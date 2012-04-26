(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- We have revised our outlook on Belarus to stable from negative and have affirmed the sovereign ratings at 'B-/C'. -- In our view, sovereign risk is a key factor influencing the financial strength of Belarusian banks because of the predominance of state-owned companies and the government in the banks' lending and funding operations. -- We are therefore revising our outlooks on Belarus-based Belarusbank, Belvnesheconombank, BPS-Sberbank, and Belagroprombank to stable from negative. At the same time we are affirming our 'B-' long-term and 'C' short-term ratings on all four banks. -- The stable outlook on the banks mirrors that on Belarus. Rating Action On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlooks on JSC Savings Bank Belarusbank, OJSC Belvnesheconombank, BPS-Sberbank, and Belagroprombank JSC to stable from negative. The 'B-' long- and 'C' short-term counterparty credit ratings on all four banks were affirmed. Rationale The rating actions follow a similar action on the Republic of Belarus (see "Outlook On Belarus Revised To Stable On Improving Economy And Liquidity; Ratings Affirmed At 'B-/C'," published April 18, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). The outlook revision on the four banks reflects our view that short-term financing constraints for the sovereign's finances have eased considerably on the back of new sources of funding and capital inflows, primarily from Russia. We view the Belarusian economy as showing signs of stabilization due to the liberalization of the exchange rate, decline in inflation, and return of deposits to the banking system. Nevertheless, the severe economic imbalances in Belarus have weakened bank asset quality and liquidity. Belarusian banks will remain vulnerable to further erosion in these areas in 2012 and 2013, in our opinion. Since the third quarter of 2011, deterioration of the international economic environment has worsened the financial crisis in Belarus and eroded borrowers' capacity to service debt. This is particularly the case for companies that borrowed in foreign currency, for example, 40% of corporate loans are in foreign currency. On the positive side, however, the Belarusian government has stated its intention to continue providing support to key industrial enterprises. In our view, loans reported overdue by one day measured approximately 6% of total loans on March 1, 2012. This percentage would be substantially higher, in our opinion, if not for the state's support to enterprises. External debt markets remain closed for Belarusian banks. Long-term funds are not available for banks or their clients. Belarusian banks rely on internal resources for most of their funding, which highlights the critical importance of liquidity management. Domestic corporate deposits, which are mostly from state companies and which have been relatively stable, constitute about 70% of bank liabilities. Banks pay high interest rates to attract local currency deposits. At year-end 2011, the share of systemwide funding received from nonresidents had climbed to 20% of the sector's liabilities. This mostly came from Russia. Belarusbank, Belvnesheconombank, BPS-Sberbank, and Belagroprombank account for about 75% of the system's assets and retail deposits. The ratings on the banks do not include any uplift for potential extraordinary government or parental support, because we already assess their stand-alone credit profiles at 'b-', the same level as the long-term sovereign rating. We regard Belarusbank, Belagroprombank, and BPS-Sberbank as having "high" systemic importance, under our criteria. We consider state-owned Belarusbank and Belagroprombank to be government-related entities (GREs). Under our GRE criteria, we consider the likelihood of extraordinary support for Belarusbank and Belagroprombank from the Belarusian government in the event of financial distress to be "very high", based on our view of the banks' "very important" role for the local economy and "very strong" link with the government. In late 2011, the government invested Belarusian ruble (BYR) 12.9 trillion (about EUR1.3 billion) in Belarusbank and BYR1.6 trillion in Belagroprombank. We consider BPS-Sberbank to be a strategically important subsidiary of Russian Sberbank (not rated) and Belvnesheconombank to be a strategically important subsidiary of Russian Vnesheconombank (VEB; foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2), reflected in the significant financial and operational support of Sberbank and VEB for their Belarusian subsidiaries. Approximately one-third of BPS-Sberbank's and Belvnesheconombank's funding comes from their respective parents. Sberbank also purchased EUR40 million in subordinated debt of BPS-Sberbank in 2011. VEB invested $30 million in Belvnesheconombank in 2011 and will purchase new subordinated debt of its Belarusian subsidiary in 2012. Outlook The stable outlook on Belarusbank, Belvnesheconombank, BPS-Sberbank, and Belagroprombank mirrors that on Belarus and reflects the materialization of external funding and the easing of liquidity conditions in the near term. Further rating actions on the four banks could result from changes to the foreign currency sovereign credit ratings on Belarus or to our transfer and convertibility assessment of Belarus (see "Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility Assessments," published May 18, 2009). A further downgrade of Belarus and a downward revision of our T&C assessment would likely trigger similar rating actions on the four banks. Moreover, if we saw a decreased likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary government support for Belagroprombank and Belarusbank, or of parental support in the case of BPS-Sberbank and Belvnesheconombank, we might consider lowering the ratings if the stand-alone credit profiles of the individual banks had not improved. Ratings upside in the near term is unlikely and would be possible only if the stand-alone credit profiles and probability of extraordinary support for the four banks remained unchanged and if we raised the foreign currency sovereign ratings and revised the T&C assessment on Belarus upward, which is unlikely in the short term. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)