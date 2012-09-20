Sept 20 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'A+' rating to the $23.2 million utility
system revenue refunding bonds, series 2012, issued by the City of Brownsville,
TX on behalf of Public Utilities Board (BPUB or the board) and the $13.8 million
Southmost Regional Water Authority (SRWA) water supply contract revenue
refunding bonds series 2012.
Both series of bonds are expected to price around Sept. 25, 2012. Proceeds will
refund BPUB's outstanding commercial paper notes and SRWA's water supply
contract revenue bonds series 2002.
In addition, Fitch upgrades the ratings on the following bonds:
--$291.3 million of outstanding junior and senior BPUB utility system revenue
bonds to 'A+' from 'A';
--$37.8 million of SRWA water supply contract revenue bonds to 'A+' from 'A'.
The Rating Outlook on all the bonds is Stable.
SECURITY:
The senior BPUB bonds are secured by net revenues derived from the combined
utility systems. Junior debt is secured by net revenues of the combined utility
system after satisfying senior debt service.
The SRWA bonds are secured by contract payments made under the water supply
agreements with the authority's participants, including the board. The contract
payments are unconditional and senior to BPUB's debt service.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
SOLID FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: The upgrade reflects BPUB's strong financial
performance, as evidenced by Fitch calculated debt service coverage that exceeds
2.0x and an increased cash balance equal to 164 days of operating expenses.
Strong cash flow from operations, which obviates the need for significant future
rate increases despite a robust capital plan, also supports the upgrade.
FLEXIBLE RATE STRUCTURE: BPUB benefits from a flexible rate structure that
includes a fuel and purchased power adjustment charge. Favorably, BPUB has been
granted authority by the city commission to adjust base rates automatically by
up to 5% over a five-year period, if necessary.
DIVERSIFIED POWER SUPPLY: The board has a diverse power supply with an equal mix
of coal, natural gas and purchased power. While the Oklaunion coal plant helps
in keeping power supply cost low, it also exposes BPUB to environmental risk
with respect to greenhouse gas emissions.
SIGNIFICANT CAPEX PLAN: Capex through 2017 is estimated at about $198 million.
Fitch notes that majority of the planned capex is nondiscretionary. About $55
million will be funded with debt, with the balance coming from grants and
internal cash.
WEAK SERVICE AREA DEMOGRAPHICS: The rating factors in the service area's
below-average wealth indicators, higher unemployment, and dependence on
cross-border economic activity. These are partially mitigated by faster growth
in the service territory, lower cost of living, and the combined system's
flexible cost-recovery mechanism.
SRWA's RATING LINKED TO BPUB's: The 'A+' rating on SRWA reflects the independent
unconditional take-or-pay contracts with the participants, of which BPUB is the
largest at 92.91%. The participant contracts provide for a reallocation of
payment obligations based upon a default by any participant with BPUB's contract
ultimately requiring the board to make any unallocated payments.
CREDIT SUMMARY:
Combined Utility System Pledge
BPUB is a component unit of the city of Brownsville, TX (GO rated 'AA-' with a
Stable Outlook by Fitch). The board owns and operates a combined utility system
that provides electric, water, and wastewater service to residential and
commercial customers within the city and in certain areas of Cameron County
outside of the city limits. The outstanding debt for each service is secured by
a pledge of revenue from the combined utility system.
Electric System Dominates the Combined Utility
BPUB serves approximately 45,500 electric, water, and wastewater customers. All
facilities of the system are owned by the city but operated, maintained, and
managed by BPUB. The combined utility system had total operating revenue of
$168.1 million in 2011, consisting of approximately 74% electric, 13% water, and
13% wastewater. BPUB's financial results indicate each utility system being
self-sufficient on a standalone basis.
Limited Automatic Rate-Setting Authority
The rates of the system are established by the city commission based on a
petition by the board. The city commission has granted authority to the board to
adjust electric rates automatically within certain defined parameters. In order
to avoid severe rate spikes, the board can automatically adjust base electric,
water, and wastewater rates by up to 5% over a five-year period. BPUB recently
increased base rates in October 2011 by 5% as the prior base rate increase was
five years ago in 2006. The board's rate structure also benefits from a fuel and
purchased power adjustment charge which has been changed frequently to reflect
actual costs.
Solid Financial Performance with Improved Liquidity
Financial metrics for the utility remain strong and consistent with prior years.
Fitch calculated debt service coverage was more than 2.0x in 2011 after
adjusting for transfers to the city. Annual debt service is expected to be level
at about $25 million through 2016 and includes new debt to be issued to finance
the capital plan. BPUB estimates debt service coverage after adjusting for
transfers to be more than 2.0x for fiscal 2012. Liquidity has improved over the
last few years and is strong at 164 days cash on hand not counting unused
commercial paper capacity. The improved liquidity acts as an insurance against
unanticipated costs and is viewed favorably by Fitch.
Largest Participant in SRWA
BPUB also participates in SRWA with a 92.91% ownership share. SRWA has built a
7.5 million-gallon reverse osmosis water treatment plant. This plant includes a
7.5 million-gallon storage tank and a 0.75 million-gallon clear well. The
board's total water treatment capacity including SRWA is currently at 47 million
gallons per day (mgd).
BPUB and the other participants in SRWA are unconditionally responsible for
making payments towards SRWA's expenses which includes debt service on the
contract revenue bonds. The participant contracts provide for a reallocation of
payment obligations based upon a default by any participant with BPUB's contract
ultimately requiring the board to make any unallocated payments.. Fitch
therefore views SRWA's credit as being directly tied to that of BPUB due to the
board's 92.91% participation and the unlimited step-up provision applicable only
to the board.