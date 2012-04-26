April 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its 'BB-' rating on Unisys Corp.'s senior unsecured debt, but revised the recovery rating on the debt to '4' from '3'. The '4' recovery rating indicates that investors could expect average (30%-50%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. The recovery rating revision reflects the potential for higher post-retirement obligations at default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Unisys, to be published shortly on RatingsDirect.) The corporate credit rating on Unisys is 'BB-', reflecting our view that the company's moderately leverage and consistently positive annual discretionary cash flow will provide sufficient cushion in the near term to mitigate modest total revenue growth and potential operating performance volatility. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the full analysis on Unisys, published on April 26, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan., 12, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking List: U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 9, 2012 -- Adapting Could Be Cable TV's Key To Meeting The OTT Challenge, Sept 27, 2011 -- M&A Takes Center Stage In The U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors, Sept. 26, -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 RATINGS LIST Unisys Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- Rating Affirmed; Recovery Rating Revised Unisys Corp. To From Senior Unsecured BB- BB- Recovery Rating 4 3