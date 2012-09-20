Sept 20 - OVERVIEW -- We affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE overall ranking on Grandbridge Real Estate Capital LLC as a commercial loan primary servicer. The outlook remains stable. -- We raised our subranking for management and organization to STRONG and affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE subranking for loan administration. -- We based our opinion on Grandbridge's controlled growth, successful track record serving its lender clients and borrowers, experienced management team and strong audit and compliance. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ABOVE AVERAGE ranking on Grandbridge Real Estate Capital LLC (Grandbridge) as a commercial loan primary servicer. Additionally, we raised our subranking for management and organization to STRONG and affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE subranking for loan administration. Our outlook for the ranking remains stable. We based our ranking on our favorable assessment of Grandbridge's management and organization, which includes an experienced management team, effective organizational structure, good leverage of systems and technology, a commitment to training and development, and a sound quality control and audit framework. In addition, the company maintains reliable and effective processes for primary loan administration as well as proactive procedures for surveillance and portfolio management. Grandbridge has experience servicing mortgage loans from multiple capital sources and all major collateral property types; however, the company's exposure to large assets and complex loan structures is somewhat limited. KEY RANKING FACTORS Strengths: -- Controlled growth and a successful track record of serving its lender clients and borrowers; -- A highly experienced management team with good tenure; -- A robust audit, compliance, and control environment; -- Servicing experience with multiple capital sources and various collateral property types and locations; and -- The institutional backing and support of its parent company. Weakness: -- Limited experience with large assets and complex loan structures. Grandbridge is a full-service commercial mortgage banking company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., and is a wholly owned subsidiary of BB&T Corp. (BB&T). Grandbridge arranges permanent commercial and multifamily real estate loans; services loan portfolios; and provides asset and portfolio management as well as real estate brokerage services on a national basis. The company has a broad capital provider base that includes insurance companies, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) lenders, pension fund advisors, and commercial banks. Grandbridge is a delegated underwriting and servicing lender for Fannie Mae, a seller/servicer for Freddie Mac's Program Plus, and an active participant in FHA-insured loan products as a multifamily accelerated processing-approved multifamily lender and lender for nursing homes and assisted-living facilities. As of June 30, 2012, the company serviced a portfolio of approximately 5,000 loans representing a total unpaid principal balance of approximately $26 billion. Grandbridge's servicing portfolio consists of loans held by multiple lender and investor types including life insurance companies, Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and CMBS. Grandbridge conducts its servicing operation from two locations: one in Birmingham, Ala., and one in Charlotte, N.C. OUTLOOK The outlook for the commercial mortgage primary servicer ranking is stable. The company continues to maintain the staffing, processes, and technology required to administer its portfolio in accordance with generally accepted servicing practices. Grandbridge 's growth plans are reasonable, and the company has a skilled servicing team and enjoys strong support from its parent. RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA -- Servicer Evaluation: Grandbridge Real Estate Capital LLC, Feb. 1, 2011 -- Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, April 16, 2009 -- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., Sept. 21, 2004 -- Select Servicer List