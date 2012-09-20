Sept 20 - Fitch Ratings has updated its sector-specific report for rating
military housing bonds. The updated report replaces the existing criteria
published on Sept. 22, 2011 with a more detailed description of the risk factors
and metrics considered in Fitch's analytical approach. No changes to the ratings
of existing transactions are anticipated as a result of the application of the
updated rating criteria.
Fitch has identified five key rating drivers that affect the credit quality of
military housing credits:
--Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) and Occupancy: Financial health of the
military housing project is tied to BAH rates and occupancy levels, which
directly affects debt service coverage levels;
--Existing Unit Cash Flow: Dedication of revenue from existing housing units
during the initial development phase (IDP)is necessary to mitigate construction
risk;
--Meeting IDP Schedule: Meeting the project construction schedule is key to
ensuring that new and/or rehabbed units are on line generating revenue to pay
debt service;
--BRAC: Base Realignment and Closure(BRAC)is a risk that is ever present;
--Base Essentiality: An installation's importance to the military is directly
linked to the base's level of essentiality, its history and its mission relative
to the current security environment of the U.S.
The updated criteria report outlines how Fitch evaluates these risk factors in
its rating analysis of military housing bonds.
