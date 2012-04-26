(The following statement was released by the rating agency) April 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk's (CIMB Niaga) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with Stable Outlook. Its National Long-Term rating has also been affirmed at 'AAA(idn)' with Stable Outlook. A full rating breakdown is provided below. The ratings of CIMB Niaga primarily reflect strong institutional support from its parent, CIMB Group, whose flagship CIMB Bank is rated 'BBB+' with Stable Outlook. The bank's 'bb' Viability Rating (VR) reflects its satisfactory asset quality and adequate capitalisation, balanced against risks over its rapid growth and weakening profitability. Thus far, CIMB Niaga has managed its loan growth and asset quality well, with non-performing loans (NPLs) unchanged at 2.6% of gross loans at end-Q311, below the industry average of 2.8%. However, the VR could come under pressure if rapid growth begins to result in higher impairments and capital needs. Profitability remains sound but is under pressure from falling net interest margin (NIM) due to intensifying competition for loans. For Q311 NIM fell to 5.5% (2010: 6.5%), while the return on assets (ROA) was relatively unchanged at 2.9% and the return on equity (ROE) declined to 22.7% (2010: 23.8%). In Fitch's opinion, strong competition will continue to pressure the bank's profitability. CIMB Niaga's deposit structure has remained stable but still relies on high-cost deposits. The bank's low-cost funds to total deposits ratio slightly improved to 44.3% in 2011 from 43.6% in 2010. Liquidity remains strong although cash and marketable securities including government securities declined to 19.7% of total assets in 2011 (2010: 24.8%) CIMB Niaga's Tier 1 and total capital adequacy ratios (CAR) remained adequate at 10.6% and 13.6% respectively at end-Q311. Although the current Tier 1 CAR is at the low end of peers' range, Fitch believes that capital support from parent will continue to maintain capital at current levels to support its loan growth. Established in 1955 and listed in 1989, CIMB Niaga is the fifth-largest bank in Indonesia by assets, loans and deposits. CIMB Group, the second-largest banking group in Malaysia, owns 97.9% of CIMB Niaga. The following ratings of CIMB Niaga have been affirmed: - Long Term Foreign Currency IDR: BBB; Outlook Stable - National Long Term rating: 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable - Viability Rating: 'bb' - Support Rating: '2' - Subordinated debt with deferral clause: 'AA(idn)' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)