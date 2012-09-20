Sept 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its issue ratings on Rockwood Specialties Group Inc.'s senior secured debt to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' and revised its recovery ratings to '1' from '2'. These actions follow the company's indication that it would use a portion of the proceeds from its upsized senior unsecured notes offering to reduce senior secured debt by more than we previously expected. Our 'BB+' corporate credit rating, as well as our 'BB' issue rating and '5' recovery rating on the company's unsecured notes, remain unchanged. The outlook is stable. Rockwood plans to upsize its previously announced senior unsecured notes issue to $1,250 million from $750 million. Based on the company's revised plan, we expect the company to use proceeds from the notes for the proposed acquisition of Talison Lithium Ltd., general corporate purposes, and to pay down about $250 million in senior secured debt. At the current ratings our expectation for the key ratio of funds from operations-to-total debt remains in the 20% to 30% range pro forma for the transactions and debt paydown. Ratings List Ratings Unchanged Rockwood Specialties Group Inc. Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/-- $1,250 million senior BB unsecured notes Recovery rating 5 Ratings Raised To From Rockwood Specialties Group Inc. Senior secured BBB BBB- Recovery rating 1 2