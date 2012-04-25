April 25 - Overview -- U.S. exploration and production (E&P) company CrownRock LP has increased the size of its borrowing base to $180 million from $130 million. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on CrownRock to 'B-' from 'CCC+'. We are also raising our issue rating on CrownRock's senior unsecured debt to 'CCC+' from 'CCC'. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that CrownRock will have sufficient liquidity for the remainder of 2012, and that it has the ability to reduce discretionary spending should that be necessary. Rating Action On April 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Midland, Texas-based CrownRock LP to 'B-' from 'CCC+'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we raised the issue level rating on CrownRock's senior unsecured debt to 'CCC+' (one notch below the corporate credit rating). The recovery rating remains '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The rating actions reflect CrownRock's improved liquidity profile following the increase of its borrowing base to $180 million from $130 million. Pro forma for the increase, liquidity as of Dec. 31, 2011, was nearly $250 million, representing $67 million of cash on its balance sheet and an undrawn revolver. Because of significant capital spending to hold acreage in 2012, we previously viewed liquidity as weak, and potentially insufficient to fund operations beyond the fourth quarter. CrownRock has very large spending requirements, including approximately $190 million this year just to satisfy leasehold obligations in the Permian Basin (we envision total capital spending of approximately $275 million including discretionary capex). Cash interest represents an additional $15 million of liquidity needs. Because of improved liquidity, along with our West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price assumption of $85/bbl in 2012, we forecast that CrownRock will have sufficient liquidity to fund its fixed spending obligations over the next nine to 12 months without exhausting its resources. The ratings reflect CrownRock's small oil and gas reserve and production base as an independent E&P company. The ratings also incorporate the company's very aggressive capital spending requirements to hold its acreage, a high percentage of undeveloped reserves, a volatile and commodity-based industry, and reliance on one basin (the Wolfberry region of the Permian Basin) for its production growth and cash flows. These negative credit factors are only partially buffered by an oil-weighted reserve profile and a competitive cost structure. We consider CrownRock's business risk to be "vulnerable" and its financial profile to be "highly leveraged". Under our pricing assumptions, which for crude oil is $85 per barrel (bbl) and for natural gas is $2 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) in 2012, we forecast that CrownRock will generate approximately $150 million in EBITDA this year, corresponding to leverage between 1.5x to 2x. This incorporates our assumption that production will more than double as compared with 2011, to approximately 45 million cubic feet equivalent per day (Mmcfe/d), and that crude oil will represent about two-thirds of production. We also incorporate hedges on approximately one-third of gas production at $5.47/Mcf and three-quarters of oil production at an average price of $94/bbl. Under these assumptions, we currently envision funds from operations at approximately $100 million. We have assumed a capital spending budget of approximately $275 million, resulting in a $180 million outspend of free cash flow. Given pro forma liquidity of approximately $250 million on Dec. 31, 2011, we expect that CrownRock will have sufficient liquidity through the next year. Standard & Poor's characterizes CrownRock's business risk as "vulnerable". Total proved reserves are very small relative to rated peers, at approximately 64 million barrels of oil equivalent (MBoe) as of Dec. 31, 2011. Of this reserve profile, nearly 80% is in the proved undeveloped category to which we ascribe a higher level of risk. Nevertheless, we view CrownRock's core Wolfberry basin favorably, given that it is oil rich and that reserve life in the mature Permian basin tends to be long. Moreover, because CrownRock relies on vertical drilling in the Wolfberry, its cost structure is competitive as these rigs are less expensive and more readily available than horizontal rigs. Looking forward, we forecast that costs will remain competitive, with cash costs projected to be in the $18/bbl area, as most of CrownRock's production is likely to remain weighted to the Wolfberry. Liquidity We characterize CrownRock's liquidity as "less than adequate". Our assessment incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We envision that sources of liquidity divided by uses could exceed 1x in 2012; -- We currently estimate that sources-to-uses of liquidity will be approximately 1x over the next year. -- Total pro forma liquidity was nearly $250 million on Dec. 31, 2011, representing $67 million of cash on its balance sheet and full availability on its $180 million borrowing base; -- CrownRock's spending needs to satisfy leasehold requirements will be completed in 2012. -- Capital spending program in 2013 and 2014 will mostly be discretionary, meaning that CrownRock can curtail spending in a weaker oil price environment. -- The company's borrowing base is likely to increase as the company adds more reserves to its books; -- CrownRock will generate funds from operations (FFO) of approximately $100 million in 2012; based on our expectation that capital spending will total approximately $275 million and that cash interest will be approximately $15 million this year, we forecast a cash deficit of approximately $180 million. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on CrownRock published on RatingsDirect on Sept. 6, 2011. Outlook The outlook is stable reflecting our estimate that liquidity will be sufficient to meet CrownRock's fixed spending needs in the near-term and that it will have some flexibility to reduce spending in 2013. Furthermore, we expect that CrownRock's exposure to robust oil prices will continue to benefit cash flows and profitability measures. We could lower the rating if liquidity declines below $40 million. Such a scenario could occur if the price of WTI declined meaningfully without a reduction in spending, or if expected production averages less than 4Mboe/d in 2012, a scenario we could foresee if the company's drilling program underperforms our expectations. We view an upgrade as unlikely over the next 12 months due to our expectation that spending levels will remain high relative to the company's liquidity. In addition, we would need to become confident that CrownRock could consistently meet production and reserve growth targets given its limited size and scale. Related Criteria And Research -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012. -- Revised Assumptions For Assigning Recovery Ratings To The Debt Of U.S. Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry, Sept. 30, 2010. Ratings List Upgraded; Outlook Stable To From CrownRock LP Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- CCC+/Positive/-- Senior Unsecured Local Currency CCC+ CCC Recovery Rating 5 5 CrownRock Finance Inc. Senior Unsecured Local Currency CCC+ CCC Recovery Rating 5 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.