Overview -- Kindred Healthcare Inc. is expanding the size of its existing senior secured term loan B by $100 million and is also increasing the capacity of its unrated senior secured asset-based super priority revolving credit facility by $100 million. -- The company will use the proceeds of the additional term loan borrowing to reduce the outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility. -- As a result of the increased amount of senior secured debt, we are revising the recovery rating on the senior secured term loan to '4' from '3'. The issue rating on the debt remains unchanged at 'B+'. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will continue to adapt to reimbursement challenges and maintain its "aggressive" financial risk profile. Rating Action On Sept. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its recovery rating on Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Healthcare Inc.'s senior secured term loan to '4', indicating our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders in the event of payment default, from '3'. Our 'B+' issue-level rating (at the same level as our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company) remains unchanged, as we do not notch the issue rating from the corporate credit rating for a '3' or '4' recovery rating. The revision of the recovery rating reflects our view of reduced recovery prospects for the term loan because of the larger size of the super priority revolving credit facility and increased amount of senior secured term loan debt. All other existing ratings, including the term loan and 'B+' corporate credit rating are unchanged. The outlook is stable Rationale The ratings on Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Healthcare Inc. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" as a result of reimbursement risk despite its relatively diversified business portfolio that spans several subsectors. We view the financial risk profile as "aggressive" because of our view that leverage in 2013 will be in the high-4x area. We expect Kindred's total revenue to increase by about 12% in 2012, primarily because of the full-year effect of the 2011 acquisition of RehabCare. This acquisition, which drives our expectation for an 18% increase in the hospital division revenue in 2012, is a key factor in our total revenue growth assumption. However, we believe the late-2011 Medicare cut will contribute to a slight decline in Kindred's nursing home revenue in 2012. Still, we expect Kindred's overall lease-adjusted EBITDA margin to increase to about 8.9% by the end of 2012 from the present level of 8.4%. This estimate includes the beneficial impact of the higher margins from the former RehabCare facilities as well as small Medicare rate increases in the fourth quarter of 2012. For 2013, we believe total revenue could fall about 5%, influenced by a smaller facility count resulting from the change in the Ventas lease, but the company's EBITDA margin could rise as a result of the elimination of the high rental cost of the expiring contract. We expect the effect of the lease termination to contribute to a margin increase of about 30 basis points (bps) to about 9.2%. Our expectations for continuing operations for each of the next two years include 2% growth for the base hospital and nursing home business, including slight increases in annual rates, a small increase in patient days for long-term acute care hospitals, and small payor mix improvement in the nursing home business. We expect a smaller lease adjustment resulting from the upcoming April 2013 expiring facility leases to drive a reduction in lease-adjusted leverage to the high-4x area from the present level of 5.6x. This estimate assumes the facilities under the expiring leases contribute little EBITDA. We expect Kindred to generate about $70 million of free cash flow in 2012 and about $50 million in 2013, but we believe it will use all free cash flow to help fund acquisitions, which in our view will take priority over repaying debt. We do not expect Kindred to pay any substantive shareholder dividend. Our view of Kindred's business risk profile as "weak" incorporates our opinion that because Kindred generates about half of its total revenues from government reimbursement, government reimbursement risk is the most significant key credit factor, despite its size, scale, and diversity. Kindred is less susceptible than its peers to Medicare rate cuts for nursing homes, because that business is only about 35% of its total revenues, compared with 80% to 85% for its peers. However, the prominence of overall reimbursement risk, including the reimbursement risk in its other key business, long-term acute care hospitals, prevents a characterization of the business risk as "fair." Long-term acute care hospitals are very vulnerable to changes in Medicare reimbursement because they typically generate about 60% of revenue from Medicare. We believe the uncertainty of federal efforts to reduce health care spending subjects Kindred to federal regulatory risk. The rating also recognizes the increasing competitiveness of Kindred's businesses, as the competition for better-paying patients that have private insurance intensifies. Liquidity Kindred's liquidity is "adequate." Sources of cash are expected to exceed uses of cash over the next 12 to 24 months. Our assessment of Kindred's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect coverage of uses to average about 3x in the next 12 to 18 months. -- Sources of liquidity include about $235 million of unadjusted operating cash flow after working capital needs and before capital expenses, and the availability of its revolving credit facility. This also assumes a $100 million expansion of its revolving credit facility. -- We expect Kindred to maintain an adequate amount of cash on the balance sheet, and to generate about $70 million discretionary cash flow in 2012 and $50 million in 2013. -- We expect uses of liquidity to include some investment in working capital and acquisition spending that we believe could average $50 million to $100 million over the next two years. -- We do not expect Kindred to have any significant debt maturities until at least 2018, and we expect covenant cushions to exceed 15%. Recovery analysis The rating on the $793 million senior secured term loan B is 'B+' (the same as our corporate credit rating on Kindred); the recovery rating is '4', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The rating on the senior unsecured notes is 'B-' (two notches below the corporate credit rating; the recovery rating is '6', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive negligible (0 to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Outlook Our stable rating outlook on Kindred incorporates our expectation that the company will not face any other significant reimbursement cuts in the near-term. However, we recognize that each of Kindred's businesses will continue to be vulnerable to reimbursement uncertainty tied to third-party payor efforts to limit cost increases. Nevertheless, we could lower our rating if Kindred's free cash flow becomes minimal, and/or we no longer believe lease adjusted leverage will fall below 5x by 2013. This could occur if its adjusted EBITDA margin in 2012 falls 75 bps to 100 bps below our 2013 estimate of 9.2%. A combination of weak patient volume, a cut in third-party payments, and/or a spike in operating costs in either of its long-term acute care business or its nursing home business could be contributing factors. We may also lower the rating if we revise our business risk assessment to "vulnerable" if, for example, unexpected regulatory changes disadvantaged Kindred's businesses. We could raise the rating if Kindred can reduce debt leverage below 4x, and we believe it would remain there. To achieve this level, we believe Kindred's EBITDA margin would have to improve by at least 250 bps. However, in 2013 the elimination of the unfavorable Ventas leases might make this level achievable with only a 150 basis point increase in its EBITDA margin. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Unchanged Kindred Healthcare Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured B- Recovery Rating 6 Recovery Rating Revised To From Kindred Healthcare Inc. Senior Secured B+ Recovery Rating 4 3