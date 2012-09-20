Sept 20 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the rating on the following Illinois Finance Authority bonds issued on behalf of Little Company of Mary Hospital (LCMH) to 'A' from 'A+': --$72 million fixed rate revenue bonds, series 2010; --$120.6 million variable-rate demand revenue bonds, series 2008A and 2008B The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a pledge of gross revenues of the obligated group. KEY RATING DRIVERS WEAKER OPERATING PERFORMANCE: The downgrade is driven by the decline in LCMH's operating profitability since the initial rating assignment in 2010 to levels below Fitch's expectations. Profitability is expected to remain constrained in fiscal 2013. SIZEABLE BALANCE SHEET STRENGTH: LCMH's liquidity position has improved since 2010 and well exceeds the respective 'A' category medians. At June 30, 2012 unrestricted liquidity equaled $477.7 million, or 934.1 days of cash on hand (DCOH), a 37.8x cushion ratio, and 248% cash to debt against category medians of 191%, 16.3x and 116.4% cash to debt. CAPITAL PROJECT NEARS COMPLETION: The bed tower project is progressing within schedule and budget, its opening slated for October 2012. LCMH has approximately $57 million in capital spending left for fiscal 2013, after which capital needs will decline to routine levels. COMPETITIVE SERVICE AREA: LCMH's total service area in southwest metropolitan Chicago is somewhat competitive, and includes Advocate Christ Hospital, part of Advocate Health Care (revenue bonds rated 'AA' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch), MetroSouth Medical Center, Palos Community Hospital, and Holy Cross Hospital. CREDIT PROFILE The downgrade to 'A' is due to the decline in LCMH's operating profitability. Credit strengths continue to be its ample liquidity, progression of its capital plans on time and within budget, and expected benefits from its new facility. Credit concerns include its weakened operating profitability, competitive market, and challenging payor mix. Operating EBITDA dropped to 3.4% in fiscal 2012, against 2.4% in fiscal 2011 and down significantly from 6% in fiscal 2010. LCMH historically had light operating EBITDA margins for the category, producing much of its cash flow via investment returns. LCMH's cash flow declined in 2012 due to declines in inpatient volumes and associated revenues, coupled with the additional expenses associated with bringing its bed tower and a new ambulatory clinic on-line. Further, lower investment returns during 2012 resulted in a compression of excess margin to 3.4% from 17.7% and 9.5% in fiscal 2011 and 2010, respectively. Similarly, the 10% EBITDA margin in fiscal 2012 was below historical levels which averaged 18.3% from fiscal 2007-10. Maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage by EBITDA was a very light 1.7x. However, Fitch notes that LCMH's debt service coverage as per the MTI (based on historical actual debt service) was 2.6x in fiscal 2012. Fitch believes LCMH's ample liquid resources remain its key credit strength, averaging nearly 870 DCOH and a 35x cushion ratio from fiscal 2007-2012. Unrestricted cash and investments is projected to drop to $411 million after the equity contribution for the facility is complete in fiscal 2013, remaining well above Fitch's 'A' category median levels. LCMH has a total $192.6 million in long term debt, of which $120.6 are VRDBs supported by LOCs which expire Nov. 1, 2016. Fitch does not view the VRDB exposure as a concern given LCMH's strong liquidity position. Management also indicated it has no plans for additional debt, and expects to refund the series 2010 bonds by their first optional call date of Aug. 15, 2015. The Stable Outlook is based on Fitch's expectation that LCMH will stem the decline in operating performance as a result of completing its major capital projects and successful ambulatory service expansion. Little Company of Mary Hospital (LCMH) is located in the village of Evergreen Park on the southwest side of metropolitan Chicago. LCMH is licensed for 477 beds (operating 298) and generated $203 million in total revenues in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2012 (draft audit). Fitch does not include any investment gains in operating revenue, and does not include unrealized gains/losses in its Excess or EBITDA calculations, which deviates from audited results. LCMH provides audited financial statements within 150 days of each fiscal year end and quarterly unaudited financial statements within 60 days of the first three fiscal quarter ends. Disclosure to Fitch has been timely, and with good access to management.