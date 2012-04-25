April 25 - OVERVIEW -- We lowered our ratings on three classes from Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2005-PWR9, a U.S. CMBS transaction. -- In addition, we affirmed our ratings on 11 other classes from the same transaction. -- The downgrades reflect credit deterioration within the collateral pool and credit support erosion that we anticipate will occur upon the eventual resolution of eight of the transaction's 10 loans that are currently with the special servicer. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 25, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on three classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2005-PWR9, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. Concurrently, we affirmed our ratings on 11 other classes from the same transaction (see list). The downgrades reflect deterioration in the credit characteristics of the pool collateral, which under our 'AAA' scenario, yielded debt service coverage (DSC) of 0.92x and a (loan-to-value) ratio of 161.0%. The downgrades further reflect credit support erosion that we anticipate will occur upon the eventual resolution of eight ($93.4 million, 5.2%) of the transaction's 10 ($112.2 million, 6.3%) loans that are currently with the special servicer. The affirmed ratings on the principal and interest certificates reflect subordination and liquidity support levels that are consistent with the outstanding ratings. We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class X-1 and X-2 interest-only (IO) certificates based on our current criteria. Using servicer-provided financial information, we calculated an adjusted DSC of 1.36x and a LTV ratio of 122.7%. We further stressed the loans' cash flows under our 'AAA' scenario to yield a weighted average DSC of 0.92x and an LTV ratio of 161.0%. The implied defaults and loss severity under the 'AAA' scenario were 76.1% and 37.0%, respectively. These DSC and LTV calculations exclude nine defeased loans ($101.9 million, 5.7%) and eight ($93.4 million, 5.2%) of the transaction's 10 ($112.2 million, 6.3%) loans that are currently with the special servicer. We separately estimated losses for these loans and included them in our 'AAA' scenario implied default and loss severity figures. CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS As of the April 11, 2012, trustee remittance report, eight ($95.2 million, 5.3%) loans in the pool were with the special servicer, Situs Holdings LLC (Situs). According to Situs, two additional loans, the Vista Plaza loan ($2.0 million, 0.1%) and the Baker Waterfront Plaza loan ($15.0 million, 0.9%), were transferred to special servicing subsequent to the April 2012 trustee remittance report. The reported payment status of the specially serviced loans is as follows: one is in foreclosure ($5.2 million, 0.3%), six are 90-plus days delinquent ($62.3 million, 3.5%), one is 60 days delinquent ($2.0 million, 0.1%) and two are current ($42.7 million, 2.4%). Appraisal reduction amounts (ARAs) totaling $34.6 million are in effect for seven of the specially serviced loans. Details on the three largest loans currently with the special servicer are as follows: The 2 & 4 Gannett Drive loan ($27.7 million, 1.5%), the largest specially serviced loan, is secured by two office buildings in Harrison, N.Y., totaling 219,000 sq. ft. The loan, which has a reported current payment status, was transferred to the special servicer on Jan. 28, 2011, due to imminent default. The reported DSC was 0.60x as of year-end 2011. According to Situs, negotiations for a discounted payoff (DPO) with the borrower are ongoing. We expect a moderate loss upon the eventual resolution of this loan. The Storage Bin Portfolio loan ($24.9 million, 1.4%), the second-largest specially serviced loan, is collateralized by a portfolio of five self-storage properties totaling 311,000 sq. ft. (2,741 units) in Southern New Jersey and Southeast Pennsylvania (two of the properties are first phases of a two-phase project). The loan has a reported 90-plus-days delinquent payment status and has a total reported exposure of $27.1 million. The loan was transferred to the special servicer on Oct. 11, 2010, due to imminent default. An ARA of $16.8 million is in effect against this loan. According to Situs, it has approved a final business plan that permits a DPO, which is being documented, in the amount of $17.0 million ($12.0 million plus an existing $5.0 million letter of credit). The borrower's year-end 2011 operating statements reported an effective gross income of $2.2 million, operating expenses of $1.3 million, net operating income of $916,000, and net cash flow of $870,000. The year-end 2011 reported DSC was 0.46x. We expect a significant loss upon the eventual resolution of this loan. The Baker Waterfront Plaza loan ($15.0 million, 0.9%), the third-largest loan with the special servicer, is secured by a 92,821-sq.-ft. office building in Hoboken, N.J. The loan, which has a reported current payment status, was transferred to special servicing due to imminent default on April 12, 2012. RATINGS LOWERED Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2005-PWR9 Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates Rating Class To From Credit enhancement (%) C BB+ (sf) BBB- (sf) 10.89 D BB- (sf) BB (sf) 9.54 E B (sf) B+ (sf) 7.89 RATINGS AFFIRMED Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2005-PWR9 Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates Class Rating Credit enhancement (%) A-2 AAA (sf) 22.90 A-3 AAA (sf) 22.90 A-AB AAA (sf) 22.90 A-4A AAA (sf) 32.53 A-4B AA (sf) 22.90 A-1A AA (sf) 22.90 A-J BBB+ (sf) 13.59 B BBB (sf) 12.84 F CCC- (sf) 6.69 X-1 AAA (sf) N/A X-2 AAA (sf) N/A N/A--Not applicable.