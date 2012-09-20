Sept 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-' rating to Tampa Electric
Company, Inc.'s (Tampa Electric) new $250 million issue of 2.6% senior unsecured
notes due Sept. 15, 2022. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The new senior
unsecured notes will rank equally with Tampa Electric's existing senior
unsecured obligations. Net proceeds will be used to repay short- and long-term
debt and for general corporate purposes.
RATING DRIVERS
Solid Financial Performance:
The ratings recognize Tampa Electric's consistently strong financial results
driven by effective cost management and base rate increases in 2009 and 2010.