(The following statement was released by the rating agency) April 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Emirates NBD's (ENBD) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and downgraded its Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb+' from 'bbb'. The VR has been simultaneously removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. The affirmation of ENBD's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflects the extremely high probability of support from the UAE authorities and the emirate of Dubai, given ENBD's substantial domestic franchise, majority ownership by the government of Dubai and the long history of support in the UAE. Liquidity support and term funding have been provided by the UAE authorities to all banks in the system, including ENBD. In addition, the government of Dubai injected AED4bn of perpetual hybrid Tier 1 capital into ENBD in June 2009 to provide further support to the bank's capital base. The bank's VR has been downgraded and simultaneously removed from RWN, as the current level of impaired loans, reserve coverage and loan concentration continues to be a concern. Any significant deterioration could lead to a further downgrade of the VR. ENBD has significant exposure to the Dubai government (AED62.2bn at end-Q112). Exposures to government-related entities (GREs), as well as Dubai real estate, have exposed the bank to major corporate restructuring in Dubai. Restructuring of exposures to Dubai World has been completed but other exposures to GREs are still being restructured and problems remain in Dubai real estate. Balancing this to some extent, ENBD has the leading domestic franchise in the UAE with highly diversified revenue streams and high revenue generating capacity, as well as an adequate capital base and sound liquidity. If the bank can absorb the cost of working out remaining problems in its loan book through its operating profit and the real estate market in Dubai shows firmer signs of recovery, an upgrade in the VR is possible. The bank's Long-term IDR is on Stable Outlook. This could change if Fitch changes its view of the UAE's financial strength or if Fitch revises its view of the probability of support. The VR is sensitive to any further deterioration in the bank's asset quality or reserve coverage, any increase in loan concentration, especially to related parties, and if any significant increase in loan impairment charges were to eliminate the bank's operating profit and erode the bank's capital base, although Fitch believes that the latter is unlikely considering the strength of the bank's operating revenues. ENBD's acquisition of Dubai Bank was completed in Q411. Loans were acquired at fair value and there was therefore no impact on the group's reported non-performing loans (NPLs) or income statement. The transaction was at minimal cost to ENBD, although it has needed to recapitalise Dubai Bank. Support from the authorities for the transaction included an eight-year AED2.8bn deposit from the UAE ministry of finance at below market rates and a seven-year guarantee from the government of Dubai covering any losses on the loan book that may emerge beyond those identified in the write-down to fair value - up to a certain, undisclosed amount. ENBD's net income in Q112 amounted to AED641m, following impairment charges of AED1.1bn, compared with net income of AED1.4bn in Q111 and AED2.5bn in FY2011. Q111 net income benefitted from AED1.8bn of non-recurrent gains arising from the sale of a 49% stake in its subsidiary Network International and revaluation at fair value of the 51% stake retained by the bank. Net impairment charges were high at AED4.97bn in 2011 but included a AED1.6bn boost to collective impairment reserves, taking advantage of the non-recurrent gains. In 2011 the bank also impaired the book value of its investment in its associate, Union Properties, by AED676m, considering the bank's expectations of future cash-flows. Fitch expects further valuation losses on this investment to be minimal. The impaired loans/total loans ratio worsened slightly to 14.1% in Q112 (2011:13.8%; 2010: 10.0%), while reserve coverage improved slightly to 45%. Impaired loans include exposures to certain Dubai GREs which have been restructured and are performing or are undergoing restructuring, and low reserve coverage was required. Renegotiated loans, classified as standard, together with past due but not impaired loans, could lead to further asset quality problems. The bank nevertheless holds significant collective impairment reserves (AED4bn or 2.7% of credit risk weighted assets). Impaired loans are in line with previous management guidance. By 2013 ENBD estimates that its impaired loans ratio could reach 15%-16%. Fitch considers this a realistic estimate as long as the Dubai real estate sector continues to stabilise. Funding is predominantly via stable customer deposits, although the bank has been an active user of the capital markets. ENBD's loans/deposits ratio stood at 98% at end-Q112 (end-2011: 105%), and the bank increased its retail deposits and reduced its reliance on more expensive corporate term deposits. The bank's liquidity is supported by a substantial portfolio of corporate and sovereign securities, certificates of deposit issued by the central bank and interbank placements. In 2012 the bank has successfully accessed the capital markets, raising both conventional and Islamic funding. Capital ratios declined slightly in Q112 from year-end, with a Tier 1 ratio of 12.5%, reflecting payment of the bank's dividend. The Fitch core capital ratio, which does not include hybrid Tier 1 capital, stood at 11%. ENBD is the largest bank in the UAE and one of the largest in the Gulf Cooperation Council by total assets. It has a market share of loans and deposits in the UAE of around 19%, although its business is concentrated in the emirate of Dubai. The bank is active in retail, corporate and Islamic banking and also has businesses involved in brokerage, insurance, asset management, private banking, card processing and trade finance services. The bank is 55.6% owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, which is, in turn, majority owned by the government of Dubai. The rating actions are as follows: ENBD Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating downgraded to 'bb+' from 'bbb'; removed from RWN Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+' ECP Programme affirmed at 'F1' Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A+' Subordinated notes affirmed at 'A' EIB Sukuk Company Limited Trust certificate issuance programme affirmed at 'A+' Senior unsecured certificates affirmed at 'A+' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)