfully operate along larger home improvement retailers.
We anticipate stable performance for the company over the next year as it
continues to benefit from its value proposition operating strategy. Our
specific assumptions for the company during its 2013 fiscal year include:
-- Revenue growth of close to 10% on single-digit percent same-store
sales growth and incremental revenues from about 40 new stores.
-- Relatively stable EBITDA margin as promotional activities to bolster
store traffic and increased expenses to support the opening of new stores
offset benefits from sales.
-- Positive free operating cash flows despite higher capital expenditure
plans to support store opening.
-- Future dividends to shareholders, funded with borrowings under the
revolving credit facility.
-- Leverage remaining in the 3x to 4x area, which is characteristic of an
aggressive financial risk profile.
Liquidity
In our opinion, HFT should have "adequate" sources of liquidity to withstand
adverse market circumstances over the next 12 months, while maintaining
sufficient liquidity to meet its obligations. Our assessment of its liquidity
profile incorporates the following expectations:
-- We expect tat the company's sources of liquidity (including cash and
unused revolving credit facility capacity) to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more
over the next 12 months.
-- We expect net sources to be positive over the next 12 months, even
with a 15% drop in EBITDA.
-- There are no near-term debt maturities; the proposed revolver matures
in 2017 and the term loan in 2019.
-- There are no maintenance financial covenants and the company has to
comply with the fixed-charge coverage covenant only if availability under the
revolver is less than 10%.
Pro forma liquidity on Feb. 29, 2012, consisted of about $9.5 million of cash
and about $130 million available under the proposed $400 million ABL revolver.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Harbor
Freight Tools U.S., to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect after
this release.
Outlook
Our outlook on HFT is stable. We expect the company's niche position in the
industry to continue to propel profitability gains. Nevertheless, a lower
rating could result if commodity cost pressures, intensified competitive
pressures, or poor execution of the company's growth plans hurt profitability,
such that leverage increases above 5x. This could occur, for example, if
same-store-sales decrease by 2% and gross margin remains flat with the Jan.
31, 2012 level. A downgrade could also result from higher leverage because of
a future debt-financed dividend. In this case, balance-sheet debt would have
to increase by about $180 million from pro forma levels and EBITDA would have
to stay constant at the Jan. 31, 2012 level.
We are not considering a higher rating in the near term, given our view of the
company's financial policies as very aggressive and our anticipation that
future debt-financed dividends are likely and will cause credit measures to
remain in line with our view of the aggressive financial risk profile.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Harbor Freight Tools U.S.Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--
Senior Secured B+
Recovery Rating 4
New Rating
Harbor Freight Tools U.S.Inc.
Senior Secured
US$1 bil term bank ln due 12/31/2019 B+
Recovery Rating 4