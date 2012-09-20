Overview
-- We are revising our outlook on Ottawa-based Mitel Networks Corp.
to negative from stable, and affirming our ratings on the company,
including our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating.
-- The outlook revision reflects our expectation that Mitel's operating
results will weaken in the near term, causing credit protection metrics to
remain at a level more commensurate with a highly leveraged financial risk
profile.
-- We are also assigning our 'B' issue-level rating and '3' recovery
rating to the company's proposed US$290 million term loan B and US$40 million
revolving credit facility. In tandem with this refinancing, the company will
pay US$25 million from surplus balance-sheet cash to reduce indebtedness and
pay customary fees and expenses.
Rating Action
On Sept. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Ottawa-based voice and unified communications products provider Mitel Networks
Corp. to negative from stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed
its ratings on Mitel, including its 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on
the company.
We base the outlook revision on our expectation that Mitel's operating results
will weaken in the near term, causing credit protection metrics to remain at a
level more commensurate with a highly leveraged financial risk profile.
Mitel's operating results in its first quarter ended July 2012 were below our
expectations, with revenue and reported EBITDA (from continuing operations)
down 7% and 26%, respectively, from the previous year. Given challenging
macroeconomic conditions and a rapidly evolving and increasingly competitive
communications product market, we expect the company's operating performance
to deteriorate in fiscal 2013 (ended April 2013), including revenue declines
in the mid-to-high single digits, and EBITDA declines in the mid-to-high teens
percent range.
The affirmation of our long-term corporate credit rating on Mitel reflects
what we view as the company's good history of managing to tough market
conditions, as evidenced by its significant EBITDA growth since the 2008
housing downturn and gross margin expansion in the past several years.
We also assigned our 'B' issue rating, and '3' recovery rating to the
company's proposed US$290 million term loan B due 2019 and US$40 million
revolving credit facility due 2017. The '3' recovery rating reflects our
expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of default.
We understand that proceeds of the proposed first-lien term loan, in
conjunction with US$25 million of surplus balance-sheet cash, will be used to
repay the existing first- and second-lien term loans, as well as for customary
transaction fees and expenses.
Rationale
We base the ratings on Mitel on our view of the company's vulnerable business
risk and aggressive financial risk profiles (as our criteria define the
terms), and less-than-adequate liquidity position (based on the existing
credit facility).
We view Mitel's business risk profile as vulnerable based on the company's
history of volatile operating results, small scale relative to its larger
competitors, most notably Cisco Systems Inc. (A+/Stable/A-1+) and Avaya Inc.
(B-/Stable/--), and the inherent riskiness of the communications products
industry in which it operates. The industry is characterized by cyclicality
and rapid technological change that is causing heightened competitive
intensity. These risks are somewhat offset, in our opinion, by the company's
still-healthy market position in the small and midsize business segments and
medium enterprise internet protocol (IP) telephony market.
Mitel is a supplier of hardware and software-based IP telephony platforms,
including IP PBX systems; desktop devices (handsets and peripherals); a suite
of unified communications and collaboration applications that integrate voice,
video, and data communications with business applications; and hosted voice
services.
We believe market conditions in the hardware-based IP PBX market remain tough
due to weak macroeconomic growth, and a shift toward software-based and hosted
communication solutions that is attracting new competitors, including large
pure-play software vendors such as Microsoft Corp. (AAA/Stable/--), as well as
hosted communication service providers. These factors, among others, have
resulted in recent revenue declines at some communications solutions
providers, including Mitel.
Management attributed the soft first-quarter results to a challenging
macroeconomic environment, order timing issues, and project implementation
delays. In response, the company implemented restructuring actions (including
headcount reductions and lease terminations) aimed at reducing its cost
structure. These actions might support Mitel's near-term profitability, but,
in our opinion, they potentially jeopardize the company's ability to compete
effectively in the long term. That said, the company has built a good track
record in the past few years of taking costs out while concurrently increasing
EBITDA, and maintaining or expanding market share (depending on geographic
region).
Given Mitel's weak operating performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2012,
and our expectation of continued headwinds in future quarters, we have revised
our financial model assumptions, and now expect operating performance in
fiscal 2013 to deteriorate from fiscal 2012 levels.
Specifically, in our base case, we forecast:
-- Revenue decreasing in the mid-to-high single-digit area;
-- The gross margin remaining relatively stable at about 54%; and
-- EBITDA declining in the mid-to-high-teen percent range.
Key risks to our forecast include the possibility that Mitel will continue to
experience order deferrals or implementation delays on projects;
slower-than-expected economic growth; or a significantly heightened
competitive environment, which results in competitive losses or increased
pricing pressures. Conversely, given our limited revenue visibility into
future quarters, our estimates could prove conservative.
Mitel's aggressive financial risk profile reflects weak credit protection
metrics and the potential for shareholder-friendly actions given the high
degree of control exercised by its two largest shareholders, who in aggregate
controlled about two-thirds of the voting shares at April 30, 2012. In
addition, we do not rule out a return to a debt-funded growth strategy, which
could result in increased leverage and integration risk.
In our base case, we believe that fiscal year-end 2013 adjusted debt-to-EBITDA
will remain at about the current level of 5x (at July 31, 2012), with FFO to
debt below 12%--credit metrics that are typically indicative of a highly
leveraged financial risk profile. Our base case scenario assumes the company
is successful in refinancing its debt outstanding with the proposed US$290
million term loan, which will result in an approximately US$16 million debt
reduction.
Liquidity
Liquidity is less than adequate as per Standard & Poor's liquidity criteria
due to tight covenant headroom; however, should Mitel enter into its proposed
US$330 million credit facilities headroom will meaningfully improve.
We expect sources of funds to exceed uses by more than 1.2x and believe
sources will exceed uses if EBITDA were to decline by 15%. Pro forma the debt
refinancing, sources of funds include about US$50 million cash and
equivalents, full availability on the company's US$40 million revolving credit
facility, and our expectation of about US$25 million in funds from operations
in the next 12 months. Uses of funds in the next year include capital
expenditures, which we estimate will total about US$10 million, and principal
repayments of about US$3 million (excluding excess cash flow repayments).
Recovery analysis
Standard & Poor's rates Mitel's US$300 million first-lien term loan due 2014
'BB-', with a recovery rating of '1', reflecting our expectation of a very
high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a default.
We rate the company's US$130 million second-lien bank facility 'CCC+', with a
recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%)
recovery in the event of default.
Standard & Poor's rates the proposed US$330 million first-lien facilities due
2019, including the US$40 million operating revolver (due 2017), 'B' (the same
as the corporate credit rating on the company), with a recovery rating of '3',
reflecting our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of
default.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Mitel's operating results
will weaken in the near term, causing credit protection metrics to remain at a
level more commensurate with a highly leveraged financial risk profile. As
such, we could lower the ratings if adjusted debt-to-EBITDA remains at or
above 5x on a sustained basis. We would likely revise the outlook to stable if
adjusted debt-to-EBITDA were to improve to the mid-4x level with adequate
liquidity (as defined by our criteria).
Given our expectation of tough market conditions in the near-to-medium term,
we are unlikely to consider raising the ratings unless leverage were to
decline below 3.5x due to improved operating performance.
Ratings List
Mitel Networks Corp.
Outlook Revised To Negative
To From
Corporate credit rating B/Negative/-- B/Stable/--
Rating Assigned
Mitel Networks Corp./Mitel US Holdings Inc.
Proposed US$330 mil.
first-lien facilities due 2019 B
Recovery rating 3
Mitel US Holdings Inc.
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
First-lien sr sec debt BB-
Recovery rating 1
Second-lien sr sec debt CCC+
Recovery rating 6