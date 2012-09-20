(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 20 - California Gov. Jerry Brown on Tuesday signed Senate Bill No. 863
(SB 863) that refashions the state's worker compensation insurance system. Fitch
Ratings believes the changes will result in a slight net benefit for the
insurance industry. The new law was enacted in part to improve the operating
environment for insurers. It is also intended to lower costly workers
compensation insurance premiums for employers while increasing certain
benefits for injured workers.
Workers compensation is currently among the weakest performing underwriting
segments in the US property/casualty insurance industry. California is among the
weakest performing states for workers compensation, with an estimated 2011
accident year (AY) combined ratios by the Workers Compensation Insurance Rating
Bureau (WCIRB) of 136%.
With the overhaul in place, insurers are expected to be able to cut costs in a
number of ways. They include the elimination of benefits for certain health
conditions, the implementation of fee schedules in areas where they did not
previously exist, a scaling back consideration of future earnings capacity when
settling benefits, and limiting the scope/number of treating physicians.
Keeping the uncertainty surrounding cost estimates in mind, the WCIRB estimates
that claim frequency will be reduced by 4.5%, or $0.9 billion, in 2013 due to
various changes in the system as a function of the new legislation. That would
be offset by an increase in permanent disability of 3.2%, or $0.6 billion, in
2014 and ultimately result in a 1.4%, or $0.3 billion overall annual system cost
savings.
These projected savings reveal that the current round of reform will not rival
the success of the reforms established in 2004. These changes will help to avert
market crisis conditions similar to those experienced in the early 2000s that
saw several insurer insolvencies and expansion of the State Compensation
Insurance Fund to 53% market share in 2003. However, the modest anticipated
savings also indicate that further price increases are required in the
California workers compensation market to return the market closer to an
underwriting profit and attract underwriting capacity to the state.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)