Overview
-- Westlake Village, Calif.-based Dole Food Co. Inc. announced it has
reached an agreement to sell its worldwide packaged food and Asia fresh
produce businesses, and apply a portion of the almost $1.7 billion of proceeds
to debt reduction.
-- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on Dole and revising
our outlook to positive from developing.
-- The outlook revision reflects the possibility of an upgrade over the
next year if Dole is able to strengthen its financial risk profile through
debt reduction and sustained improvement in operating performance of its
remaining business following this proposed divestiture.
Rating Action
On Sept. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its corporate
credit rating on Dole Food Co. Inc. at 'B', and revised its rating
outlook to positive from developing.
The outlook change follows Dole's recent announcement that it has signed a
definitive agreement with ITOCHU Corp. (A-/Stable/A-2) for the sale of its
worldwide packaged foods and Asia fresh produce businesses for $1.685 billion
in cash. This proposed transaction is subject to Dole stockholder approval and
customary regulatory approvals in multiple countries. Dole has indicated it
will apply cash proceeds from the transaction to debt reduction, to pay
deal-related expenses, and for restructuring and other corporate purposes. We
believe a divestiture of these businesses will result in a weaker business
risk profile given our opinion that this would reduce Dole's product diversity
and profitability as the surviving, commodity-like produce business will be
characterized by more-volatile earnings. However, we believe the company's
planned debt reduction will result in a stronger financial risk profile. We
will assess the impact of this planned debt reduction on Dole's financial risk
profile and overall corporate credit rating as more information becomes
available. We would withdraw the issue-level ratings on any currently
outstanding debt that is repaid as part of this transaction.
Dole had about $1.7 billion of total debt outstanding as of June 16, 2012, the
end of its second fiscal quarter.
Rationale
The ratings on Dole reflect our view that the company's financial risk profile
is "highly leveraged" and business risk profile is "weak." Key credit factors
in our assessment of Dole's business risk profile include the company's
participation in the competitive, commodity-oriented, seasonal, and volatile
fresh produce industry, which is subject to political and economic risks. We
also consider the benefits of Dole's strong market positions, good
geographical, product and customer diversification (which we believe will
diminish if the anticipated divestiture is completed), and its well-recognized
brand name. It is our opinion that Dole's planned divestiture of its worldwide
packaged food and Asia fresh produce businesses would likely weaken our
assessment of the company's business risk profile to "vulnerable."
Dole is currently one of the world's largest producers of bananas and
pineapples, and a major marketer of packaged fruit products, value-added
packaged salads, and fresh-packed vegetables. Dole is geographically
diversified, with about 60% of its sales outside of the U.S., and has leading
positions in several markets, including the No. 1 share in bananas in North
America and Japan; the No. 1 share in packaged fruit products in the U.S.; and
the No. 2 global share of fresh pineapples. However, we believe operating
performance is susceptible to uncontrollable factors such as global supply,
world trade policies, political risk, currency swings, weather, and crop
disease. Dole is less dependent on volatile banana sales (29% of total 2011
sales) than its major competitors, although we believe this concentration in
bananas will increase following the planned divestiture, and its top 10
customers currently represent about 34% of total 2011 sales. Dole's diversity
of end markets, commodity produce supply sources, and product offerings enable
the company to more effectively compete in the fresh produce industry, yet
following this proposed divestiture we believe diversity will be substantially
reduced.
Operating results continue to reflect the inherent volatility of the produce
industry. For the second quarter of fiscal 2012, Dole's reported revenues
decreased about 10.3% relative to the comparable period in 2011 (excluding the
impact of Dole's European divested businesses and SunnyRidge Farms
acquisition, sales were flat), with lower sales in the fresh fruit segment
partly offset by higher sales in Dole's fresh vegetables and packaged foods
operating segments. Lower banana pricing in North America during the quarter
reflected, in part, the absence of the force majeure surcharge in effect
during the second quarter of 2011. Adjusted EBITDA as reported by the company
(excluding the effects of unrealized hedging activity and gains on asset
sales) decreased about 18% (to $132 million) in the second quarter of 2012,
relative to the same period in 2011. Adjusted operating segment EBITDA (before
corporate expenses) declines of 20% in fresh fruit (to $104 million) and 25%
in packaged foods (to $24 million) during this period were only partly offset
by a 60% improvement in fresh vegetables (to $16 million). It is our opinion
that Dole's profitability as the surviving, commodity-like produce business
following the proposed divestiture will be characterized by more-volatile
earnings.
Dole's highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects the company's
significant debt obligations. Its ratio of lease- and pension-adjusted total
debt to EBITDA of about 6.1x for the 12 months ended June 16, 2012, compares
to 4.9x in the comparable prior-year period, and remains within our "highly
leveraged" indicative ratio range of greater than 5x. We estimate the ratio of
adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was about 12.1% for the 12
months ended June 16, 2012, compared to 18.4% in the prior year, and now
closer to the indicative ratio range of below 12% for a highly leveraged
financial risk profile. However, we also consider average credit measures in
our analysis because of the seasonality of the business and inherent
volatility of the fresh produce industry. We estimate rolling four-quarter
averages of pro forma lease-adjusted total debt to EBITDA and FFO to total
debt were about 5.7x and 12.7%, respectively, for the 12 months ended June 16,
2012.
Our forecast of Dole's financial results is based on the company in its
current form and does not assume any major divestiture of operations,
recapitalization, or application of sale proceeds to reduce debt. Key
assumptions in our fiscal 2012 forecast include:
-- Continued volatility in operating results and commodity input costs,
with increases in many raw material costs and produce procurement costs
continuing to pressure margins.
-- Revenue growth of about 1.0% in 2012, reflecting decreased sales
growth rates on all segments.
-- EBITDA margin of about 4.5%, reflecting lower operating margins for
the fresh fruit and fresh vegetables segments.
-- Capital expenditures of about $110 million.
-- Potential for nontransformational acquisitions and continuing sales of
noncore assets.
We expect credit measures to remain near recent levels over the near term,
including projected average adjusted debt to EBITDA below 6x and average FFO
to total debt above 10% at the end of fiscal 2012. However, based on
preliminary information we estimate that with a substantial reduction in
existing debt levels and loss of about 40% of Dole's EBITDA following the
divestiture, adjusted leverage could decline to closer to 4x or less in 2013,
resulting in leverage more consistent with indicative ratios for either an
aggressive or significant financial risk profile, depending upon the amount of
debt reduction that occurs.
Liquidity
We believe Dole's liquidity is currently "adequate," and we believe it will
likely remain adequate following the proposed divestiture, with sources of
cash likely to exceed cash uses for the next 12 months. Our assessment of
Dole's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations, assumptions,
and factors, although this analysis is based upon Dole's current liquidity
position as information about Dole's future credit facilities is not yet
available:
-- We believe cash flow sources will cover uses in excess of 1.2x for the
next 12 months.
-- We expect liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if
EBITDA were to decline by 15% from current levels. (We also test a 50% decline
in EBITDA from current levels because of the inherent volatility of the
produce industry, and we believe net sources of cash remain positive at this
level of decline for Dole in its current format.)
-- Maintenance financial covenants were eliminated as part of Dole's July
2011 refinancing of its senior secured credit facilities. Information is not
yet available about financial covenants subsequent to this transaction.
-- We believe the company has sound relationships with banks and a
satisfactory standing in the credit markets.
Cash sources include revolver availability and cash flow from operations. As
of June 16, 2012, Dole reported about $94 million in unrestricted cash on its
balance sheet and had $239 million of availability on its undrawn $350 million
asset-based revolving credit facility (ABL revolver). The ABL revolver's
borrowing base was $320 million at that date, of which approximately $91
million was used by outstanding letters of credit.
The ABL revolver agreement contains a springing covenant in the form of a
minimum 1x fixed-charge coverage ratio, which becomes effective if
availability under the facility falls below the greater of (i) $35 million and
(ii) 12.5% of the lesser of the total facility commitment and the borrowing
base. This springing covenant has never been effective and we do not expect it
to become so given the current and expected amounts outstanding on the
company's facility.
We believe Dole will maintain adequate cash balances and availability on its
credit facility to fund seasonal working capital needs and its debt service
requirements. Peak working capital needs typically occur in the first quarter.
Amortization payments under the term loans are less than $10 million annually,
and the company's next debt maturity occurs in July 2013 for $155 million of
notes, although this maturity schedule could change subsequent to the
divestiture and corresponding repayment of debt. During the second quarter of
fiscal 2012 Dole reduced its outstanding term loan debt by approximately $21
million, using cash proceeds from the sale of its German subsidiary.
Recovery analysis
We rate Dole's $900 million senior secured term loans 'BB-', two notches above
our corporate credit rating on the company, with a recovery rating of '1',
indicating expectations of very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a
payment default. The rating on the company's 13.875% secured notes and 8%
secured notes issues aggregating $490 million is 'B+', one notch above the
corporate credit rating, with a recovery rating of '2', indicating
expectations of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment
default. The ratings on the company's 8.75% unsecured debentures aggregating
$155 million are 'B-', one notch below the corporate credit rating, with a
recovery rating of '5', indicating expectations of a modest (10% to 30%)
recovery in the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery
analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Dole Food Co. Inc.
published March 7, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)
Outlook
The ratings outlook is positive. We could raise the ratings over the outlook
period if the company uses sale proceeds to reduce debt to an extent that
would materially improve the company's financial risk profile, despite our
opinion that Dole's business risk profile would weaken following a divestiture
of the worldwide packaged food and Asia fresh produce businesses. A
significant improvement in Dole's financial risk profile could occur if
divestiture proceeds are used to reduce debt, while at the same time Dole
demonstrates sustained improved performance in its remaining business,
resulting in indicative ratios approaching those commensurate with a
"significant" financial risk profile, which includes achieving and maintaining
a rolling four-quarter average lease-adjusted leverage ratio of close to 4x
and FFO to debt approaching 20%, while maintaining a prudent financial policy.
We estimate this would require a reduction in current debt levels by
significantly more than 50%, assuming flat EBITDA levels adjusted for the
proposed divestiture. Alternatively, we would consider an outlook revision
back to stable if Dole does not reduce debt levels as planned and/or operating
performance weakens, resulting in credit measures commensurate with a highly
leveraged financial risk profile, including leverage over 5x.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Our Rating Process, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised
To From
Dole Food Co. Inc.
Corporate credit rating B/Positive/-- B/Developing/--
Ratings Affirmed
Dole Food Co. Inc.
Senior Secured
Junior lien notes B+
Recovery Rating 2
Term loan B-2 BB-
Recovery Rating 1
Senior Unsecured
Debentures B-
Recovery Rating 5
Solvest Ltd.
Senior Secured
Term loan C-2 BB-
Recovery Rating 1
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.