Sept 20 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'A+' rating to the following Dormitory
Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) school districts revenue bond
financing program refunding revenue bonds:
--$173 million series 2012F;
--$80 million series 2012G;
--$77 million series 2012H;
--$13 million series 2012I;
--$22 million series 2012J;
--$6 million series 2012K.
The bonds, which are being issued for debt service savings, are scheduled to be
sold through negotiation the week of Oct. 1, 2012.
In addition, Fitch affirms the 'A+' rating on outstanding DASNY school districts
revenue bond financing program revenue bonds.
The Rating Outlook is Positive.
SECURITY
The bonds are special obligations of DASNY, payable solely from general
obligation (GO) bond payments from the school district borrowers under the DASNY
program. A statutory state school aid intercept enhances the credit quality of
the districts' GO bonds and is the basis for the rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--PROGRAM RATING BASED ON STATE INTERCEPT: The 'A+' program rating, two notches
below the State of New York's 'AA' GO bond rating, reflects the statutory
ability to intercept available state school aid to provide funds to pay debt
service if borrowers fail to make payments on the underlying loans to DASNY.
--NO ACCELERATION OF AID REQUIRED: The DASNY state aid intercept program is more
limited than that of other states, requiring the intercept of aid only as it
would otherwise be paid to the local borrowers, rather than providing for an
advance of all aid that has been appropriated but not yet paid.
--INTERCEPTABLE PERIOD COVERAGE NOT ASSURED: Although annual state aid has
provided coverage of pro forma maximum annual debt service (MADS) for all
participating school district borrowers, not all participating school districts
have historically received sufficient state aid during all intercept periods.
The program does not include any coverage test for interceptable aid, and future
borrowing by a school district, including note issuance, can dilute the amount
of available interceptable state funds.
--STRONG STATE SUPPORT: There is a constitutional mandate for, and strong
history of, state support for education, and Fitch believes that program
management by DASNY, a key borrower for the state's capital program, is a credit
strength.
--POSITIVE STATE CREDIT MOMENTUM: The Positive Outlook reflects actions in
recent budgets to identify sustainable solutions to significant budgetary
challenges, a notable change from the historical tendency to rely on
nonrecurring measures to address weakening in the state's volatile revenue
streams during downturns.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
--Changes in New York's GO bond rating, to which this rating is linked;
--Changes in the statutes or administrative procedures governing the state aid
intercept program;
--Trends in state school aid appropriations.
CREDIT PROFILE
Under the school districts revenue bond financing program, borrowing districts
deliver GO bonds to DASNY as evidence of their separate obligations to repay
their loans. The DASNY program bonds are expected to be repaid from district
loan payments to DASNY. No school district is obligated to make payments on
behalf of any other district, and the pledged state aid payable to each district
secures only the obligations of that individual district.
Loan payments to DASNY are due at least 45 days prior to debt service payments
on the DASNY bonds. Borrowing districts agree to assign and pledge to DASNY any
state aid funds due to their district. Pursuant to statute and a memorandum of
understanding between DASNY, the state comptroller, and the New York State
Education Department, upon any school district payment delinquency to DASNY the
comptroller must pay to the bond trustee any eligible state funds due and
otherwise available to the delinquent school district until debt service is met.
Despite strong state support for education, there is no legal obligation to
accelerate appropriated state aid monies to allow for timely bond payment in the
event that there are no funds otherwise to be paid to the school district in the
intercept period (i.e. between when payment is due to DASNY and when payment is
due to bondholders). This leaves bondholders vulnerable to inadequate coverage
by state aid payable during the intercept period, a concern exacerbated by
historical and potential delays in aid payments by the state during times of
budgetary and cash flow pressure. Although annual state aid has provided
coverage of pro forma MADS for all participating school district borrowers in
the current borrowing and the program overall, not all participating school
districts have historically received sufficient state aid during all intercept
periods.
Annual coverage of debt service by state aid is expected to remain solid. The
enacted state budget for fiscal 2012, which ended on March 31, included a
year-over-year cut in state school funding as well as a change in school
building aid practices. With the budget, the state announced plans to increase
state spending growth on schools going forward based on personal income growth
in the state, with projected annual increases of about 4% per year. The enacted
fiscal 2013 budget increases state school spending in line with this plan.
DASNY is authorized to finance only school district capital facilities and
equipment that have been approved by the Commissioner of Education and are
eligible for building aid. So long as the assets to be financed satisfy these
criteria, participation in the program is at the discretion of the districts.
Nevertheless, Fitch believes that program management by DASNY, a critical
component of the state's overall capital funding program and a sophisticated and
experienced manager of debt, is a credit strength.
There are 48 school district participants in the current borrowing, all of which
refunds prior debt issued through the program. Fitch rates the program based on
the state intercept enhancement.
For more information on the state's general credit, see Fitch's press release
'Fitch Affirms New York State GO Bonds at 'AA'; Outlook Positive' dated June 11,
2012, available on the Fitch web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'.