(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- We are revising our outlook on the Province of Ontario to negative from stable. -- At the same time, we are affirming our ratings, including our 'AA-' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit ratings on the province. -- The outlook revision reflects our view regarding the minority legislature's ability to meet what we view as challenging cost containment targets in the next one to two years necessary for the debt burden to peak in fiscal 2015 as planned. Rating Action On April 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on the Province of Ontario to negative from stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its ratings, including its 'AA-' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit ratings on the province. We expect to review our ratings on government-related entities in Ontario's education and health sectors in the near-to-medium term. The outlook revision reflects our view regarding the minority legislature's ability to meet challenging cost-containment targets in the next one-to-two years necessary for the debt burden to peak in fiscal 2015 as planned. Rationale Supporting the ratings are what we view as Ontario's large, wealthy, and well-diversified economy, which continues to recover, albeit unevenly, from the recession; ongoing support from the federal government; and positive liquidity. The provincial government estimates that real GDP slowed to 1.8% in 2011 from a 3.0% gain in 2010. The government is forecasting real GDP growth to advance a further 1.7% in 2012. While recognizing that the tenuous recovery in the U.S. and the European sovereign debt crisis pose risks to Ontario's economic outlook, we believe that the government's forecast for real GDP growth underpinning its fiscal plan is reasonably cautious. In our view, another credit strength is the ongoing support from the federal government. The federal government provides significant and predictable transfers to the provinces through the key Equalization, Canada Health Transfer, and Canada Social Transfer programs. In Ontario, transfers represented more than 19% of total revenues in fiscal 2012 (year ended March 31), up from the 15% share recorded in 2007, prior to the onset of the global economic recession. This increase mainly reflects higher federal equalization payments and capital grants to support stimulus spending in Ontario, where the manufacturing sector had substantial job losses during the recession. We believe that Ontario's credit profile also benefits from positive liquidity levels and exceptional access to global financial markets for refinancing needs, thanks in large part to a well-entrenched secondary market for its debt. At the end of fiscal 2012, the province had estimated cash and temporary investments of about C$20 billion, covering about 49% of its forecast fiscal 2013 borrowing requirements. As well, in our opinion, Ontario has benefited from a flight to quality in the past few years of global market turmoil. We believe the province's main credit challenges include its continuing weak budgetary and debt metrics and its challenging cost-containment plan required to achieve budgetary balance by fiscal 2018. In fiscal 2012, it recorded an operating deficit of about 12% of operating revenues (Standard & Poor's adjusted) and an after-capital deficit of more than 22% of total revenues (Standard & Poor's adjusted), which bettered the government's forecast for a third consecutive year, but which remains stubbornly high, in our view. Given the deterioration in the global economy in the latter half of 2011, the government has been forced to rely more heavily on spending measures in this budget to counteract potentially softer revenue growth. The cornerstones are a two-year public sector salary freeze to manage current and future compensation, pension plan cost containment, some job reductions, and a number of cost avoidance measures. In our view, the government will need to be successful in implementing these measures in order for it to hold program spending growth to a 1% average annual rate in fiscal 2012-2015. In our opinion, it is a challenge for any province to sustain this low growth rate in spending, due to the substantial cost pressures in health care delivery alone. Furthermore, the bulk of the new savings in this plan are likely to materialize in the later, as opposed to, earlier years. We believe there's a possibility that the timeline for the fiscal plan outlives the current minority government's mandate, thus introducing some risk to the outlook if a future government does not follow through on planned cost containment. Ontario's large budgetary deficits since the recession have significantly boosted the debt burden. At the end of fiscal 2012, Ontario's tax-supported debt totalled C$235 billion, representing 218% of consolidated operating revenues (or about 37% of GDP). This is a sharp increase from 161% of consolidated operating revenues in fiscal 2009. Owing to the still-large operating and after-capital deficits expected for fiscal 2013, the province projects its tax-supported debt burden will increase further to 235% of projected consolidated operating revenues (or about C$258 billion) this year. This places Ontario's tax-supported debt burden at the high end of the range for similarly rated local and regional governments. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our view that there is at least a one-in-three likelihood that we could lower the long-term rating one notch within two years. Although we believe that the government's fiscal plan is based on cautious near-term economic assumptions, its success is tied to significant savings measures that could prove challenging to achieve. A downgrade could occur should we come to believe that the debt burden were to start trending materially above our current base-case scenario projections for a peak in the tax-supported debt burden of about 250% as a share of consolidated operating revenues. For example, this could occur as a result of rising economic or fiscal pressures due to lower-than-anticipated economic growth or the government's inability to rein in spending. Conversely, we could revise the outlook to stable if we saw that the government was able to meet or exceed its targets for its budgetary and debt burden metrics in the next two fiscal years, and remain on course to attain its goal of budgetary balance by fiscal 2018. Related Criteria And Research Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010 Ratings List Outlook Revised; Ratings Affirmed To From Ontario (Province of) Issuer Credit Rating AA-/Negative/A-1+ AA-/Stable/A-1+ Senior Unsecured AA- Commercial Paper Canada scale A-1(HIGH) Global scale A-1+ Ontario Electricity Financial Corp. Senior Unsecured AA- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)